rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Toy Sledge and Oxen (1935/1942) by William Kerby
Save
Edit Image
woodartwatercolorfurniturepublic domaingunpaintingsbench
Public garden Instagram post template, editable text
Public garden Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12458265/public-garden-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Jointed Dutch Doll (1935/1942) by Beverly Chichester
Jointed Dutch Doll (1935/1942) by Beverly Chichester
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061050/jointed-dutch-doll-19351942-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain license
Wooden TV bench furniture home decoration element set remix
Wooden TV bench furniture home decoration element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979759/wooden-bench-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView license
Hand Tool (1935/1942) by Thomas Holloway
Hand Tool (1935/1942) by Thomas Holloway
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060809/hand-tool-19351942-thomas-hollowayFree Image from public domain license
Wooden TV bench furniture home decoration element set remix
Wooden TV bench furniture home decoration element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979745/wooden-bench-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView license
Puppet (1935/1942) by George File
Puppet (1935/1942) by George File
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062015/puppet-19351942-george-fileFree Image from public domain license
Wooden cabinet furniture home decoration element set remix
Wooden cabinet furniture home decoration element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979102/wooden-cabinet-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView license
Post Axe (1935/1942) by William H Edwards
Post Axe (1935/1942) by William H Edwards
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061954/post-axe-19351942-william-edwardsFree Image from public domain license
Wooden cabinet furniture home decoration element set remix
Wooden cabinet furniture home decoration element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14981264/wooden-cabinet-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView license
Settee (1935/1942) by Frank Wenger
Settee (1935/1942) by Frank Wenger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069583/settee-19351942-frank-wengerFree Image from public domain license
Wooden cabinet furniture home decoration element set remix
Wooden cabinet furniture home decoration element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979267/wooden-cabinet-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView license
Settee (1935/1942) by Ralph Morton
Settee (1935/1942) by Ralph Morton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069580/settee-19351942-ralph-mortonFree Image from public domain license
Wooden cabinet furniture home decoration element set remix
Wooden cabinet furniture home decoration element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979232/wooden-cabinet-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView license
Candle Snuffer (1935/1942) by Florence Stevenson
Candle Snuffer (1935/1942) by Florence Stevenson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059322/candle-snuffer-19351942-florence-stevensonFree Image from public domain license
Wooden cabinet furniture home decoration element set remix
Wooden cabinet furniture home decoration element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979230/wooden-cabinet-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView license
Flatiron (1935/1942) by Gwendolyn Jackson
Flatiron (1935/1942) by Gwendolyn Jackson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060594/flatiron-19351942-gwendolyn-jacksonFree Image from public domain license
Wooden cabinet furniture home decoration element set remix
Wooden cabinet furniture home decoration element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979050/wooden-cabinet-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView license
Dining Table (1935/1942) by William H Edwards
Dining Table (1935/1942) by William H Edwards
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060099/dining-table-19351942-william-edwardsFree Image from public domain license
Wooden cabinet furniture home decoration element set remix
Wooden cabinet furniture home decoration element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979098/wooden-cabinet-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView license
Shaker Tape Loom (1935/1942) by Irving I Smith
Shaker Tape Loom (1935/1942) by Irving I Smith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062835/shaker-tape-loom-19351942-irving-smithFree Image from public domain license
Wooden cabinet furniture home decoration element set remix
Wooden cabinet furniture home decoration element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979054/wooden-cabinet-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView license
Glass Pen (1935/1942) by Amos C Brinton
Glass Pen (1935/1942) by Amos C Brinton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060726/glass-pen-19351942-amos-brintonFree Image from public domain license
Wooden cabinet furniture home decoration element set remix
Wooden cabinet furniture home decoration element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14981207/wooden-cabinet-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView license
Dining Room Table (c. 1942) by Ernest A Towers Jr
Dining Room Table (c. 1942) by Ernest A Towers Jr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088570/dining-room-table-c-1942-ernest-towersFree Image from public domain license
Mental health Instagram post template, editable text
Mental health Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12528417/mental-health-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Log Marker (1935/1942) by Samuel Faigin
Log Marker (1935/1942) by Samuel Faigin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069318/log-marker-19351942-samuel-faiginFree Image from public domain license
Editable photo frame Japandi interior mockup
Editable photo frame Japandi interior mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15139656/editable-photo-frame-japandi-interior-mockupView license
Candlestick (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
Candlestick (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059348/candlestick-19351942-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Cartoon Autumn sale watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
Cartoon Autumn sale watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12617267/cartoon-autumn-sale-watercolor-animal-character-illustration-editable-designView license
Compote (1935/1942) by Helen Hobart
Compote (1935/1942) by Helen Hobart
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059783/compote-19351942-helen-hobartFree Image from public domain license
Wooden TV bench furniture home decoration element set remix
Wooden TV bench furniture home decoration element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979804/wooden-bench-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView license
Trivet (1935/1942) by Charles Cullen
Trivet (1935/1942) by Charles Cullen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069854/trivet-19351942-charles-cullenFree Image from public domain license
Natural joy quote poster template
Natural joy quote poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14453271/natural-joy-quote-poster-templateView license
Pocket Case (1935/1942) by William Vergani
Pocket Case (1935/1942) by William Vergani
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061945/pocket-case-19351942-william-verganiFree Image from public domain license
Wooden TV bench furniture home decoration element set remix
Wooden TV bench furniture home decoration element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979789/wooden-bench-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView license
Toy Horse (1935/1942) by Frank Budash
Toy Horse (1935/1942) by Frank Budash
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069786/toy-horse-19351942-frank-budashFree Image from public domain license
Picnic in the park Instagram post template, editable text
Picnic in the park Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12465398/picnic-the-park-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Bishop Hill: Dowel Cutter (1935/1942) by H Langden Brown
Bishop Hill: Dowel Cutter (1935/1942) by H Langden Brown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059147/bishop-hill-dowel-cutter-19351942-langden-brownFree Image from public domain license
Senior care Instagram post template, editable text
Senior care Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12528410/senior-care-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Pa. German Balancing Man (1935/1942) by Mina Lowry
Pa. German Balancing Man (1935/1942) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061430/pa-german-balancing-man-19351942-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license