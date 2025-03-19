rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Stoneware Cream Pitcher (1935/1942) by Margaret Stottlemeyer
Save
Edit Image
plantpersonfruitartwatercolourpublic domainfoodpaintings
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10389017/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView license
Stoneware Cream Pitcher (1935/1942) by Margaret Stottlemeyer
Stoneware Cream Pitcher (1935/1942) by Margaret Stottlemeyer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069727/stoneware-cream-pitcher-19351942-margaret-stottlemeyerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10195839/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView license
Jar (1935/1942) by Margaret Stottlemeyer
Jar (1935/1942) by Margaret Stottlemeyer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061034/jar-19351942-margaret-stottlemeyerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls picnic in a park, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor girls picnic in a park, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11455937/watercolor-girls-picnic-park-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Stone Fruit Jar (1935/1942) by Margaret Stottlemeyer
Stone Fruit Jar (1935/1942) by Margaret Stottlemeyer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069713/stone-fruit-jar-19351942-margaret-stottlemeyerFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor fruits & vegetables design element set
Editable watercolor fruits & vegetables design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15264987/editable-watercolor-fruits-vegetables-design-element-setView license
Stone Fruit Jar (1935/1942) by Margaret Stottlemeyer
Stone Fruit Jar (1935/1942) by Margaret Stottlemeyer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069722/stone-fruit-jar-19351942-margaret-stottlemeyerFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor fruits & vegetables design element set
Editable watercolor fruits & vegetables design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15265215/editable-watercolor-fruits-vegetables-design-element-setView license
Stone Jug (1935/1942) by Margaret Stottlemeyer
Stone Jug (1935/1942) by Margaret Stottlemeyer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069719/stone-jug-19351942-margaret-stottlemeyerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892674/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView license
Stoneware Crock (1935/1942) by Mary Fitzgerald
Stoneware Crock (1935/1942) by Mary Fitzgerald
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069720/stoneware-crock-19351942-mary-fitzgeraldFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor fruits & vegetables design element set
Editable watercolor fruits & vegetables design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15265217/editable-watercolor-fruits-vegetables-design-element-setView license
Flower Pot (1935/1942) by Anna Aloisi
Flower Pot (1935/1942) by Anna Aloisi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060599/flower-pot-19351942-anna-aloisiFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor fruits & vegetables design element set
Editable watercolor fruits & vegetables design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15265580/editable-watercolor-fruits-vegetables-design-element-setView license
Pa. German Covered Jar (1935/1942) by Margaret Stottlemeyer
Pa. German Covered Jar (1935/1942) by Margaret Stottlemeyer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061461/pa-german-covered-jar-19351942-margaret-stottlemeyerFree Image from public domain license
Little chubby boy playing guitar, watercolor illustration, editable remix
Little chubby boy playing guitar, watercolor illustration, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12549275/little-chubby-boy-playing-guitar-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView license
Jar (1935/1942) by Charlotte Sperber
Jar (1935/1942) by Charlotte Sperber
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061035/jar-19351942-charlotte-sperberFree Image from public domain license
Little chubby boy playing guitar, watercolor illustration, editable remix
Little chubby boy playing guitar, watercolor illustration, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12549370/little-chubby-boy-playing-guitar-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView license
Stone Fruit Jar (1939) by Margaret Stottlemeyer
Stone Fruit Jar (1939) by Margaret Stottlemeyer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084777/stone-fruit-jar-1939-margaret-stottlemeyerFree Image from public domain license
Thanksgiving theme collage set, customizable design template
Thanksgiving theme collage set, customizable design template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22334707/image-plant-png-transparent-leavesView license
Stoneware Pitcher (c. 1939) by Richard Barnett
Stoneware Pitcher (c. 1939) by Richard Barnett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084796/stoneware-pitcher-c-1939-richard-barnettFree Image from public domain license
Children and music Instagram post template, editable text
Children and music Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12506393/children-and-music-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Sugar Bowl (1935/1942) by Nicholas Amantea
Sugar Bowl (1935/1942) by Nicholas Amantea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069777/sugar-bowl-19351942-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain license
Paul Cézanne's Bottle and Fruits background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Paul Cézanne's Bottle and Fruits background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12739868/png-adult-architecture-artView license
Copper Pitcher (1935/1942) by N H Yeckley
Copper Pitcher (1935/1942) by N H Yeckley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059790/copper-pitcher-19351942-yeckleyFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor fruits & vegetables design element set
Editable watercolor fruits & vegetables design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15265344/editable-watercolor-fruits-vegetables-design-element-setView license
Stoneware Jar (c. 1937) by Richard Barnett
Stoneware Jar (c. 1937) by Richard Barnett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077473/stoneware-jar-c-1937-richard-barnettFree Image from public domain license
Farmers' market Instagram post template
Farmers' market Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12703984/farmers-market-instagram-post-templateView license
Pitcher (Amberina) (1935/1942) by George Yanosko
Pitcher (Amberina) (1935/1942) by George Yanosko
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069473/pitcher-amberina-19351942-george-yanoskoFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor fruits & vegetables design element set
Editable watercolor fruits & vegetables design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15264963/editable-watercolor-fruits-vegetables-design-element-setView license
Crock (1935/1942) by I Domskoy Kallman
Crock (1935/1942) by I Domskoy Kallman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059931/crock-19351942-domskoy-kallmanFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor fruits & vegetables design element set
Editable watercolor fruits & vegetables design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15265567/editable-watercolor-fruits-vegetables-design-element-setView license
Bennington Pitcher (c. 1936) by Margaret Stottlemeyer
Bennington Pitcher (c. 1936) by Margaret Stottlemeyer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064296/bennington-pitcher-c-1936-margaret-stottlemeyerFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor fruits & vegetables design element set
Editable watercolor fruits & vegetables design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15264985/editable-watercolor-fruits-vegetables-design-element-setView license
Bottle (1935/1942) by V L Vance
Bottle (1935/1942) by V L Vance
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068960/bottle-19351942-vanceFree Image from public domain license
Spring quote Instagram story template
Spring quote Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14408083/spring-quote-instagram-story-templateView license
Terracotta Wine Bottle (1935/1942) by Al Curry
Terracotta Wine Bottle (1935/1942) by Al Curry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063453/terracotta-wine-bottle-19351942-curryFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor fruits & vegetables design element set
Editable watercolor fruits & vegetables design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15265345/editable-watercolor-fruits-vegetables-design-element-setView license
Grey Stoneware Water Jug (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
Grey Stoneware Water Jug (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060753/grey-stoneware-water-jug-19351942-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain license