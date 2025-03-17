rawpixel
Sugar Bowl (1935/1942) by Nicholas Amantea
Birthday cake & candles, flat graphic set, editable design
Crock (c. 1939) by Nicholas Amantea
Cooking tutorial poster template, editable text and design
Pewter Sugar Bowl (1935/1942) by Charles Cullen
Birthday cake & candles, flat graphic set, editable design
Water Jug (1935/1942) by Nicholas Amantea
Quick food recipe poster template, editable text and design
Jug (1935/1942) by Nicholas Amantea
Dim sum Facebook post template
Stew pot (1935/1942) by Joseph Sudek
Birthday cake sticker, editable food collage element remix
Crock (c. 1938) by Nicholas Amantea
University open house Instagram post template, editable text
Crock (probably 1937/1938) by Nicholas Amantea
Bbq party poster template, editable text and design
Bowl (1935/1942) by Nicholas Amantea
Ice cream cafe poster template, editable text and design
Jug (1935/1942) by Nicholas Amantea
First birthday poster template
Jar (1935/1942) by Margaret Stottlemeyer
Vegetable variety Facebook post template
Jar (c. 1939) by Nicholas Amantea
Best vegetables poster template
Jar (c. 1938) by Nicholas Amantea
4th of July poster template, editable text and design
Crock (c. 1938) by Nicholas Amantea
Bbq party Instagram post template, editable text
Jar (c. 1937) by Nicholas Amantea
College open day Instagram post template, editable text
Crock (c. 1937) by Nicholas Amantea
Bbq party Instagram story template, editable text
Crock (c. 1936) by Nicholas Amantea
Ice cream cafe Instagram post template, editable text
Crock (c. 1938) by Nicholas Amantea
Ice cream cafe Instagram story template, editable text
Crock (c. 1938) by Nicholas Amantea
Ice-cream shop Instagram post template, editable text
Crock (c. 1937) by Nicholas Amantea
Cake house Instagram post template, editable text
Sugar Bowl (probably 1940/1941) by Robert Stewart
