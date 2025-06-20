rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Trivet (1935/1942) by Genevieve Jordan
Save
Edit Image
artpublic domaindrawingsphotoantiquecc0creative commons 0object
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView license
Trivet (1935/1942) by Charles Cullen
Trivet (1935/1942) by Charles Cullen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069854/trivet-19351942-charles-cullenFree Image from public domain license
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license
Metal Toy: Trick Pony Bell Ringer (1935/1942) by Charles Henning
Metal Toy: Trick Pony Bell Ringer (1935/1942) by Charles Henning
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061222/metal-toy-trick-pony-bell-ringer-19351942-charles-henningFree Image from public domain license
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Trivet (1935/1942) by James O Mara
Trivet (1935/1942) by James O Mara
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069881/trivet-19351942-james-maraFree Image from public domain license
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Iron Ladle (c. 1941) by Genevieve Jordan
Iron Ladle (c. 1941) by Genevieve Jordan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087856/iron-ladle-c-1941-genevieve-jordanFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Pa. German Meat Chopper (1935/1942) by Nicholas Amantea
Pa. German Meat Chopper (1935/1942) by Nicholas Amantea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061488/pa-german-meat-chopper-19351942-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Trivet (1935/1942) by Ralph Morton
Trivet (1935/1942) by Ralph Morton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069840/trivet-19351942-ralph-mortonFree Image from public domain license
Trusted heart poster template, editable vintage photography design
Trusted heart poster template, editable vintage photography design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21682264/trusted-heart-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView license
Revolutionary Soldier (1935/1942) by Mina Lowry
Revolutionary Soldier (1935/1942) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062593/revolutionary-soldier-19351942-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Elegant Asian heritage Facebook post template, editable text and design
Elegant Asian heritage Facebook post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21948302/elegant-asian-heritage-facebook-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Trivet (1935/1942) by Holger Hansen
Trivet (1935/1942) by Holger Hansen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069866/trivet-19351942-holger-hansenFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Trivet (c. 1942) by Paul Poffinbarger
Trivet (c. 1942) by Paul Poffinbarger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088725/trivet-c-1942-paul-poffinbargerFree Image from public domain license
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Trivet (c. 1942) by Ardella Watkins
Trivet (c. 1942) by Ardella Watkins
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088724/trivet-c-1942-ardella-watkinsFree Image from public domain license
Reading & book quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
Reading & book quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816751/image-flower-book-artView license
Trivet (c. 1942) by Violet Hartenstein
Trivet (c. 1942) by Violet Hartenstein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088723/trivet-c-1942-violet-hartensteinFree Image from public domain license
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Trivet (c. 1942) by LeRoy Griffith
Trivet (c. 1942) by LeRoy Griffith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088726/trivet-c-1942-leroy-griffithFree Image from public domain license
War history poster template, editable vintage photography design
War history poster template, editable vintage photography design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475068/war-history-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView license
Trivet (1935/1942) by Charles McLoin
Trivet (1935/1942) by Charles McLoin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069850/trivet-19351942-charles-mcloinFree Image from public domain license
Asian hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design
Asian hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21976905/asian-hotel-branding-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Trivet (1935/1942) by Joseph L Boyd
Trivet (1935/1942) by Joseph L Boyd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069853/trivet-19351942-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain license
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Compote (1935/1942) by Helen Hobart
Compote (1935/1942) by Helen Hobart
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059783/compote-19351942-helen-hobartFree Image from public domain license
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Andiron (1935/1942) by Jack Staloff
Andiron (1935/1942) by Jack Staloff
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10058791/andiron-19351942-jack-staloffFree Image from public domain license
Shadows and stories poster template, editable vintage photography design
Shadows and stories poster template, editable vintage photography design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21519751/shadows-and-stories-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView license
Candle Snuffer (1935/1942) by Florence Stevenson
Candle Snuffer (1935/1942) by Florence Stevenson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059322/candle-snuffer-19351942-florence-stevensonFree Image from public domain license
Japan culture poster template, editable vintage photography design
Japan culture poster template, editable vintage photography design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21356867/japan-culture-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView license
Candle Holder (1935/1942) by Bernard Westmacott
Candle Holder (1935/1942) by Bernard Westmacott
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059306/candle-holder-19351942-bernard-westmacottFree Image from public domain license
Boutique hotel Instagram post template, editable text and design
Boutique hotel Instagram post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21977212/boutique-hotel-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Post Axe (1935/1942) by William H Edwards
Post Axe (1935/1942) by William H Edwards
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061954/post-axe-19351942-william-edwardsFree Image from public domain license
Femininity poster template, editable vintage photography design
Femininity poster template, editable vintage photography design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21356013/femininity-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView license
Camphene Lamp (1935/1942) by Helen Hobart
Camphene Lamp (1935/1942) by Helen Hobart
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059291/camphene-lamp-19351942-helen-hobartFree Image from public domain license