Stencilled Wall (1935/1942) by Mildred E Bent
PNG ripped paper mockup element, bird and strawberry vintage illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9253948/png-animal-bird-and-strawberryView license
Wall Stencil (1935/1942) by Mildred E Bent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063731/wall-stencil-19351942-mildred-bentFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic nature background, paper collage art in off-white, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8834089/aesthetic-nature-background-paper-collage-art-off-white-editable-designView license
Stencilled Wall (1935/1942) by Mildred E Bent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069696/stencilled-wall-19351942-mildred-bentFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor birds at balcony, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11472470/editable-watercolor-birds-balcony-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Stencilled Wall (1935/1942) by Mildred E Bent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069686/stencilled-wall-19351942-mildred-bentFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic nature & animal embroidery craft, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13729189/aesthetic-nature-animal-embroidery-craft-editable-design-element-setView license
Bedspread Detail (1935/1942) by Mildred E Bent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059107/bedspread-detail-19351942-mildred-bentFree Image from public domain license
Vintage animal frames background, illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12751229/vintage-animal-frames-background-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Printed Scarf (1935/1942) by Mildred E Bent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061996/printed-scarf-19351942-mildred-bentFree Image from public domain license
Editable embroidery nature set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14997648/editable-embroidery-nature-setView license
Bedroom Stencil (1935/1942) by Mildred E Bent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059086/bedroom-stencil-19351942-mildred-bentFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic nature background, paper collage art in off-white, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8834031/aesthetic-nature-background-paper-collage-art-off-white-editable-designView license
Appliqued Quilt (1935/1942) by Mildred E Bent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10058826/appliqued-quilt-19351942-mildred-bentFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic nature & animal embroidery craft, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13725875/aesthetic-nature-animal-embroidery-craft-editable-design-element-setView license
Applique Quilt (1935/1942) by Mildred E Bent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10058840/applique-quilt-19351942-mildred-bentFree Image from public domain license
Japanese crane background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759867/japanese-crane-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Stencilled Wall (1935/1942) by Mildred E Bent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069684/stencilled-wall-19351942-mildred-bentFree Image from public domain license
Vintage animal frames background, illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12708831/vintage-animal-frames-background-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Stencilled Wall (1935/1942) by Mildred E Bent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069694/stencilled-wall-19351942-mildred-bentFree Image from public domain license
Photo frame mockup, customizable retro living room wall
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8830324/photo-frame-mockup-customizable-retro-living-room-wallView license
Pineapple Quilt (1935/1942) by Mildred E Bent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069427/pineapple-quilt-19351942-mildred-bentFree Image from public domain license
Japanese botanical background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12684772/japanese-botanical-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Appliqued Quilt (1935/1942) by Mildred E Bent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10058816/appliqued-quilt-19351942-mildred-bentFree Image from public domain license
Exotic birds background, vintage animal illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12708102/exotic-birds-background-vintage-animal-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Applique Quilt (1935/1942) by Mildred E Bent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10058830/applique-quilt-19351942-mildred-bentFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic autumn flower computer wallpaper, seasonal botanical background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9260721/png-aesthetic-autumn-backgroundView license
Quilt Applique (1935/1942) by Mildred E Bent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062061/quilt-applique-19351942-mildred-bentFree Image from public domain license
Wind energy, environment paper craft illustration editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12236999/wind-energy-environment-paper-craft-illustration-editable-designView license
Squirrel Weather Vane (1935/1942) by Mildred E Bent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069638/squirrel-weather-vane-19351942-mildred-bentFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage exotic bird illustration remix set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12728338/editable-vintage-exotic-bird-illustration-remix-setView license
Horse Weather Vane (1935/1942) by Mildred E Bent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060940/horse-weather-vane-19351942-mildred-bentFree Image from public domain license
Golden jaguar background, vintage animal illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12702910/golden-jaguar-background-vintage-animal-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Applique Quilt (1935/1942) by Mildred E Bent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10058822/applique-quilt-19351942-mildred-bentFree Image from public domain license
Surreal bird floral iPhone wallpaper, vintage remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8516279/surreal-bird-floral-iphone-wallpaper-vintage-remixView license
Small Sheep Weather Vane (1935/1942) by Mildred E Bent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063247/small-sheep-weather-vane-19351942-mildred-bentFree Image from public domain license
Wedding invitation card template, vintage botanical design, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7578294/imageView license
Carousel horse (1935/1942) by Mildred E Bent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059430/carousel-horse-19351942-mildred-bentFree Image from public domain license
Nature-inspired embroidery animal designs, editable element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16496136/nature-inspired-embroidery-animal-designs-editable-element-setView license
Carved Policeman (1935/1942) by Mildred E Bent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059453/carved-policeman-19351942-mildred-bentFree Image from public domain license