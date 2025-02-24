rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Tray (1935/1942) by Grace Halpin
Save
Edit Image
public domain halpinplateplantfruitartwatercolorpublic domainfood
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892674/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView license
Cameo Brooch (1935/1942) by Grace Halpin
Cameo Brooch (1935/1942) by Grace Halpin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059299/cameo-brooch-19351942-grace-halpinFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor fruits mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor fruits mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10804276/watercolor-fruits-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Curtain Tie-back (c. 1937) by Grace Halpin
Curtain Tie-back (c. 1937) by Grace Halpin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074274/curtain-tie-back-c-1937-grace-halpinFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor fruits mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor fruits mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884652/watercolor-fruits-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Plate (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
Plate (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069478/plate-19351942-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10277385/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView license
Tray (c. 1940) by Charles Roadman
Tray (c. 1940) by Charles Roadman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087024/tray-c-1940-charles-roadmanFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10804490/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView license
Tray (1935/1942) by Mary Fitzgerald
Tray (1935/1942) by Mary Fitzgerald
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069834/tray-19351942-mary-fitzgeraldFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884651/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView license
Infant's Cap (1935/1942) by Grace Halpin
Infant's Cap (1935/1942) by Grace Halpin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060985/infants-cap-19351942-grace-halpinFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor fruits png element, editable remix design
Watercolor fruits png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10804056/watercolor-fruits-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Embroidered Linen Collar (1935/1942) by Grace Halpin
Embroidered Linen Collar (1935/1942) by Grace Halpin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060403/embroidered-linen-collar-19351942-grace-halpinFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884654/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView license
Pewter Plate (1935/1942) by Harry Goodman
Pewter Plate (1935/1942) by Harry Goodman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061734/pewter-plate-19351942-harry-goodmanFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor fruits mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor fruits mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892644/watercolor-fruits-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Chalkware (1935/1942) by Mina Lowry
Chalkware (1935/1942) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069149/chalkware-19351942-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor fruits png element, editable remix design
Watercolor fruits png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10871911/watercolor-fruits-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Feather Wreath Oval Frame (1935/1942) by Esther Hansen and Edith Towner
Feather Wreath Oval Frame (1935/1942) by Esther Hansen and Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060465/feather-wreath-oval-frame-19351942-esther-hansen-and-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
Nature-themed element set collage art, customizable design template
Nature-themed element set collage art, customizable design template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22669355/image-background-png-flower-transparentView license
Wallpaper (1935/1942) by Selma Sandler
Wallpaper (1935/1942) by Selma Sandler
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063677/wallpaper-19351942-selma-sandlerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10605893/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView license
Pa. German Plate (1935/1942) by Eugene Shellady
Pa. German Plate (1935/1942) by Eugene Shellady
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061505/pa-german-plate-19351942-eugene-shelladyFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892180/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView license
Toleware Bread Tray (1935/1942) by Mildred Ford
Toleware Bread Tray (1935/1942) by Mildred Ford
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063531/toleware-bread-tray-19351942-mildred-fordFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor fruits mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor fruits mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10872067/watercolor-fruits-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Pa. German Dish (c. 1936) by Jessica Price
Pa. German Dish (c. 1936) by Jessica Price
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067363/pa-german-dish-c-1936-jessica-priceFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10872198/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView license
Pa. German Dish (c. 1936) by William L Antrim
Pa. German Dish (c. 1936) by William L Antrim
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067360/pa-german-dish-c-1936-william-antrimFree Image from public domain license
Floral and animal design, editable Instagram story template
Floral and animal design, editable Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22611934/image-background-png-flower-transparentView license
Plate (1936) by J Howard Iams
Plate (1936) by J Howard Iams
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070288/plate-1936-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain license
Tea time poster template, editable text and design
Tea time poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12688316/tea-time-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Chalkware Urn with Fruit and Birds (1935/1942) by Mina Lowry
Chalkware Urn with Fruit and Birds (1935/1942) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069146/chalkware-urn-with-fruit-and-birds-19351942-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Salmon Instagram post template, editable text
Salmon Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543187/salmon-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Fruit Tray (c. 1937) by Elmer G Anderson
Fruit Tray (c. 1937) by Elmer G Anderson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074981/fruit-tray-c-1937-elmer-andersonFree Image from public domain license
Festive cookie recipe Instagram post template, editable text
Festive cookie recipe Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597008/festive-cookie-recipe-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Covered Rabbit Dish (1935/1942) by George Yanosko
Covered Rabbit Dish (1935/1942) by George Yanosko
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059840/covered-rabbit-dish-19351942-george-yanoskoFree Image from public domain license
Grilled salmon, restaurant Instagram post template, editable text
Grilled salmon, restaurant Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543183/grilled-salmon-restaurant-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Decoy (Red-Wing Black Bird) (1935/1942) by Charles Garjian
Decoy (Red-Wing Black Bird) (1935/1942) by Charles Garjian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060009/decoy-red-wing-black-bird-19351942-charles-garjianFree Image from public domain license