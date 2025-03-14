Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagevintagepublic domainillustrationclothingfashionbrownphotoclothesTraveling Coat (1935/1942) by Nancy CrimiOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 880 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2957 x 4030 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWhite tea label templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView licenseDress with Cape Collar (1935/1942) by Nancy Crimihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060322/dress-with-cape-collar-19351942-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain licenseCasual poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11782141/casual-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDress (c. 1942) by Nancy Crimihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088572/dress-c-1942-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain licenseSecond-hand clothes Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12540261/second-hand-clothes-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGirl's Dress (1935/1942) by Nancy Crimihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060701/girls-dress-19351942-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain licenseWomen's suit skirt png mockup element, editable vintage business apparel. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9851336/png-apparel-boutique-clothesView licenseDress (c. 1936) by Nancy Crimihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065705/dress-c-1936-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic fashion and accessory set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15076271/aesthetic-fashion-and-accessory-set-editable-design-elementView licenseVisiting Dress (1935/1942) by Nancy Crimihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063618/visiting-dress-19351942-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain licenseCostume design course Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11552660/costume-design-course-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseDress (c. 1938) by Nancy Crimihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079722/dress-c-1938-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain licenseSecond-hand clothes poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11925921/second-hand-clothes-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseGirl's Dress (1935/1942) by Nancy Crimihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060696/girls-dress-19351942-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain licenseCasual blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11782138/casual-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseDress (c. 1938) by Nancy Crimihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079713/dress-c-1938-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain licenseCasual Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9643119/casual-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSpencer (c. 1940) by Nancy Crimihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086790/spencer-c-1940-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain licenseFashion sale poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11780150/fashion-sale-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseAfternoon Dress (c. 1940) by Nancy Crimihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085321/afternoon-dress-c-1940-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain licenseCasual Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11782143/casual-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseDutch Dress (1935/1942) by Fanchon Larzelerehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060339/dutch-dress-19351942-fanchon-larzelereFree Image from public domain licenseSecond-hand clothes blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11925922/second-hand-clothes-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseBodice (c. 1937) by Nancy Crimihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073059/bodice-c-1937-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain licenseFashion design course Facebook post template from original art illustration from George Barbier and other artists, editable…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23360652/image-person-art-manView licenseWedding Dress (1935/1942) by Irene Lawsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063797/wedding-dress-19351942-irene-lawsonFree Image from public domain licenseShopping tips Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11812949/shopping-tips-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBoy's Suit (c. 1938) by Nancy Crimihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078720/boys-suit-c-1938-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain licenseEditable blazer fashion design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15271915/editable-blazer-fashion-design-element-setView licenseDress (1935/1942) by Nancy Crimihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060213/dress-19351942-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain licenseKid's apparel mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13226111/kids-apparel-mockup-editable-designView licenseBonnet (1935/1942) by Nancy Crimihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059219/bonnet-19351942-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain licenseSecond-hand clothes Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11925920/second-hand-clothes-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseBall Dress (c. 1936) by Nancy Crimihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064186/ball-dress-c-1936-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain licenseSecond-hand clothes Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12468118/second-hand-clothes-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWoman's Riding Habit (1935/1942) by Henry De Wolfehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063878/womans-riding-habit-19351942-henry-wolfeFree Image from public domain licenseSecond-hand clothes Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14793641/second-hand-clothes-instagram-story-templateView licenseDress (1935/1942) by Melita Hofmannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060234/dress-19351942-melita-hofmannFree Image from public domain licenseStreet style poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537761/street-style-poster-templateView licenseDress (1935/1942) by Julie C Brushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060249/dress-19351942-julie-brushFree Image from public domain license