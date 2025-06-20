Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageanimalbirdartwatercolourpublic domaindrawingpaintingsinsectStoneware Crock (1935/1942) by Yolande DelasserOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 930 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3176 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarAutumn butterflies aesthetic collage elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8548994/autumn-butterflies-aesthetic-collage-elementView licenseJar (1935/1942) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061060/jar-19351942-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseRipped paper png mockup element, rose-breasted cockatoo bird transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9229331/png-animal-customizable-cut-outView licenseCrock (c. 1936) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065308/crock-c-1936-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseDrawing class Facebook post template, original art illustration from Julie de Graag, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23254984/png-pencil-drawing-butterflyView licenseCrock (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074223/crock-c-1937-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vibrant watercolor animal design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15699894/editable-vibrant-watercolor-animal-design-element-setView licenseCrock (c. 1936) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065302/crock-c-1936-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vibrant watercolor animal design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15700311/editable-vibrant-watercolor-animal-design-element-setView licenseCider or Water Jug (1935/1942) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059586/cider-water-jug-19351942-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseFlying birds watercolor png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10874973/flying-birds-watercolor-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseCrock (probably 1937/1938) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074202/crock-probably-19371938-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseFlying birds watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10891333/flying-birds-watercolor-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseCrock (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074234/crock-c-1937-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseFlying birds watercolor, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10891283/flying-birds-watercolor-editable-remix-designView licenseCrock (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074204/crock-c-1937-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseFlying birds watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10875064/flying-birds-watercolor-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseCrock (c. 1937/1938) by Yolande Delasser and George Loughridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074185/crock-c-19371938-yolande-delasser-and-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain licenseRoseate Spoonbill bird background, vintage animal illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8688524/roseate-spoonbill-bird-background-vintage-animal-illustrationView licenseCrock (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074193/crock-c-1937-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseFlying birds watercolor, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10875169/flying-birds-watercolor-editable-remix-designView licenseCrock (c. 1938) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079488/crock-c-1938-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseFlying birds watercolor, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10194961/flying-birds-watercolor-editable-remix-designView licenseCrock (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074244/crock-c-1937-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseFlying birds watercolor, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10891365/flying-birds-watercolor-editable-remix-designView licenseCrock (1937) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074184/crock-1937-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseHand-drawn macaw sticker, editable wildlife element remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8445321/hand-drawn-macaw-sticker-editable-wildlife-element-remixView licenseStatuette (1935/1942) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069671/statuette-19351942-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor birds at balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203814/watercolor-birds-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseCrock (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074224/crock-c-1937-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseHandmade soap poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12919101/handmade-soap-poster-templateView licenseCrock (c. 1938) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079491/crock-c-1938-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor birds at balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10484662/watercolor-birds-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseJug (c. 1936) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066736/jug-c-1936-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor birds at balcony, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11472470/editable-watercolor-birds-balcony-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseCrock (c. 1936) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065303/crock-c-1936-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseRipped paper png mockup element, Japanese bird transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9228634/png-animal-customizable-cut-outView licenseCrock (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074254/crock-c-1937-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor butterflies & flower, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10893353/watercolor-butterflies-flower-editable-remix-designView licenseCrock with Cover (c. 1938) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079536/crock-with-cover-c-1938-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain license