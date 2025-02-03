Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imagepublic domain cowboyscowboywesternpublic domain cowboy illustrationpublic domain cowboy illustration drawingsspurwestern spursvintage illustration public domain cowboySpurs (1935/1942) by LeRoy McCarrelOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 892 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3044 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarLeather boots template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21194609/leather-boots-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseSpur (1935/1942) by Eldon Allenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063311/spur-19351942-eldon-allenFree Image from public domain licenseWestern film festival poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8731337/png-adolf-methfessel-adult-americanView licenseSpurs (c. 1937) by Clyde L Cheneyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077363/spurs-c-1937-clyde-cheneyFree Image from public domain licenseEditable cowboy hat design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15319533/editable-cowboy-hat-design-element-setView licenseSpur (c. 1936) by Alfred Walbeckhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071776/spur-c-1936-alfred-walbeckFree Image from public domain licenseEditable cowboy hat design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15319637/editable-cowboy-hat-design-element-setView licenseInlaid Spur (c. 1937) by Rose Campbell Gerkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075342/inlaid-spur-c-1937-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain licenseEditable cowboy hat design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15315588/editable-cowboy-hat-design-element-setView licenseBonnet (1935/1942) by Dorothy Gernonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059211/bonnet-19351942-dorothy-gernonFree Image from public domain licenseWestern clothing brand Instagram story template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21194596/png-horse-animalView licenseRider's Spur (c. 1938) by Fred Hassebrockhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081259/riders-spur-c-1938-fred-hassebrockFree Image from public domain licenseEditable cowboy hat design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15319544/editable-cowboy-hat-design-element-setView licenseSpur (1935/1942) by Eldon Allenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063309/spur-19351942-eldon-allenFree Image from public domain licenseEditable cowboy hat design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15319633/editable-cowboy-hat-design-element-setView licenseSpur (1935/1942) by Hazel Shecklerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069636/spur-19351942-hazel-shecklerFree Image from public domain licenseWild west shop logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8548310/wild-west-shop-logo-template-editable-designView licenseAntique metal spurs artifacthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14280418/fibulaFree Image from public domain licenseCowboy hat logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8548635/cowboy-hat-logo-template-editable-designView licenseSpur (c. 1941) by Robert W R Taylorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088176/spur-c-1941-robert-taylorFree Image from public domain licenseEditable cowboy hat design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15319597/editable-cowboy-hat-design-element-setView licenseBridle Bit (1935/1942) by Cecil Smithhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069059/bridle-bit-19351942-cecil-smithFree Image from public domain licenseWild west shop logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8548068/wild-west-shop-logo-template-editable-designView licensePrick Spurhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8362868/prick-spurFree Image from public domain licenseCowboy spirit editable poster template, retro west wild designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8551505/cowboy-spirit-editable-poster-template-retro-west-wild-designView licenseMedieval metal horse spurhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14279530/spurFree Image from public domain licenseEditable cowboy hat design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15319598/editable-cowboy-hat-design-element-setView licensePair of Rowel Spurshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8076633/pair-rowel-spursFree Image from public domain licenseCowboy gun, vintage logo templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8548191/cowboy-gun-vintage-logo-templateView licenseRowel Spur (Left)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8302799/rowel-spur-leftFree Image from public domain licenseRetro gun logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8548319/retro-gun-logo-template-editable-designView licensePrick Spurhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8375416/prick-spurFree Image from public domain licenseVintage wanted editable poster template, retro cowboy designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8551459/vintage-wanted-editable-poster-template-retro-cowboy-designView licensePa. German Squirrel Figurine (1935/1942) by Arsen Maralianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061514/pa-german-squirrel-figurine-19351942-arsen-maralianFree Image from public domain licenseCowboy fashion shop logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8548819/cowboy-fashion-shop-logo-template-editable-designView licenseRowel Spur (Right)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8304403/rowel-spur-rightFree Image from public domain licenseWild west editable poster template, all seeing eye designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8551714/wild-west-editable-poster-template-all-seeing-eye-designView licenseSpur (1935/1942) by Gerald Transpotahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069641/spur-19351942-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain licenseAuthentic cowboy logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8548734/authentic-cowboy-logo-template-editable-designView licenseAncient iron medieval horse spurhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14279699/spurFree Image from public domain license