Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imageplantpatternartwatercolourwallpublic domainpaintingsphotoStencilled Wall (1935/1942) by Mildred E BentOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 865 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2953 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarPicture frame mockup, editable home decor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10567755/picture-frame-mockup-editable-home-decor-designView licenseStencilled Wall (1935/1942) by Mildred E Benthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069676/stencilled-wall-19351942-mildred-bentFree Image from public domain licenseHokusai’s pink flower, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12767766/hokusaiandrsquos-pink-flower-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWall Stencil (1935/1942) by Mildred E Benthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063731/wall-stencil-19351942-mildred-bentFree Image from public domain licensePicture frame mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128014/picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView licenseStencilled Wall (1935/1942) by Mildred E Benthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069686/stencilled-wall-19351942-mildred-bentFree Image from public domain licensePicture frame mockup, flower photo, home decorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7763638/picture-frame-mockup-flower-photo-home-decorView licenseBedroom Stencil (1935/1942) by Mildred E Benthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059086/bedroom-stencil-19351942-mildred-bentFree Image from public domain licenseStreet wall editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12176405/street-wall-editable-mockupView licenseStencilled Wall (1935/1942) by Mildred E Benthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069684/stencilled-wall-19351942-mildred-bentFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseAppliqued Quilt (1935/1942) by Mildred E Benthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10058816/appliqued-quilt-19351942-mildred-bentFree Image from public domain licenseLeaf border desktop wallpaper, editable tropical designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9747513/leaf-border-desktop-wallpaper-editable-tropical-designView licenseStencilled Wall (1935/1942) by Mildred E Benthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069694/stencilled-wall-19351942-mildred-bentFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic nature background, paper collage art in off-white, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8834089/aesthetic-nature-background-paper-collage-art-off-white-editable-designView licenseAppliqued Quilt (1935/1942) by Mildred E Benthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10058826/appliqued-quilt-19351942-mildred-bentFree Image from public domain licenseOff-white textured background, trees and nature border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8836550/off-white-textured-background-trees-and-nature-border-editable-designView licensePrinted Scarf (1935/1942) by Mildred E Benthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061996/printed-scarf-19351942-mildred-bentFree Image from public domain licenseLeaf border green desktop wallpaper, editable tropical designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789458/leaf-border-green-desktop-wallpaper-editable-tropical-designView licenseApplique Quilt (1935/1942) by Mildred E Benthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10058840/applique-quilt-19351942-mildred-bentFree Image from public domain licenseLeaf border green background, editable tropical designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789457/leaf-border-green-background-editable-tropical-designView licenseApplique Quilt (1935/1942) by Mildred E Benthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10058830/applique-quilt-19351942-mildred-bentFree Image from public domain licensePicture frame mockup, wall decor, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9220228/picture-frame-mockup-wall-decor-editable-designView licensePineapple Quilt (1935/1942) by Mildred E Benthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069427/pineapple-quilt-19351942-mildred-bentFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic nature background, paper collage art in off-white, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8834031/aesthetic-nature-background-paper-collage-art-off-white-editable-designView licenseBedspread Detail (1935/1942) by Mildred E Benthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059107/bedspread-detail-19351942-mildred-bentFree Image from public domain licensePicture frame, editable realistic wallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8887516/picture-frame-editable-realistic-wallView licenseApplique Quilt (1935/1942) by Mildred E Benthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10058822/applique-quilt-19351942-mildred-bentFree Image from public domain licenseBeige wrinkled paper background, trees and nature border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8840137/beige-wrinkled-paper-background-trees-and-nature-border-editable-designView licenseQuilt Applique (1935/1942) by Mildred E Benthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062061/quilt-applique-19351942-mildred-bentFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building & flower, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10200191/watercolor-building-flower-editable-remix-designView licenseHorse Weather Vane (1935/1942) by Mildred E Benthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060940/horse-weather-vane-19351942-mildred-bentFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building & flower, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10363338/watercolor-building-flower-editable-remix-designView licenseSquirrel Weather Vane (1935/1942) by Mildred E Benthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069638/squirrel-weather-vane-19351942-mildred-bentFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building & flower, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10707764/watercolor-building-flower-editable-remix-designView licenseCarousel horse (1935/1942) by Mildred E Benthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059430/carousel-horse-19351942-mildred-bentFree Image from public domain licenseCanvas frame mockup, editable product designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14436683/canvas-frame-mockup-editable-product-designView licenseSmall Sheep Weather Vane (1935/1942) by Mildred E Benthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063247/small-sheep-weather-vane-19351942-mildred-bentFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building & flower, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10707800/watercolor-building-flower-editable-remix-designView licenseCarved Policeman (1935/1942) by Mildred E Benthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059453/carved-policeman-19351942-mildred-bentFree Image from public domain license