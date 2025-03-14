rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Trousers (1935/1942) by Creighton Kay Scott
Save
Edit Image
clothesplanttreeartvintagepublic domainillustrationclothing
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license
Stockings (1935/1942) by Sylvia Dezon
Stockings (1935/1942) by Sylvia Dezon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069701/stockings-19351942-sylvia-dezonFree Image from public domain license
End of season sale poster template, editable text & design
End of season sale poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10103777/end-season-sale-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Design for Bodice (1935/1942) by Creighton Kay Scott
Design for Bodice (1935/1942) by Creighton Kay Scott
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060036/design-for-bodice-19351942-creighton-kay-scottFree Image from public domain license
Vintage collection poster template, original art illustration from William Morris, editable text and design
Vintage collection poster template, original art illustration from William Morris, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23103162/image-texture-flower-leavesView license
Coat and Trousers (c. 1937) by Creighton Kay Scott
Coat and Trousers (c. 1937) by Creighton Kay Scott
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073945/coat-and-trousers-c-1937-creighton-kay-scottFree Image from public domain license
End of season sale social story template, editable Instagram design
End of season sale social story template, editable Instagram design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10103778/end-season-sale-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView license
Coat (c. 1937) by Creighton Kay Scott
Coat (c. 1937) by Creighton Kay Scott
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073927/coat-c-1937-creighton-kay-scottFree Image from public domain license
End of season sale blog banner template, editable text
End of season sale blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10103776/end-season-sale-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Coat and Trousers (ca. 1937) by Creighton Kay-Scott. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by…
Coat and Trousers (ca. 1937) by Creighton Kay-Scott. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3364032/free-illustration-image-antique-apparel-artFree Image from public domain license
Summer clothing discount Instagram story template
Summer clothing discount Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12719383/summer-clothing-discount-instagram-story-templateView license
Vest (1935/1942) by Isabelle De Strange
Vest (1935/1942) by Isabelle De Strange
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063611/vest-19351942-isabelle-strangeFree Image from public domain license
Tropical fashion Instagram post template
Tropical fashion Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14766229/tropical-fashion-instagram-post-templateView license
Spats (1935/1942) by Melita Hofmann
Spats (1935/1942) by Melita Hofmann
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063278/spats-19351942-melita-hofmannFree Image from public domain license
White tea label template
White tea label template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView license
Wedding Dress (1935/1942) by Irene Lawson
Wedding Dress (1935/1942) by Irene Lawson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063797/wedding-dress-19351942-irene-lawsonFree Image from public domain license
Beach fashion Instagram post template
Beach fashion Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12703789/beach-fashion-instagram-post-templateView license
Dress (1935/1942) by Melita Hofmann
Dress (1935/1942) by Melita Hofmann
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060235/dress-19351942-melita-hofmannFree Image from public domain license
Paris fashion week, Instagram post template, editable design
Paris fashion week, Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17001532/paris-fashion-week-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Dress with Cape Collar (1935/1942) by Nancy Crimi
Dress with Cape Collar (1935/1942) by Nancy Crimi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060322/dress-with-cape-collar-19351942-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Neck Band (1935/1942) by Mary Berner
Neck Band (1935/1942) by Mary Berner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061367/neck-band-19351942-mary-bernerFree Image from public domain license
Paris fashion week poster template, editable design
Paris fashion week poster template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14803257/paris-fashion-week-poster-template-editable-designView license
Traveling Coat (1935/1942) by Nancy Crimi
Traveling Coat (1935/1942) by Nancy Crimi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069835/traveling-coat-19351942-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain license
Christmas decor, editable Instagram post template
Christmas decor, editable Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16520444/christmas-decor-editable-instagram-post-templateView license
Dress with Quilted Petticoat (1935/1942) by Jean Peszel
Dress with Quilted Petticoat (1935/1942) by Jean Peszel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060321/dress-with-quilted-petticoat-19351942-jean-peszelFree Image from public domain license
Beach fashion poster template, editable text and design
Beach fashion poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526785/beach-fashion-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Dress (1935/1942) by Virginia Berge
Dress (1935/1942) by Virginia Berge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060232/dress-19351942-virginia-bergeFree Image from public domain license
Vintage collection poster template, editable text
Vintage collection poster template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12650292/vintage-collection-poster-template-editable-textView license
Lady's Pelisse (1935/1942) by Jean Peszel
Lady's Pelisse (1935/1942) by Jean Peszel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061151/ladys-pelisse-19351942-jean-peszelFree Image from public domain license
New collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
New collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979480/image-texture-flower-leavesView license
Tail Coat (c. 1937) by Creighton Kay Scott
Tail Coat (c. 1937) by Creighton Kay Scott
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077582/tail-coat-c-1937-creighton-kay-scottFree Image from public domain license
Umbrella collection poster template, editable text and design
Umbrella collection poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686351/umbrella-collection-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Woman's Coat (1935/1942) by Mina Greene
Woman's Coat (1935/1942) by Mina Greene
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063864/womans-coat-19351942-mina-greeneFree Image from public domain license
New summer collection poster template
New summer collection poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12968934/new-summer-collection-poster-templateView license
Woman's Riding Habit (1935/1942) by Henry De Wolfe
Woman's Riding Habit (1935/1942) by Henry De Wolfe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063878/womans-riding-habit-19351942-henry-wolfeFree Image from public domain license
New fall collection Instagram post template
New fall collection Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9970020/new-fall-collection-instagram-post-templateView license
Top Coat (c. 1937) by Creighton Kay–Scott. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Top Coat (c. 1937) by Creighton Kay–Scott. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3367731/free-illustration-image-artwork-antique-apparelFree Image from public domain license
Christmas fashion sale poster template, editable text and design
Christmas fashion sale poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12690825/christmas-fashion-sale-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Night Cap (1935/1942) by Percival Jenner
Night Cap (1935/1942) by Percival Jenner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061381/night-cap-19351942-percival-jennerFree Image from public domain license