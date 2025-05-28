rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Vase (1935/1942) by John Tarantino
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsphotovasecanjar
Pottery masterclass poster template
Pottery masterclass poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12879369/pottery-masterclass-poster-templateView license
Salt Cellar (1935/1942) by John Tarantino
Salt Cellar (1935/1942) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062648/salt-cellar-19351942-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10560755/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView license
Bowl (1935/1942) by John Tarantino
Bowl (1935/1942) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068981/bowl-19351942-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10852216/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView license
Jar (c. 1941) by John Tarantino
Jar (c. 1941) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087889/jar-c-1941-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887212/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView license
Earthen Churn (1935/1942) by Clyde L Cheney
Earthen Churn (1935/1942) by Clyde L Cheney
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060373/earthen-churn-19351942-clyde-cheneyFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor flower vase png element, editable remix design
Watercolor flower vase png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10851672/watercolor-flower-vase-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Churn (probably 1938) by John Tarantino
Churn (probably 1938) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079267/churn-probably-1938-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887314/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView license
Wine Keg (c. 1939) by John Tarantino
Wine Keg (c. 1939) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085239/wine-keg-c-1939-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor flower vase mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor flower vase mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887269/watercolor-flower-vase-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Pitcher (c. 1937) by John Tarantino
Pitcher (c. 1937) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076432/pitcher-c-1937-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor flower vase mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor flower vase mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10851945/watercolor-flower-vase-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Crock (c. 1938) by John Tarantino
Crock (c. 1938) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079476/crock-c-1938-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Pottery masterclass Facebook post template, editable design
Pottery masterclass Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12680432/pottery-masterclass-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Terracotta Wine Bottle (1935/1942) by Al Curry
Terracotta Wine Bottle (1935/1942) by Al Curry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063453/terracotta-wine-bottle-19351942-curryFree Image from public domain license
Pottery masterclass Instagram story template
Pottery masterclass Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12879372/pottery-masterclass-instagram-story-templateView license
Water Cooler (c. 1940) by John Tarantino
Water Cooler (c. 1940) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087120/water-cooler-c-1940-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Canned food, pickles, ham, tomato sauce png illustration, editable design
Canned food, pickles, ham, tomato sauce png illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11947672/canned-food-pickles-ham-tomato-sauce-png-illustration-editable-designView license
Crock (c. 1939) by John Tarantino
Crock (c. 1939) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083255/crock-c-1939-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Canned food, pickles, ham, tomato sauce illustration, editable design
Canned food, pickles, ham, tomato sauce illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11941442/canned-food-pickles-ham-tomato-sauce-illustration-editable-designView license
Jar (probably 1937) by John Tarantino
Jar (probably 1937) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075454/jar-probably-1937-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Canned food, pickles, ham, tomato sauce illustration, editable design
Canned food, pickles, ham, tomato sauce illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11947673/canned-food-pickles-ham-tomato-sauce-illustration-editable-designView license
Jar (1935/1942) by Francis Bruner
Jar (1935/1942) by Francis Bruner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061033/jar-19351942-francis-brunerFree Image from public domain license
Canned food, pickles, ham, tomato sauce illustration, editable design
Canned food, pickles, ham, tomato sauce illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11953469/canned-food-pickles-ham-tomato-sauce-illustration-editable-designView license
Jar (1935/1942) by Margaret Stottlemeyer
Jar (1935/1942) by Margaret Stottlemeyer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061034/jar-19351942-margaret-stottlemeyerFree Image from public domain license
Canned food, pickles, ham, tomato sauce illustration, editable design
Canned food, pickles, ham, tomato sauce illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11947674/canned-food-pickles-ham-tomato-sauce-illustration-editable-designView license
Earthenware Jar (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
Earthenware Jar (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060389/earthenware-jar-19351942-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Pottery masterclass blog banner template
Pottery masterclass blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12879364/pottery-masterclass-blog-banner-templateView license
Stone Storage Jar (1935/1942) by Arthur G Merkley
Stone Storage Jar (1935/1942) by Arthur G Merkley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069724/stone-storage-jar-19351942-arthur-merkleyFree Image from public domain license
Supermarket Instagram post template, editable text
Supermarket Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11950600/supermarket-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Toleware Coffee Pot (1935/1942) by John Hall
Toleware Coffee Pot (1935/1942) by John Hall
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063539/toleware-coffee-pot-19351942-john-hallFree Image from public domain license
Onion & pickle jar background, vegetable food illustration, editable design
Onion & pickle jar background, vegetable food illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11953427/onion-pickle-jar-background-vegetable-food-illustration-editable-designView license
Jar (c. 1938) by John Tarantino
Jar (c. 1938) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080377/jar-c-1938-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Onion & pickle jar background, vegetable food illustration, editable design
Onion & pickle jar background, vegetable food illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11947635/onion-pickle-jar-background-vegetable-food-illustration-editable-designView license
Camphene Lamp (1935/1942) by John Tarantino
Camphene Lamp (1935/1942) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059298/camphene-lamp-19351942-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Onion & pickle jar background, vegetable food illustration, editable design
Onion & pickle jar background, vegetable food illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11947634/onion-pickle-jar-background-vegetable-food-illustration-editable-designView license
Two Gallon Crock (c. 1938) by John Tarantino
Two Gallon Crock (c. 1938) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082111/two-gallon-crock-c-1938-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license