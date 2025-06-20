Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsfontphotojarantiqueStand for Baptismal Font (1935/1942) by Raymond E NobleOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 789 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2694 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWatercolor fruits, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892674/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView licenseTechnique Demo (Architectural Detail) (1935/1942) by Raymond E Noblehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063440/technique-demo-architectural-detail-19351942-raymond-nobleFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseBaptismal Font (1939) by Ruth Buker and Raymond E Noblehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082615/baptismal-font-1939-ruth-buker-and-raymond-nobleFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage glassware set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071050/editable-vintage-glassware-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseStand for Baptismal Font (1935/1942) by Edward Jewetthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069679/stand-for-baptismal-font-19351942-edward-jewettFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Victorian lantern, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059182/editable-victorian-lantern-vintage-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCovered Bowl (1935/1942) by Jessica Pricehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059827/covered-bowl-19351942-jessica-priceFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseChalkware Urn with Fruit and Birds (1935/1942) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069146/chalkware-urn-with-fruit-and-birds-19351942-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10851672/watercolor-flower-vase-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseCarved Stone Urn (1935/1942) by Clyde L Cheneyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059470/carved-stone-urn-19351942-clyde-cheneyFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10852216/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView licenseBaptismal Font with Top (c. 1936) by George Seideneckhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064219/baptismal-font-with-top-c-1936-george-seideneckFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10560755/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView licenseKeystone (1939) by Raymond E Noblehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083885/keystone-1939-raymond-nobleFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887212/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView licenseJug (1935/1942) by Nicholas Amanteahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061075/jug-19351942-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887314/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView licenseStone Fruit Jar (1935/1942) by Margaret Stottlemeyerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069713/stone-fruit-jar-19351942-margaret-stottlemeyerFree Image from public domain licensePottery masterclass poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12879369/pottery-masterclass-poster-templateView licenseCrock (1935/1942) by Eleanor Gausserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059945/crock-19351942-eleanor-gausserFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10851945/watercolor-flower-vase-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseEarthen Churn (1935/1942) by Clyde L Cheneyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060373/earthen-churn-19351942-clyde-cheneyFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887269/watercolor-flower-vase-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseBandbox (1935/1942) by Samuel O Kleinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10058952/bandbox-19351942-samuel-kleinFree Image from public domain licenseSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseCider or Water Jug (1935/1942) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059586/cider-water-jug-19351942-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseArt & culture magazine editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079956/image-scenery-sea-oceanView licenseSilver Bowl (1935/1942) by Vincent Murphyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062996/silver-bowl-19351942-vincent-murphyFree Image from public domain licenseUnlock potential Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11826495/unlock-potential-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCopper Baptismal Font (c. 1941) by Juanita Donahoohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087595/copper-baptismal-font-c-1941-juanita-donahooFree Image from public domain licenseEditable magic potion bottle design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15228769/editable-magic-potion-bottle-design-element-setView licenseCrock (1935/1942) by I Domskoy Kallmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059931/crock-19351942-domskoy-kallmanFree Image from public domain licensePottery masterclass Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12879372/pottery-masterclass-instagram-story-templateView licenseLamp (1935/1942) by Anna Aloisihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069236/lamp-19351942-anna-aloisiFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseGlass (1935/1942) by Janet Rizahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060689/glass-19351942-janet-rizaFree Image from public domain licensePottery masterclass Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12680432/pottery-masterclass-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseEarthenware Jar (1935/1942) by American 20th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060389/earthenware-jar-19351942-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain license