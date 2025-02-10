rawpixel
Vase (1935/1942) by Michael Fenga
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10560755/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView license
Compote (1935/1942) by Michael Fenga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059776/compote-19351942-michael-fengaFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor flower vase png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10851672/watercolor-flower-vase-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Pitcher (Amberina) (1935/1942) by George Yanosko
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069473/pitcher-amberina-19351942-george-yanoskoFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887314/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView license
Cider or Water Jug (1935/1942) by Yolande Delasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059586/cider-water-jug-19351942-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10852216/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView license
Flask (1935/1942) by Carl Buergerniss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060568/flask-19351942-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887212/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView license
Blown Glass (1935/1942) by Alvin Shiren
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059184/blown-glass-19351942-alvin-shirenFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor flower vase mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887269/watercolor-flower-vase-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Pitcher (1935/1942) by Vincent Burzy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069447/pitcher-19351942-vincent-burzyFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor flower vase mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10851945/watercolor-flower-vase-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Ring (1935/1942) by Michael Fenga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062605/ring-19351942-michael-fengaFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage glassware set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071050/editable-vintage-glassware-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Pitcher (1935/1942) by Hedwig Emanuel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069433/pitcher-19351942-hedwig-emanuelFree Image from public domain license
Pottery masterclass poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12879369/pottery-masterclass-poster-templateView license
Cream Pitcher (1935/1942) by Janet Riza
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059916/cream-pitcher-19351942-janet-rizaFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892674/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView license
Jar (1935/1942) by Yolande Delasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061060/jar-19351942-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor dining table, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10277469/watercolor-dining-table-editable-remix-designView license
Whiskey Flask (1935/1942) by G A Spangenberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063833/whiskey-flask-19351942-spangenbergFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor dining table, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10595979/watercolor-dining-table-editable-remix-designView license
Crock (1935/1942) by I Domskoy Kallman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059931/crock-19351942-domskoy-kallmanFree Image from public domain license
Pottery masterclass Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12879372/pottery-masterclass-instagram-story-templateView license
Jug (1935/1942) by Nicholas Amantea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061073/jug-19351942-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain license
Pottery masterclass Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12680432/pottery-masterclass-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Pitcher (1935/1942) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069434/pitcher-19351942-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor dining table at balcony, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458781/editable-watercolor-dining-table-balcony-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Mug (1935/1942) by Philip Johnson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061335/mug-19351942-philip-johnsonFree Image from public domain license
Pottery masterclass blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12879364/pottery-masterclass-blog-banner-templateView license
Mug (1935/1942) by Gertrude Lemberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061338/mug-19351942-gertrude-lembergFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Glass Bottle (1935/1942) by A Zaidenberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060705/glass-bottle-19351942-zaidenbergFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic crafts studio Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12682612/aesthetic-crafts-studio-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Silver Beaker (c. 1938) by Michael Fenga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081559/silver-beaker-c-1938-michael-fengaFree Image from public domain license
Earth tone bauhaus wall editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12497717/earth-tone-bauhaus-wall-editable-mockupView license
Salt Shaker (c. 1939) by Michael Fenga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084484/salt-shaker-c-1939-michael-fengaFree Image from public domain license
Editable Victorian glassware design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058006/editable-victorian-glassware-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Jug (1935/1942) by John Dana
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061056/jug-19351942-john-danaFree Image from public domain license