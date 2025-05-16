rawpixel
Bowl (probably 1936) by John Cutting
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
Bowl (c. 1936) by John Cutting
Editable Chinese porcelain ceramic element set
Compote (c. 1936) by John Tarantino
Paintings & Portraits poster template, editable text and design
Crock (c. 1940) by John Tarantino
Tropical fruit fair poster template, editable text and design
Sugar Bowl (c. 1936) by John Tarantino
Dinnerware sale Instagram post template, editable text
Sponge Cup (c. 1936) by John Dana
Watercolor fruits mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Ornamental Small Basket (c. 1936) by John Tarantino
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
Basket Maker's Store (c. 1936) by John Fisk
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
Creamer (c. 1936) by Thomas Holloway
Watercolor fruits mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Moravian Pitcher (1938) by William Ludwig
Watercolor fruits png element, editable remix design
Jug (c. 1936) by John Dana
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
Pie Plate (c. 1936) by Rolland Livingstone
Thrift store Instagram post template, editable text
Bowl (c. 1941) by Van Silvay
Watercolor teacup png element, editable remix design
Jug (c. 1936) by Bessie Forman
Watercolor teacup, editable remix design
Silver Bowl (c. 1936) by Lon Cronk
Editable watercolor teacup mobile wallpaper, remix design
Bowl (c. 1938) by Edward White
Watercolor teacup, editable remix design
Sugar Bowl (c. 1936) by Edward White
Watercolor teacup mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Basket (c. 1936) by Gertrude Lemberg
Editable watercolor teacup, remix design
Pa. German Plate (c. 1936) by Yolande Delasser
Editable watercolor teacup, remix design
Sugar Bowl with Cover (c. 1936) by John Dana
Editable Chinese porcelain ceramic element set
Sugar Bowl (c. 1936) by Janet Riza
