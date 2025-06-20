rawpixel
Valance (1935/1942) by Eleanor Cunningham
Year of Tiger Instagram post template, editable text
Crewel Embroidery Chair Seat (c. 1936) by Eleanor Cunningham
Pressed flower, editable design element set
Valance (1935/1942) by Suzanne Chapman
Feminine vintage floral background, pink flowers border, editable design
Purse (1935/1942) by Cornelius Christoffels
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
Embroidered Rug (1935/1942) by Jules Lefevere
Flower border watercolor illustration, editable design set
Printed Cotton (1935/1942) by Mary C Davidson
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
Bedspread Detail (1935/1942) by Mildred E Bent
Vintage paper craft collage editable design, community remix
Hooked Rug (1935/1942) by Lillian M Mosseller
Watercolor flower vase mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Appliqued Quilt (1935/1942) by Mildred E Bent
Aesthetic watercolor flower set, editable design
Chair Seat (1935/1942) by Suzanne Chapman
Vintage flower illustration, white background, editable design
Eagle and Stars Bedspread (1935/1942) by Marian Curtis Foster
PNG ripped paper mockup element, bird and strawberry vintage illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Sampler (1935/1942) by Esther Martindale
Ripped paper png mockup element, Camellia flower transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Embroidery (c. 1937) by Eleanor Cunningham
Flower border watercolor illustration, editable design set
Quilt (1935/1942) by Ralph Atkinson
PNG Vintage wild flower illustration, ripped paper mockup element, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Applique Quilt (1935/1942) by Alois E Ulrich
Surreal bird floral iPhone wallpaper, vintage remix
Applique Linen Panel (1935/1942) by Beverly Chichester
Gratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Crewel Embroidery (1935/1942) by Suzanne Chapman
Editable watercolor teacup, remix design
Embroidery (1935/1942) by Frank J Mace
Watercolor teacup mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Applique Quilt (1935/1942) by Mildred E Bent
Editable watercolor teacup mobile wallpaper, remix design
Chintz Valance for Poster Bed (c. 1935) by Raymond Manupelli
Watercolor teacup, editable remix design
Crewel Embroidery (1935/1942) by Suzanne Chapman
