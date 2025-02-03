rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Stock Tie (1935/1942) by Raymond Manupelli
Save
Edit Image
silk fabric patternbluetextile designscarf designscarffabricsilk scarf patternsilk
Editable flatlay silk scarf mockup design
Editable flatlay silk scarf mockup design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15281380/editable-flatlay-silk-scarf-mockup-designView license
Opera Hood (1935/1942) by Raymond Manupelli
Opera Hood (1935/1942) by Raymond Manupelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061417/opera-hood-19351942-raymond-manupelliFree Image from public domain license
Fabric mockup, editable product design
Fabric mockup, editable product design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816380/fabric-mockup-editable-product-designView license
Chintz (1935/1942) by Raymond Manupelli
Chintz (1935/1942) by Raymond Manupelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059554/chintz-19351942-raymond-manupelliFree Image from public domain license
Blue white silk scarf png mockup, editable design
Blue white silk scarf png mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14089239/blue-white-silk-scarf-png-mockup-editable-designView license
Scarf (1935/1942) by G A Spangenberg
Scarf (1935/1942) by G A Spangenberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069552/scarf-19351942-spangenbergFree Image from public domain license
Editable tapestry mockup, blanket design
Editable tapestry mockup, blanket design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8788257/editable-tapestry-mockup-blanket-designView license
Lace Edging (c. 1942) by Raymond Manupelli
Lace Edging (c. 1942) by Raymond Manupelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088614/lace-edging-c-1942-raymond-manupelliFree Image from public domain license
Editable shawl scarf mockup
Editable shawl scarf mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786744/editable-shawl-scarf-mockupView license
Chintz Valance for Poster Bed (c. 1935) by Raymond Manupelli
Chintz Valance for Poster Bed (c. 1935) by Raymond Manupelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059552/chintz-valance-for-poster-bed-c-1935-raymond-manupelliFree Image from public domain license
Silk scarf mockup, editable product design
Silk scarf mockup, editable product design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14365621/silk-scarf-mockup-editable-product-designView license
Sampler (1935/1942) by Raymond Manupelli
Sampler (1935/1942) by Raymond Manupelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062666/sampler-19351942-raymond-manupelliFree Image from public domain license
Silk scarf editable mockup
Silk scarf editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12801280/silk-scarf-editable-mockupView license
Handbag (1935/1942) by Raymond Manupelli
Handbag (1935/1942) by Raymond Manupelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060773/handbag-19351942-raymond-manupelliFree Image from public domain license
Hanging scarf editable mockup
Hanging scarf editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12117418/hanging-scarf-editable-mockupView license
Sampler (c. 1937) by Raymond Manupelli
Sampler (c. 1937) by Raymond Manupelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076851/sampler-c-1937-raymond-manupelliFree Image from public domain license
Floral silk scarf mockup, editable design
Floral silk scarf mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14089307/floral-silk-scarf-mockup-editable-designView license
Wine Glass (1935/1942) by Raymond Manupelli
Wine Glass (1935/1942) by Raymond Manupelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063865/wine-glass-19351942-raymond-manupelliFree Image from public domain license
Blanket mockup, minimal interior, editable design
Blanket mockup, minimal interior, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8153159/blanket-mockup-minimal-interior-editable-designView license
Vrouwen maru obi met plantmotieven (1920 - 1940) by anonymous
Vrouwen maru obi met plantmotieven (1920 - 1940) by anonymous
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13748461/vrouwen-maru-obi-met-plantmotieven-1920-1940-anonymousFree Image from public domain license
Cloth mockup, corduroy fabric texture design
Cloth mockup, corduroy fabric texture design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7550525/cloth-mockup-corduroy-fabric-texture-designView license
Cravat and Box (1935/1942) by William Spiecker
Cravat and Box (1935/1942) by William Spiecker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059895/cravat-and-box-19351942-william-spieckerFree Image from public domain license
Organic linen Instagram post template, editable design
Organic linen Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14845378/organic-linen-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Printed Quilted Patches (1935/1942) by Francis Law Durand
Printed Quilted Patches (1935/1942) by Francis Law Durand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061986/printed-quilted-patches-19351942-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain license
Editable silk scarf mockup fashion design
Editable silk scarf mockup fashion design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12300479/editable-silk-scarf-mockup-fashion-designView license
Vrouwen maru obi met mandarijn eenden (1920 - 1940) by anonymous
Vrouwen maru obi met mandarijn eenden (1920 - 1940) by anonymous
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13748187/vrouwen-maru-obi-met-mandarijn-eenden-1920-1940-anonymousFree Image from public domain license
Clothing label editable mockup
Clothing label editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12864553/clothing-label-editable-mockupView license
Cravat (c. 1937) by Catherine Fowler
Cravat (c. 1937) by Catherine Fowler
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074122/cravat-c-1937-catherine-fowlerFree Image from public domain license
Black botanical cloth mockup, William Morris' famous artwork, remixed by rawpixel
Black botanical cloth mockup, William Morris' famous artwork, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7146092/imageView license
tie dyed scarf; purple, light purple, green and white designs. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
tie dyed scarf; purple, light purple, green and white designs. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7655234/photo-image-light-vintage-artFree Image from public domain license
Elegant brown scarf mockup element, customizable design
Elegant brown scarf mockup element, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22114499/elegant-brown-scarf-mockup-element-customizable-designView license
Silk Scarf (1941) by Marie Lutrell
Silk Scarf (1941) by Marie Lutrell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088141/silk-scarf-1941-marie-lutrellFree Image from public domain license
Silky scarf editable mockup, accessory
Silky scarf editable mockup, accessory
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12465302/silky-scarf-editable-mockup-accessoryView license
Stockings (1935/1942) by Sylvia Dezon
Stockings (1935/1942) by Sylvia Dezon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069701/stockings-19351942-sylvia-dezonFree Image from public domain license
Dressing room editable doodle illustration
Dressing room editable doodle illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9173347/dressing-room-editable-doodle-illustrationView license
Back Apron for the Royal Ceremonial Robe
Back Apron for the Royal Ceremonial Robe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9633366/back-apron-for-the-royal-ceremonial-robeFree Image from public domain license
William Morris patterned fabric mockup, editable design
William Morris patterned fabric mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689244/william-morris-patterned-fabric-mockup-editable-designView license
Scarf (1935/1942) by Sylvia Dezon
Scarf (1935/1942) by Sylvia Dezon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069544/scarf-19351942-sylvia-dezonFree Image from public domain license
Scarf label mockup, editable fashion business branding design
Scarf label mockup, editable fashion business branding design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10827636/scarf-label-mockup-editable-fashion-business-branding-designView license
Lace Cravat (1935/1942) by Jean Peszel
Lace Cravat (1935/1942) by Jean Peszel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061127/lace-cravat-19351942-jean-peszelFree Image from public domain license