Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolorpublic domainpaintingsphotoantiquecc0creative commons 0Stove (1935/1942) by George V VezollesOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1012 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3222 x 3819 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarChristmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView licenseShaker Rug (1935/1942) by George V Vezolleshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062804/shaker-rug-19351942-george-vezollesFree Image from public domain licenseSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseCradle (1935/1942) by George V Vezolleshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059894/cradle-19351942-george-vezollesFree Image from public domain licenseFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licenseShaker Sugar Chest (1935/1942) by George V Vezolleshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062833/shaker-sugar-chest-19351942-george-vezollesFree Image from public domain licenseFriendship quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseShaker Cabinet (1935/1942) by George V Vezolleshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069622/shaker-cabinet-19351942-george-vezollesFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseShaker Cabinet (1935/1942) by George V Vezolleshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069625/shaker-cabinet-19351942-george-vezollesFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseShaker Rug (1935/1942) by George V Vezolleshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062792/shaker-rug-19351942-george-vezollesFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseShaker Woolen Rug (1935/1942) by George V Vezolleshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062868/shaker-woolen-rug-19351942-george-vezollesFree Image from public domain licenseChange & path quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseShaker Scales (1935/1942) by George V Vezolleshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062809/shaker-scales-19351942-george-vezollesFree Image from public domain licenseElegant Asian heritage Facebook post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21948302/elegant-asian-heritage-facebook-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePa. German Dowry Chest (1935/1942) by American 20th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061471/pa-german-dowry-chest-19351942-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseOne step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseLunch Box (1935/1942) by Edward L Loperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069330/lunch-box-19351942-edward-loperFree Image from public domain licenseLife reminder quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseCow Bell (1935/1942) by Dorothy Brennanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059877/cow-bell-19351942-dorothy-brennanFree Image from public domain licenseGood thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseConfessional (1935/1942) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059793/confessional-19351942-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseHenri Matisse quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14891769/henri-matisse-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licenseDesk (1935/1942) by Lawrence Phillipshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060065/desk-19351942-lawrence-phillipsFree Image from public domain licenseReading & book quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816751/image-flower-book-artView licensePainted Guilford Chest (1935/1942) by Edward F Engelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061527/painted-guilford-chest-19351942-edward-engelFree Image from public domain licenseYoung & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815587/image-rose-person-artView licenseToy Stove (1935/1942) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069805/toy-stove-19351942-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseArt quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14889255/art-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licenseCorner Cupboard (c. 1942) by George H Alexanderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088563/corner-cupboard-c-1942-george-alexanderFree Image from public domain licenseAsian hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21976905/asian-hotel-branding-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSideboard (1935/1942) by William H Edwardshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062931/sideboard-19351942-william-edwardsFree Image from public domain licenseLady quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18591530/lady-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-aesthetic-editable-design-and-textView licenseCandle Box (1935/1942) by Jacob Gielenshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059297/candle-box-19351942-jacob-gielensFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14892844/van-gogh-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licenseFoot Warmer (1935/1942) by David S De Vaulthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060620/foot-warmer-19351942-david-vaultFree Image from public domain licenseNature and structure poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21465622/nature-and-structure-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseCow Bell (1935/1942) by American 20th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059875/cow-bell-19351942-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain license