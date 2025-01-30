rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Stone Jar (1935/1942) by Edna C Rex
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolorpublic domainpaintingsstonephotocanjar
Canned food, pickles, ham, tomato sauce illustration, editable design
Canned food, pickles, ham, tomato sauce illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11947673/canned-food-pickles-ham-tomato-sauce-illustration-editable-designView license
Watch Chain (1935/1942) by Edna C Rex
Watch Chain (1935/1942) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063750/watch-chain-19351942-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
Canned food, pickles, ham, tomato sauce illustration, editable design
Canned food, pickles, ham, tomato sauce illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11941442/canned-food-pickles-ham-tomato-sauce-illustration-editable-designView license
Side Chair (1935/1942) by Edna C Rex
Side Chair (1935/1942) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062963/side-chair-19351942-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
Canned food, pickles, ham, tomato sauce png illustration, editable design
Canned food, pickles, ham, tomato sauce png illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11947672/canned-food-pickles-ham-tomato-sauce-png-illustration-editable-designView license
Wedding Under Bodice (1935/1942) by Edna C Rex
Wedding Under Bodice (1935/1942) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063812/wedding-under-bodice-19351942-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
Canned food, pickles, ham, tomato sauce illustration, editable design
Canned food, pickles, ham, tomato sauce illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11947674/canned-food-pickles-ham-tomato-sauce-illustration-editable-designView license
Arm Chair (1935/1942) by Edna C Rex
Arm Chair (1935/1942) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10058876/arm-chair-19351942-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
Canned food, pickles, ham, tomato sauce illustration, editable design
Canned food, pickles, ham, tomato sauce illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11953469/canned-food-pickles-ham-tomato-sauce-illustration-editable-designView license
Linen (1935/1942) by Edna C Rex
Linen (1935/1942) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069281/linen-19351942-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
Supermarket Instagram post template, editable text
Supermarket Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11950600/supermarket-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Watch Chain (1935/1942) by Edna C Rex
Watch Chain (1935/1942) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063746/watch-chain-19351942-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
Onion & pickle jar background, vegetable food illustration, editable design
Onion & pickle jar background, vegetable food illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11947635/onion-pickle-jar-background-vegetable-food-illustration-editable-designView license
Table (1935/1942) by Edna C Rex
Table (1935/1942) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063356/table-19351942-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
Onion & pickle jar background, vegetable food illustration, editable design
Onion & pickle jar background, vegetable food illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11953427/onion-pickle-jar-background-vegetable-food-illustration-editable-designView license
Baby's Cradle (1935/1942) by Edna C Rex
Baby's Cradle (1935/1942) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10058901/babys-cradle-19351942-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
Onion & pickle jar background, vegetable food illustration, editable design
Onion & pickle jar background, vegetable food illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11947634/onion-pickle-jar-background-vegetable-food-illustration-editable-designView license
Sewing-table (1935/1942) by Edna C Rex
Sewing-table (1935/1942) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069598/sewing-table-19351942-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
Onion & pickle jar background, vegetable food illustration, editable design
Onion & pickle jar background, vegetable food illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11941161/onion-pickle-jar-background-vegetable-food-illustration-editable-designView license
Table, Patrick Henry (1935/1942) by Edna C Rex
Table, Patrick Henry (1935/1942) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063375/table-patrick-henry-19351942-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
Toast Instagram post template, editable text
Toast Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11950455/toast-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Stone Storage Jar (1935/1942) by Arthur G Merkley
Stone Storage Jar (1935/1942) by Arthur G Merkley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069724/stone-storage-jar-19351942-arthur-merkleyFree Image from public domain license
Artisan grocer Instagram post template, editable text
Artisan grocer Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11950657/artisan-grocer-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Wedding Vest (1935/1942) by Edna C Rex
Wedding Vest (1935/1942) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063808/wedding-vest-19351942-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
We're open Instagram post template, editable text
We're open Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11950599/were-open-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Fan (c. 1938) by Edna C Rex
Fan (c. 1938) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079846/fan-c-1938-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
Canned food iPhone wallpaper, editable design
Canned food iPhone wallpaper, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11947671/canned-food-iphone-wallpaper-editable-designView license
Desk (1935/1942) by Edna C Rex
Desk (1935/1942) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060087/desk-19351942-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
Canned food iPhone wallpaper, editable design
Canned food iPhone wallpaper, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11953468/canned-food-iphone-wallpaper-editable-designView license
Earthen Churn (1935/1942) by Clyde L Cheney
Earthen Churn (1935/1942) by Clyde L Cheney
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060373/earthen-churn-19351942-clyde-cheneyFree Image from public domain license
Shopping time Instagram post template, editable text
Shopping time Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11935156/shopping-time-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Trivet (1935/1942) by Edna C Rex
Trivet (1935/1942) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069859/trivet-19351942-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Bracelet (1935/1942) by Edna C Rex
Bracelet (1935/1942) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069023/bracelet-19351942-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
Canned food, grocery food collage element set, editable design
Canned food, grocery food collage element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12003712/canned-food-grocery-food-collage-element-set-editable-designView license
Side Chair (1935/1942) by Edna C Rex
Side Chair (1935/1942) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062969/side-chair-19351942-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
Canned food, grocery food collage element set, editable design
Canned food, grocery food collage element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11994895/canned-food-grocery-food-collage-element-set-editable-designView license
Liquor Flask (1935/1942) by Charles Caseau
Liquor Flask (1935/1942) by Charles Caseau
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069300/liquor-flask-19351942-charles-caseauFree Image from public domain license
Special promo Instagram post template, editable text
Special promo Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11950453/special-promo-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Settee-Sofa (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
Settee-Sofa (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076905/settee-sofa-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license