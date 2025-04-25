rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Trousers (1935/1942) by Daniel Marshack
Save
Edit Image
pantsartwatercolourpublic domainclothingpaintingslinenphoto
Space beach surreal remix, editable design
Space beach surreal remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670436/space-beach-surreal-remix-editable-designView license
Homespun Breeches (1935/1942) by Georgine E Mason
Homespun Breeches (1935/1942) by Georgine E Mason
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060893/homespun-breeches-19351942-georgine-masonFree Image from public domain license
Men's gray shirt mockup element, editable apparel & fashion
Men's gray shirt mockup element, editable apparel & fashion
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8853760/mens-gray-shirt-mockup-element-editable-apparel-fashionView license
Pantaloons (1935/1942) by Henry De Wolfe
Pantaloons (1935/1942) by Henry De Wolfe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061539/pantaloons-19351942-henry-wolfeFree Image from public domain license
Men's shirt mockup, editable apparel & fashion
Men's shirt mockup, editable apparel & fashion
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8853805/mens-shirt-mockup-editable-apparel-fashionView license
Pillow Slip or Case (1935/1942) by Carl Buergerniss
Pillow Slip or Case (1935/1942) by Carl Buergerniss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069400/pillow-slip-case-19351942-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain license
Women's linen blouse mockup, editable design
Women's linen blouse mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14880165/womens-linen-blouse-mockup-editable-designView license
Nightgown (1935/1942) by Paul Ward
Nightgown (1935/1942) by Paul Ward
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061377/nightgown-19351942-paul-wardFree Image from public domain license
Women's long-sleeve shirt mockup element editable design
Women's long-sleeve shirt mockup element editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059607/womens-long-sleeve-shirt-mockup-element-editable-designView license
Petticoat (c. 1940) by Daniel Marshack
Petticoat (c. 1940) by Daniel Marshack
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089503/petticoat-c-1940-daniel-marshackFree Image from public domain license
Public garden post template, editable social media design
Public garden post template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12653513/public-garden-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Infant's Cap (1935/1942) by Grace Halpin
Infant's Cap (1935/1942) by Grace Halpin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060985/infants-cap-19351942-grace-halpinFree Image from public domain license
Clothing brand material, editable poster template design
Clothing brand material, editable poster template design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18289453/clothing-brand-material-editable-poster-template-designView license
Dress (1935/1942) by Irene Lawson
Dress (1935/1942) by Irene Lawson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060281/dress-19351942-irene-lawsonFree Image from public domain license
International playgroup Instagram post template, editable text
International playgroup Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473191/international-playgroup-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Nightgown (1935/1942) by Jean Peszel
Nightgown (1935/1942) by Jean Peszel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061375/nightgown-19351942-jean-peszelFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor people collage remix
Editable watercolor people collage remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9323988/editable-watercolor-people-collage-remixView license
Girl's Dress (1935/1942) by Nancy Crimi
Girl's Dress (1935/1942) by Nancy Crimi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060701/girls-dress-19351942-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain license
Slow life living Instagram story template, editable design for social media
Slow life living Instagram story template, editable design for social media
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7931657/slow-life-living-instagram-story-template-editable-design-for-social-mediaView license
Child's Dress (1935/1942) by Bessie Forman
Child's Dress (1935/1942) by Bessie Forman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069217/childs-dress-19351942-bessie-formanFree Image from public domain license
Women's crop top editable mockup, casual fashion
Women's crop top editable mockup, casual fashion
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11520014/womens-crop-top-editable-mockup-casual-fashionView license
Suit (1935/1942) by Margaret Concha
Suit (1935/1942) by Margaret Concha
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063346/suit-19351942-margaret-conchaFree Image from public domain license
Women's long-sleeve shirt mockup editable design
Women's long-sleeve shirt mockup editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056521/womens-long-sleeve-shirt-mockup-editable-designView license
Slipper (1935/1942) by Daniel Marshack
Slipper (1935/1942) by Daniel Marshack
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063235/slipper-19351942-daniel-marshackFree Image from public domain license
Color chart sample editable mockup element
Color chart sample editable mockup element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7568845/color-chart-sample-editable-mockup-elementView license
Jacket (1935/1942) by Gladys Cook
Jacket (1935/1942) by Gladys Cook
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061026/jacket-19351942-gladys-cookFree Image from public domain license
Join us volunteers poster template
Join us volunteers poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14487665/join-volunteers-poster-templateView license
Embroidered Linen Collar (1935/1942) by Grace Halpin
Embroidered Linen Collar (1935/1942) by Grace Halpin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060403/embroidered-linen-collar-19351942-grace-halpinFree Image from public domain license
Second hand shop Instagram story template, editable design for social media
Second hand shop Instagram story template, editable design for social media
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8178372/second-hand-shop-instagram-story-template-editable-design-for-social-mediaView license
Scarf (1935/1942) by Sylvia Dezon
Scarf (1935/1942) by Sylvia Dezon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069544/scarf-19351942-sylvia-dezonFree Image from public domain license
10 secondhand items to buy Instagram story template, editable design for social media
10 secondhand items to buy Instagram story template, editable design for social media
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8244357/png-items-buy-aged-apparelView license
Dress (1935/1942) by Nancy Crimi
Dress (1935/1942) by Nancy Crimi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060307/dress-19351942-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain license
Pure cotton poster template, editable text & design
Pure cotton poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11559936/pure-cotton-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Jug and Decoration (1935/1942) by Yolande Delasser
Jug and Decoration (1935/1942) by Yolande Delasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061095/jug-and-decoration-19351942-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain license
Winter magic Instagram post template, editable text
Winter magic Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12506074/winter-magic-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Handwoven Linen (1935/1942) by Mary C Davidson
Handwoven Linen (1935/1942) by Mary C Davidson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060811/handwoven-linen-19351942-mary-davidsonFree Image from public domain license
Slow living blog banner template, editable text & design
Slow living blog banner template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8832137/slow-living-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView license
Shirt Front (1935/1942) by Mae Szilvasy
Shirt Front (1935/1942) by Mae Szilvasy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062891/shirt-front-19351942-mae-szilvasyFree Image from public domain license
Slow life living Instagram story template, editable design for social media
Slow life living Instagram story template, editable design for social media
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8151929/slow-life-living-instagram-story-template-editable-design-for-social-mediaView license
Toy Horse (1935/1942) by Frank Budash
Toy Horse (1935/1942) by Frank Budash
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069786/toy-horse-19351942-frank-budashFree Image from public domain license