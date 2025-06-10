rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Boy's Suit (c. 1936) by Jean Peszel
Save
Edit Image
personartwatercolourpublic domainclothingwomanadultpaintings
Editable watercolor Victorian woman & dog, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor Victorian woman & dog, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11450804/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Wedding Dress (c. 1936) by Jean Peszel
Wedding Dress (c. 1936) by Jean Peszel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072546/wedding-dress-c-1936-jean-peszelFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198793/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Woman's Drawers (c. 1939) by Jean Peszel
Woman's Drawers (c. 1939) by Jean Peszel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085263/womans-drawers-c-1939-jean-peszelFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman & dog, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman & dog, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10360723/watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-editable-remix-designView license
Chemise (c. 1939) by Jean Peszel
Chemise (c. 1939) by Jean Peszel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083002/chemise-c-1939-jean-peszelFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10657977/watercolor-victorian-woman-autumn-editable-remix-designView license
Chemise (c. 1936) by Rosalia Lane
Chemise (c. 1936) by Rosalia Lane
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064919/chemise-c-1936-rosalia-laneFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10659626/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Nightgown (1935/1942) by Jean Peszel
Nightgown (1935/1942) by Jean Peszel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061375/nightgown-19351942-jean-peszelFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11450788/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-autumn-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Dress (c. 1936) by Jean Peszel
Dress (c. 1936) by Jean Peszel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065760/dress-c-1936-jean-peszelFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10479762/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Wedding Dress (c. 1936) by Lillian Causey
Wedding Dress (c. 1936) by Lillian Causey
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072527/wedding-dress-c-1936-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10256643/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Dress (c. 1936) by Melita Hofmann
Dress (c. 1936) by Melita Hofmann
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065708/dress-c-1936-melita-hofmannFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10798185/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Dress (c. 1938) by Jean Peszel
Dress (c. 1938) by Jean Peszel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079743/dress-c-1938-jean-peszelFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202259/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Dress (c. 1939) by Jean Peszel
Dress (c. 1939) by Jean Peszel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083403/dress-c-1939-jean-peszelFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877850/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Cap (c. 1936) by Jean Peszel
Cap (c. 1936) by Jean Peszel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064599/cap-c-1936-jean-peszelFree Image from public domain license
Victorian women background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian women background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740250/victorian-women-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Dress (c. 1936) by Jean Peszel
Dress (c. 1936) by Jean Peszel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065745/dress-c-1936-jean-peszelFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women png element, editable remix design
Watercolor young women png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10793268/watercolor-young-women-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Dress (c. 1940) by Jean Peszel
Dress (c. 1940) by Jean Peszel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085728/dress-c-1940-jean-peszelFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877751/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Shift (c. 1936) by Rosalia Lane
Shift (c. 1936) by Rosalia Lane
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070949/shift-c-1936-rosalia-laneFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor Victorian woman at balcony, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor Victorian woman at balcony, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11472468/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-balcony-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Dress (c. 1936) by Margaret Concha
Dress (c. 1936) by Margaret Concha
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065774/dress-c-1936-margaret-conchaFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877803/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Chemise (c. 1937) by Gladys C Parker
Chemise (c. 1937) by Gladys C Parker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073585/chemise-c-1937-gladys-parkerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203162/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Man's Coat (c. 1936) by Rosalia Lane
Man's Coat (c. 1936) by Rosalia Lane
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067022/mans-coat-c-1936-rosalia-laneFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10389017/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView license
Doll (c. 1936) by Jane Iverson
Doll (c. 1936) by Jane Iverson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065508/doll-c-1936-jane-iversonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10803127/watercolor-victorian-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Dress (c. 1936) by Melita Hofmann
Dress (c. 1936) by Melita Hofmann
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065775/dress-c-1936-melita-hofmannFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884636/watercolor-victorian-women-editable-remix-designView license
Doll (c. 1936) by Lillian Causey
Doll (c. 1936) by Lillian Causey
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065505/doll-c-1936-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain license