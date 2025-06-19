rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Spur (1935/1942) by Gerald Transpota
Save
Edit Image
animalartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsinsectphotoantique
Gratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Gratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23049812/image-butterfly-paper-flowerView license
Spur (c. 1940) by Gerald Transpota
Spur (c. 1940) by Gerald Transpota
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086836/spur-c-1940-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain license
Butterfly mystery book cover template
Butterfly mystery book cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14664583/butterfly-mystery-book-cover-templateView license
Spur (1935/1942) by Gerald Transpota
Spur (1935/1942) by Gerald Transpota
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069647/spur-19351942-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain license
Free mind Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Free mind Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23045326/image-butterfly-rose-paperView license
Bit (1935/1942) by Gerald Transpota
Bit (1935/1942) by Gerald Transpota
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059146/bit-19351942-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor butterflies & flower mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor butterflies & flower mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10872924/watercolor-butterflies-flower-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Wrought Iron Bit (1935/1942) by Gerald Transpota
Wrought Iron Bit (1935/1942) by Gerald Transpota
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064003/wrought-iron-bit-19351942-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor butterflies & flower, editable remix design
Watercolor butterflies & flower, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10893425/watercolor-butterflies-flower-editable-remix-designView license
Spur (c. 1936) by Gerald Transpota
Spur (c. 1936) by Gerald Transpota
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071789/spur-c-1936-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor butterflies & flower png element, editable remix design
Watercolor butterflies & flower png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10872826/watercolor-butterflies-flower-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Spur (c. 1936) by Gerald Transpota
Spur (c. 1936) by Gerald Transpota
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071787/spur-c-1936-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor butterflies & flower, editable remix design
Watercolor butterflies & flower, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10873284/watercolor-butterflies-flower-editable-remix-designView license
Spur (c. 1936) by Gerald Transpota
Spur (c. 1936) by Gerald Transpota
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071788/spur-c-1936-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor butterflies & flower, editable remix design
Watercolor butterflies & flower, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10893353/watercolor-butterflies-flower-editable-remix-designView license
Stirrup (1935/1942) by Gerald Transpota
Stirrup (1935/1942) by Gerald Transpota
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069710/stirrup-19351942-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor butterflies & flower mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor butterflies & flower mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10893379/watercolor-butterflies-flower-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Spur (c. 1939) by Gerald Transpota
Spur (c. 1939) by Gerald Transpota
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084733/spur-c-1939-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor butterflies & flower, editable remix design
Watercolor butterflies & flower, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10349580/watercolor-butterflies-flower-editable-remix-designView license
Spur (c. 1936) by Gerald Transpota
Spur (c. 1936) by Gerald Transpota
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071807/spur-c-1936-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain license
Floral ginger cat, washi tape collage element
Floral ginger cat, washi tape collage element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8548245/floral-ginger-cat-washi-tape-collage-elementView license
Spur (c. 1936) by Gerald Transpota
Spur (c. 1936) by Gerald Transpota
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071790/spur-c-1936-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor daisy frame background, Spring floral illustration, editable remix
Watercolor daisy frame background, Spring floral illustration, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531218/watercolor-daisy-frame-background-spring-floral-illustration-editable-remixView license
Spur (1935/1942) by Gerald Transpota
Spur (1935/1942) by Gerald Transpota
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063310/spur-19351942-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor butterflies, editable remix design
Watercolor butterflies, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10196772/watercolor-butterflies-editable-remix-designView license
Saddle (c. 1937) by Gerald Transpota
Saddle (c. 1937) by Gerald Transpota
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076815/saddle-c-1937-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor butterflies, editable remix design
Watercolor butterflies, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10259646/watercolor-butterflies-editable-remix-designView license
Saddle (Technique Demonstration) (1935/1942) by Gerald Transpota
Saddle (Technique Demonstration) (1935/1942) by Gerald Transpota
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062634/saddle-technique-demonstration-19351942-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Technique Demonstration (1935/1942) by Gerald Transpota
Technique Demonstration (1935/1942) by Gerald Transpota
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063454/technique-demonstration-19351942-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage insect animal design element set
Editable vintage insect animal design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15847411/editable-vintage-insect-animal-design-element-setView license
Spur (c. 1936) by Gerald Transpota
Spur (c. 1936) by Gerald Transpota
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071805/spur-c-1936-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain license
Embroidery butterfly
Embroidery butterfly
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14997108/embroidery-butterflyView license
Baptismal Font (c. 1937) by Gerald Transpota
Baptismal Font (c. 1937) by Gerald Transpota
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072975/baptismal-font-c-1937-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor butterflies, editable remix design
Watercolor butterflies, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10481967/watercolor-butterflies-editable-remix-designView license
Spur (c. 1937) by Gerald Transpota
Spur (c. 1937) by Gerald Transpota
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077365/spur-c-1937-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor butterflies, editable remix design
Watercolor butterflies, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10483162/watercolor-butterflies-editable-remix-designView license
Wrought Iron Bit (c. 1937) by Gerald Transpota
Wrought Iron Bit (c. 1937) by Gerald Transpota
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078365/wrought-iron-bit-c-1937-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain license
Editable real pressed butterfly design element set
Editable real pressed butterfly design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15377240/editable-real-pressed-butterfly-design-element-setView license
Wooden Indian (c. 1937) by Gerald Transpota
Wooden Indian (c. 1937) by Gerald Transpota
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078287/wooden-indian-c-1937-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain license