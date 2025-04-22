rawpixel
Stone Fruit Jar (1935/1942) by Margaret Stottlemeyer
fruitartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsstonephotovase
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
Stone Fruit Jar (1935/1942) by Margaret Stottlemeyer
Famous flower painting, editable design set, remixed by rawpixel
Stone Jug (1935/1942) by Margaret Stottlemeyer
Famous flower painting, editable design set, remixed by rawpixel
Stoneware Cream Pitcher (1935/1942) by Margaret Stottlemeyer
Red Apples, vintage painting by Helene Schjerfbeck. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Stoneware Cream Pitcher (1935/1942) by Margaret Stottlemeyer
Famous fruit painting, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixel
Pa. German Covered Jar (1935/1942) by Margaret Stottlemeyer
Vase fruit still life, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Jar (1935/1942) by Margaret Stottlemeyer
Famous flower painting background, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixel
Stone Fruit Jar (1939) by Margaret Stottlemeyer
Vintage black desktop wallpaper, editable famous painting border design, remixed by rawpixel
Stone Fruit Jar with Star (c. 1936) by Margaret Stottlemeyer
Famous flower painting background, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixel
Chair (1935/1942) by Margaret Stottlemeyer
Vintage beige computer wallpaper, editable famous painting border design, remixed by rawpixel
Lamp (1935/1942) by Margaret Stottlemeyer
Famous fruit painting, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixel
Carved Stone Urn (1935/1942) by Clyde L Cheney
Famous flower painting background, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixel
Mahogany Stand with Two Drawers (1935/1942) by Margaret Stottlemeyer
Vintage flower border, editable famous paintings design, remixed by rawpixel
Bureau (1935/1942) by Margaret Stottlemeyer
Famous flower painting background, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixel
Bowl (1935/1942) by Margaret Knapp
Vintage flower border black background, editable famous paintings design, remixed by rawpixel
Melon Shaped Jar (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
Famous painting desktop wallpaper, editable vintage design, remixed by rawpixel
Bennington Pitcher (c. 1936) by Margaret Stottlemeyer
Famous painting desktop wallpaper, editable vintage design, remixed by rawpixel
Chalkware Urn with Fruit and Birds (1935/1942) by Mina Lowry
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
Crock (1935/1942) by Eleanor Gausser
Watercolor dining table, editable remix design
Earthen Churn (1935/1942) by Clyde L Cheney
Watercolor dining table, editable remix design
Crock (1935/1942) by I Domskoy Kallman
