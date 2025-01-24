Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagepersonartwatercolourwallpublic domainpaintingsphotorugStencilled Wall (1935/1942) by Mildred E BentOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 802 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2736 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarPhoto frame mockup, realistic wall decorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7713092/photo-frame-mockup-realistic-wall-decorView licenseStencilled Wall (1935/1942) by Mildred E Benthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069684/stencilled-wall-19351942-mildred-bentFree Image from public domain licensePhoto frame mockup, realistic wall decorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7713096/photo-frame-mockup-realistic-wall-decorView licenseAppliqued Quilt (1935/1942) by Mildred E Benthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10058816/appliqued-quilt-19351942-mildred-bentFree Image from public domain licensePicture frame editable mockup element, Ludovit Cordak's landscape painting. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11544201/png-art-blank-space-copyView licenseStencilled Wall (1935/1942) by Mildred E Benthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069686/stencilled-wall-19351942-mildred-bentFree Image from public domain licenseStreet wall editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12176405/street-wall-editable-mockupView licenseStencilled Wall (1935/1942) by Mildred E Benthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069676/stencilled-wall-19351942-mildred-bentFree Image from public domain licensePicture frame editable mockup, wall decorationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10320171/picture-frame-editable-mockup-wall-decorationView licenseStencilled Wall (1935/1942) by Mildred E Benthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069696/stencilled-wall-19351942-mildred-bentFree Image from public domain licensePicture frame editable mockup, vintage painting. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11544987/picture-frame-editable-mockup-vintage-painting-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWall Stencil (1935/1942) by Mildred E Benthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063731/wall-stencil-19351942-mildred-bentFree Image from public domain licensePhoto frame mockup, editable retro living room wallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8909678/photo-frame-mockup-editable-retro-living-room-wallView licenseBedroom Stencil (1935/1942) by Mildred E Benthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059086/bedroom-stencil-19351942-mildred-bentFree Image from public domain licenseDIY Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599334/diy-instagram-post-templateView licenseApplique Quilt (1935/1942) by Mildred E Benthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10058840/applique-quilt-19351942-mildred-bentFree Image from public domain licensePhoto frame editable mockup, woman decorating wallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7709253/photo-frame-editable-mockup-woman-decorating-wallView licenseApplique Quilt (1935/1942) by Mildred E Benthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10058830/applique-quilt-19351942-mildred-bentFree Image from public domain licensePicture frame editable mockup, Bouquet Of Flowers by Odilon Redon. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11543496/png-art-blank-space-blossomView licensePineapple Quilt (1935/1942) by Mildred E Benthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069427/pineapple-quilt-19351942-mildred-bentFree Image from public domain licenseArt class poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12699021/art-class-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseAppliqued Quilt (1935/1942) by Mildred E Benthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10058826/appliqued-quilt-19351942-mildred-bentFree Image from public domain licensePhoto frame mockup, customizable retro living room wallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8830324/photo-frame-mockup-customizable-retro-living-room-wallView licensePrinted Scarf (1935/1942) by Mildred E Benthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061996/printed-scarf-19351942-mildred-bentFree Image from public domain licensePhoto frame mockup, editable retro living room wallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8909649/photo-frame-mockup-editable-retro-living-room-wallView licenseBedspread Detail (1935/1942) by Mildred E Benthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059107/bedspread-detail-19351942-mildred-bentFree Image from public domain licensePicture frame mockup, editable home decor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10567755/picture-frame-mockup-editable-home-decor-designView licenseToy Kitchen (1935/1942) by Philip Johnson and Mildred Fordhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069804/toy-kitchen-19351942-philip-johnson-and-mildred-fordFree Image from public domain licenseLove & friendship quote Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631665/love-friendship-quote-instagram-story-templateView licenseHorse Weather Vane (1935/1942) by Mildred E Benthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060940/horse-weather-vane-19351942-mildred-bentFree Image from public domain licenseKids dream career, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12551355/kids-dream-career-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseSquirrel Weather Vane (1935/1942) by Mildred E Benthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069638/squirrel-weather-vane-19351942-mildred-bentFree Image from public domain licenseKids dream career, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12551372/kids-dream-career-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseCarousel horse (1935/1942) by Mildred E Benthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059430/carousel-horse-19351942-mildred-bentFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition picture frame mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14717972/art-exhibition-picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView licenseSmall Sheep Weather Vane (1935/1942) by Mildred E Benthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063247/small-sheep-weather-vane-19351942-mildred-bentFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseCarved Policeman (1935/1942) by Mildred E Benthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059453/carved-policeman-19351942-mildred-bentFree Image from public domain licenseChildren's book cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12645771/childrens-book-cover-template-editable-designView licenseJacquard Coverlet (1935/1942) by Paul Kellyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061044/jacquard-coverlet-19351942-paul-kellyFree Image from public domain license