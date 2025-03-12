Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartpublic domaindrawingspaintingphotovasejarcc0Vessel (1935/1942) by Mary BernerOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 921 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3142 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWatercolor flower vase png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10851672/watercolor-flower-vase-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseVessel (1935/1942) by Mary Bernerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069922/vessel-19351942-mary-bernerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10852216/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView licenseVessel (1935/1942) by Mary Bernerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063616/vessel-19351942-mary-bernerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10560755/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView licenseEarthen Churn (1935/1942) by Clyde L Cheneyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060373/earthen-churn-19351942-clyde-cheneyFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887212/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView licenseStoneware Crock (1935/1942) by Mary Fitzgeraldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069720/stoneware-crock-19351942-mary-fitzgeraldFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887314/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView licenseBowl (1935/1942) by Margaret Knapphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068996/bowl-19351942-margaret-knappFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10851945/watercolor-flower-vase-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseBowl (1935/1942) by American 20th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068999/bowl-19351942-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887269/watercolor-flower-vase-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseCrock (1935/1942) by I Domskoy Kallmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059931/crock-19351942-domskoy-kallmanFree Image from public domain licensePottery masterclass poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12879369/pottery-masterclass-poster-templateView licenseLarge Earthen Jar (1935/1942) by Clyde L Cheneyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069267/large-earthen-jar-19351942-clyde-cheneyFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor fruits, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892674/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView licenseSilver Bowl (1935/1942) by Nicholas Zupahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062999/silver-bowl-19351942-nicholas-zupaFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage glassware set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071050/editable-vintage-glassware-set-remixed-rawpixelView licensePewter Sugar Bowl (1935/1942) by Charles Cullenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069373/pewter-sugar-bowl-19351942-charles-cullenFree Image from public domain licenseEditable wooden picture frame mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892255/editable-wooden-picture-frame-mockupView licenseStoneware Cream Pitcher (1935/1942) by Margaret Stottlemeyerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069723/stoneware-cream-pitcher-19351942-margaret-stottlemeyerFree Image from public domain licensePhoto of Nordic Kitchen Jar, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418674/photo-nordic-kitchen-jar-editable-design-element-setView licenseJar (1935/1942) by Charlotte Sperberhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061035/jar-19351942-charlotte-sperberFree Image from public domain licensePottery masterclass Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12879372/pottery-masterclass-instagram-story-templateView licenseCrock (1935/1942) by Eleanor Gausserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059945/crock-19351942-eleanor-gausserFree Image from public domain licensePottery masterclass Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12680432/pottery-masterclass-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseSilver Bowl (1935/1942) by Vincent Murphyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062996/silver-bowl-19351942-vincent-murphyFree Image from public domain licenseFlower shop Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12828637/flower-shop-instagram-post-templateView licenseBeaded Robe (1935/1942) by Mary Bernerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059052/beaded-robe-19351942-mary-bernerFree Image from public domain licensePhoto of Nordic Kitchen Jar, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418671/photo-nordic-kitchen-jar-editable-design-element-setView licenseHead Dress (1935/1942) by Mary Bernerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060822/head-dress-19351942-mary-bernerFree Image from public domain licenseClay vase with tulips and other flowers, vintage illustration by Karl Schou. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9826012/png-art-artwork-blossomView licenseMoccasin (1935/1942) by Mary Bernerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061311/moccasin-19351942-mary-bernerFree Image from public domain licensePottery masterclass blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12879364/pottery-masterclass-blog-banner-templateView licenseBag (1935/1942) by Mary Bernerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10058914/bag-19351942-mary-bernerFree Image from public domain licenseBeautiful spring Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14461208/beautiful-spring-facebook-story-templateView licenseGlass Vase (1935/1942) by Richard Whitakerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060727/glass-vase-19351942-richard-whitakerFree Image from public domain licenseClay vase with tulips and other flowers, vintage illustration by Karl Schou. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9825783/png-1885-1938-art-artworkView licenseNeck Band (1935/1942) by Mary Bernerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061367/neck-band-19351942-mary-bernerFree Image from public domain license