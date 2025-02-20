rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Spur (1935/1942) by Gerald Transpota
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsornamentringjewelryphoto
Happy anniversary Instagram post template, editable text
Happy anniversary Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12527278/happy-anniversary-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Spur (c. 1936) by Gerald Transpota
Spur (c. 1936) by Gerald Transpota
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071790/spur-c-1936-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain license
Love quote Instagram post template, editable text
Love quote Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499085/love-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Spur (c. 1936) by Gerald Transpota
Spur (c. 1936) by Gerald Transpota
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071807/spur-c-1936-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain license
Wedding checklist Instagram post template, editable text
Wedding checklist Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499092/wedding-checklist-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Spur (c. 1936) by Gerald Transpota
Spur (c. 1936) by Gerald Transpota
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071788/spur-c-1936-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain license
Love quote poster template, editable text and design
Love quote poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662723/love-quote-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Spur (c. 1936) by Gerald Transpota
Spur (c. 1936) by Gerald Transpota
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071805/spur-c-1936-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain license
Gold wedding rings, watercolor illustration, editable remix
Gold wedding rings, watercolor illustration, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12506356/gold-wedding-rings-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView license
Spur (c. 1939) by Gerald Transpota
Spur (c. 1939) by Gerald Transpota
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084733/spur-c-1939-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain license
Blue couple rings, watercolor illustration, editable remix
Blue couple rings, watercolor illustration, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12516878/blue-couple-rings-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView license
Spur (1935/1942) by Gerald Transpota
Spur (1935/1942) by Gerald Transpota
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069641/spur-19351942-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain license
Wedding rings Instagram post template, editable text
Wedding rings Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12475160/wedding-rings-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Wrought Iron Bit (1935/1942) by Gerald Transpota
Wrought Iron Bit (1935/1942) by Gerald Transpota
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064003/wrought-iron-bit-19351942-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain license
Engagement ring Instagram post template, editable text
Engagement ring Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12474814/engagement-ring-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Spur (1935/1942) by Hazel Sheckler
Spur (1935/1942) by Hazel Sheckler
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069636/spur-19351942-hazel-shecklerFree Image from public domain license
Wedding ring Instagram post template, editable text
Wedding ring Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12474902/wedding-ring-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Spur (1935/1942) by Ann Gene Buckley
Spur (1935/1942) by Ann Gene Buckley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069637/spur-19351942-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain license
Wedding thank you Instagram post template, editable text
Wedding thank you Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12527276/wedding-thank-you-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Bit (1935/1942) by Gerald Transpota
Bit (1935/1942) by Gerald Transpota
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059146/bit-19351942-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain license
Love quote Facebook story template, editable design
Love quote Facebook story template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662724/love-quote-facebook-story-template-editable-designView license
Stirrup (1935/1942) by Gerald Transpota
Stirrup (1935/1942) by Gerald Transpota
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069710/stirrup-19351942-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain license
Engagement ring Instagram post template, editable text
Engagement ring Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12482259/engagement-ring-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Spur (c. 1936) by Gerald Transpota
Spur (c. 1936) by Gerald Transpota
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071787/spur-c-1936-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain license
Wedding ring poster template and design
Wedding ring poster template and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12709654/wedding-ring-poster-template-and-designView license
Uniform Accessories (1935/1942) by Frank M Keane
Uniform Accessories (1935/1942) by Frank M Keane
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069912/uniform-accessories-19351942-frank-keaneFree Image from public domain license
Engagement ring poster template and design
Engagement ring poster template and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12709633/engagement-ring-poster-template-and-designView license
Saddle (Technique Demonstration) (1935/1942) by Gerald Transpota
Saddle (Technique Demonstration) (1935/1942) by Gerald Transpota
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062634/saddle-technique-demonstration-19351942-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain license
Diamonds Instagram post template, editable text
Diamonds Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12475098/diamonds-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Technique Demonstration (1935/1942) by Gerald Transpota
Technique Demonstration (1935/1942) by Gerald Transpota
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063454/technique-demonstration-19351942-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain license
Love quote blog banner template, editable text
Love quote blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662722/love-quote-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Cowhorn Cane (1935/1942) by Frank J Mace
Cowhorn Cane (1935/1942) by Frank J Mace
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059893/cowhorn-cane-19351942-frank-maceFree Image from public domain license
Diamonds Instagram post template, editable text
Diamonds Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12482258/diamonds-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Spur (1935/1942) by Gerald Transpota
Spur (1935/1942) by Gerald Transpota
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063310/spur-19351942-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain license
Engagement ring Instagram post template, editable text
Engagement ring Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11814097/engagement-ring-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Toleware Candlestick (1935/1942) by John Hall
Toleware Candlestick (1935/1942) by John Hall
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063546/toleware-candlestick-19351942-john-hallFree Image from public domain license
Wedding rings Instagram post template, editable text
Wedding rings Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202137/wedding-rings-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Branding Iron (1935/1942) by Elizabeth Johnson
Branding Iron (1935/1942) by Elizabeth Johnson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069035/branding-iron-19351942-elizabeth-johnsonFree Image from public domain license
Wedding ring element set, editable design
Wedding ring element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15002468/wedding-ring-element-set-editable-designView license
Bit (c. 1940) by Gerald Transpota
Bit (c. 1940) by Gerald Transpota
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085441/bit-c-1940-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain license