Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageplantpersonfruitartwatercolourpublic domainfoodpaintingsStoneware Cream Pitcher (1935/1942) by Margaret StottlemeyerOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 671 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2289 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWatercolor girls in a park, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10389017/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView licenseStoneware Cream Pitcher (1935/1942) by Margaret Stottlemeyerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069727/stoneware-cream-pitcher-19351942-margaret-stottlemeyerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls in a park, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10195839/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView licenseJar (1935/1942) by Margaret Stottlemeyerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061034/jar-19351942-margaret-stottlemeyerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls picnic in a park, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11455937/watercolor-girls-picnic-park-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseStone Fruit Jar (1935/1942) by Margaret Stottlemeyerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069713/stone-fruit-jar-19351942-margaret-stottlemeyerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor fruits & vegetables design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15264987/editable-watercolor-fruits-vegetables-design-element-setView licenseStone Fruit Jar (1935/1942) by Margaret Stottlemeyerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069722/stone-fruit-jar-19351942-margaret-stottlemeyerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor fruits & vegetables design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15265215/editable-watercolor-fruits-vegetables-design-element-setView licenseStone Jug (1935/1942) by Margaret Stottlemeyerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069719/stone-jug-19351942-margaret-stottlemeyerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor fruits, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892674/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView licenseStoneware Crock (1935/1942) by Mary Fitzgeraldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069720/stoneware-crock-19351942-mary-fitzgeraldFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor fruits & vegetables design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15265217/editable-watercolor-fruits-vegetables-design-element-setView licenseFlower Pot (1935/1942) by Anna Aloisihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060599/flower-pot-19351942-anna-aloisiFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor fruits & vegetables design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15265580/editable-watercolor-fruits-vegetables-design-element-setView licensePa. German Covered Jar (1935/1942) by Margaret Stottlemeyerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061461/pa-german-covered-jar-19351942-margaret-stottlemeyerFree Image from public domain licenseLittle chubby boy playing guitar, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12549275/little-chubby-boy-playing-guitar-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseJar (1935/1942) by Charlotte Sperberhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061035/jar-19351942-charlotte-sperberFree Image from public domain licenseLittle chubby boy playing guitar, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12549370/little-chubby-boy-playing-guitar-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseStone Fruit Jar (1939) by Margaret Stottlemeyerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084777/stone-fruit-jar-1939-margaret-stottlemeyerFree Image from public domain licenseThanksgiving theme collage set, customizable design templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22334707/image-plant-png-transparent-leavesView licenseStoneware Pitcher (c. 1939) by Richard Barnetthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084796/stoneware-pitcher-c-1939-richard-barnettFree Image from public domain licenseChildren and music Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12506393/children-and-music-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSugar Bowl (1935/1942) by Nicholas Amanteahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069777/sugar-bowl-19351942-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain licensePaul Cézanne's Bottle and Fruits background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12739868/png-adult-architecture-artView licenseCopper Pitcher (1935/1942) by N H Yeckleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059790/copper-pitcher-19351942-yeckleyFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor fruits & vegetables design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15265344/editable-watercolor-fruits-vegetables-design-element-setView licenseStoneware Jar (c. 1937) by Richard Barnetthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077473/stoneware-jar-c-1937-richard-barnettFree Image from public domain licenseFarmers' market Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12703984/farmers-market-instagram-post-templateView licensePitcher (Amberina) (1935/1942) by George Yanoskohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069473/pitcher-amberina-19351942-george-yanoskoFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor fruits & vegetables design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15264963/editable-watercolor-fruits-vegetables-design-element-setView licenseCrock (1935/1942) by I Domskoy Kallmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059931/crock-19351942-domskoy-kallmanFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor fruits & vegetables design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15265567/editable-watercolor-fruits-vegetables-design-element-setView licenseBennington Pitcher (c. 1936) by Margaret Stottlemeyerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064296/bennington-pitcher-c-1936-margaret-stottlemeyerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor fruits & vegetables design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15264985/editable-watercolor-fruits-vegetables-design-element-setView licenseBottle (1935/1942) by V L Vancehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068960/bottle-19351942-vanceFree Image from public domain licenseSpring quote Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14408083/spring-quote-instagram-story-templateView licenseTerracotta Wine Bottle (1935/1942) by Al Curryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063453/terracotta-wine-bottle-19351942-curryFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor fruits & vegetables design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15265345/editable-watercolor-fruits-vegetables-design-element-setView licenseGrey Stoneware Water Jug (1935/1942) by American 20th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060753/grey-stoneware-water-jug-19351942-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain license