Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefruitartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsstonephotovaseStone Fruit Jar (1935/1942) by Margaret StottlemeyerOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 860 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2934 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWatercolor fruits, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892674/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView licenseStone Fruit Jar (1935/1942) by Margaret Stottlemeyerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069722/stone-fruit-jar-19351942-margaret-stottlemeyerFree Image from public domain licenseFamous flower painting, editable design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067818/famous-flower-painting-editable-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseStone Jug (1935/1942) by Margaret Stottlemeyerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069719/stone-jug-19351942-margaret-stottlemeyerFree Image from public domain licenseFamous flower painting, editable design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058944/famous-flower-painting-editable-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseStoneware Cream Pitcher (1935/1942) by Margaret Stottlemeyerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069723/stoneware-cream-pitcher-19351942-margaret-stottlemeyerFree Image from public domain licenseRed Apples, vintage painting by Helene Schjerfbeck. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9829367/png-1915-apple-artView licenseStoneware Cream Pitcher (1935/1942) by Margaret Stottlemeyerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069727/stoneware-cream-pitcher-19351942-margaret-stottlemeyerFree Image from public domain licenseFamous fruit painting, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059578/famous-fruit-painting-editable-artwork-design-remixed-rawpixelView licensePa. German Covered Jar (1935/1942) by Margaret Stottlemeyerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061461/pa-german-covered-jar-19351942-margaret-stottlemeyerFree Image from public domain licenseVase fruit still life, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9345735/vase-fruit-still-life-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseJar (1935/1942) by Margaret Stottlemeyerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061034/jar-19351942-margaret-stottlemeyerFree Image from public domain licenseFamous flower painting background, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080564/famous-flower-painting-background-editable-artwork-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseStone Fruit Jar (1939) by Margaret Stottlemeyerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084777/stone-fruit-jar-1939-margaret-stottlemeyerFree Image from public domain licenseVintage black desktop wallpaper, editable famous painting border design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072909/png-1900s-anemones-anemonesView licenseStone Fruit Jar with Star (c. 1936) by Margaret Stottlemeyerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071899/stone-fruit-jar-with-star-c-1936-margaret-stottlemeyerFree Image from public domain licenseFamous flower painting background, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9046883/famous-flower-painting-background-editable-artwork-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChair (1935/1942) by Margaret Stottlemeyerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059532/chair-19351942-margaret-stottlemeyerFree Image from public domain licenseVintage beige computer wallpaper, editable famous painting border design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080567/png-1900s-anemones-anemonesView licenseLamp (1935/1942) by Margaret Stottlemeyerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061178/lamp-19351942-margaret-stottlemeyerFree Image from public domain licenseFamous fruit painting, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059856/famous-fruit-painting-editable-artwork-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCarved Stone Urn (1935/1942) by Clyde L Cheneyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059470/carved-stone-urn-19351942-clyde-cheneyFree Image from public domain licenseFamous flower painting background, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059854/famous-flower-painting-background-editable-artwork-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMahogany Stand with Two Drawers (1935/1942) by Margaret Stottlemeyerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069331/mahogany-stand-with-two-drawers-19351942-margaret-stottlemeyerFree Image from public domain licenseVintage flower border, editable famous paintings design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080565/vintage-flower-border-editable-famous-paintings-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBureau (1935/1942) by Margaret Stottlemeyerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069083/bureau-19351942-margaret-stottlemeyerFree Image from public domain licenseFamous flower painting background, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9037876/famous-flower-painting-background-editable-artwork-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBowl (1935/1942) by Margaret Knapphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068996/bowl-19351942-margaret-knappFree Image from public domain licenseVintage flower border black background, editable famous paintings design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072888/png-1900s-anemones-anemonesView licenseMelon Shaped Jar (1935/1942) by American 20th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061221/melon-shaped-jar-19351942-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseFamous painting desktop wallpaper, editable vintage design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9063645/famous-painting-desktop-wallpaper-editable-vintage-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBennington Pitcher (c. 1936) by Margaret Stottlemeyerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064296/bennington-pitcher-c-1936-margaret-stottlemeyerFree Image from public domain licenseFamous painting desktop wallpaper, editable vintage design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9063643/famous-painting-desktop-wallpaper-editable-vintage-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChalkware Urn with Fruit and Birds (1935/1942) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069146/chalkware-urn-with-fruit-and-birds-19351942-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseCrock (1935/1942) by Eleanor Gausserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059945/crock-19351942-eleanor-gausserFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor dining table, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10595979/watercolor-dining-table-editable-remix-designView licenseEarthen Churn (1935/1942) by Clyde L Cheneyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060373/earthen-churn-19351942-clyde-cheneyFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor dining table, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10277469/watercolor-dining-table-editable-remix-designView licenseCrock (1935/1942) by I Domskoy Kallmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059931/crock-19351942-domskoy-kallmanFree Image from public domain license