Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageantique chestfacepatternpersonartvintagedesignpublic domainBox with Lid (c. 1936) by Max SoltmannOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 968 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3304 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarCherub treasure chest collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623085/cherub-treasure-chest-collage-illustration-editable-designView licensePa. German Dish (c. 1936) by Max Soltmannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067369/pa-german-dish-c-1936-max-soltmannFree Image from public domain licenseCherub treasure chest collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12618103/cherub-treasure-chest-collage-remix-editable-designView licensePa. German Pie Dish (c. 1936) by Max Soltmannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067404/pa-german-pie-dish-c-1936-max-soltmannFree Image from public domain licenseCherub treasure chest collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623086/cherub-treasure-chest-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseToleware Coffee Pot (c. 1936) by Max Soltmannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072156/toleware-coffee-pot-c-1936-max-soltmannFree Image from public domain licensePNG Cherub treasure chest illustration transparent background editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12622911/png-cherub-treasure-chest-illustration-transparent-background-editable-designView licenseToleware Tin Coffee Pot (c. 1936) by Max Soltmannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072146/toleware-tin-coffee-pot-c-1936-max-soltmannFree Image from public domain licenseCherub treasure chest collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12621984/cherub-treasure-chest-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseChest (c. 1936) by Elizabeth Curtishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064934/chest-c-1936-elizabeth-curtisFree Image from public domain licenseFlea market Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11719696/flea-market-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTrinket Box (1939) by Marie Famularohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085004/trinket-box-1939-marie-famularoFree Image from public domain licenseEditable picture frame mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10864288/editable-picture-frame-mockupView licenseToleware Tin Cannister (c. 1937) by Max Soltmannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077686/toleware-tin-cannister-c-1937-max-soltmannFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Victorian object, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067746/editable-victorian-object-vintage-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licensePitcher (c. 1937) by Max Soltmannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076425/pitcher-c-1937-max-soltmannFree Image from public domain licenseEditable tattoo mockup, skin beauty designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057237/editable-tattoo-mockup-skin-beauty-designView licenseSea Chest (1936) by Donald Donovan and Robert Birrellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070725/sea-chest-1936-donald-donovan-and-robert-birrellFree Image from public domain licenseCherub treasure chest iPhone wallpaper editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623087/cherub-treasure-chest-iphone-wallpaper-editable-designView licensePa. German Plate (c. 1937) by Max Soltmannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076128/pa-german-plate-c-1937-max-soltmannFree Image from public domain licenseCherub treasure chest iPhone wallpaper editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12621939/cherub-treasure-chest-iphone-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseLard Lamp (c. 1937) by Max Soltmannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075693/lard-lamp-c-1937-max-soltmannFree Image from public domain licenseEditable 3D treasure box design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15212933/editable-treasure-box-design-element-setView licenseChest (c. 1941) by Eva Perryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087504/chest-c-1941-eva-perryFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness newspaper collage design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239398/business-newspaper-collage-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseChest (c. 1936) by Edward L Loperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064944/chest-c-1936-edward-loperFree Image from public domain licenseEditable 3D treasure box design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15213053/editable-treasure-box-design-element-setView licensePa. German Jar with Cover (c. 1937) by Max Soltmannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076114/pa-german-jar-with-cover-c-1937-max-soltmannFree Image from public domain licenseEditable 3D treasure box design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15212934/editable-treasure-box-design-element-setView licensePa. German Chest (c. 1940) by Samuel Philpothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089456/pa-german-chest-c-1940-samuel-philpotFree Image from public domain licenseEditable 3D treasure box design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15213194/editable-treasure-box-design-element-setView licenseWooden Work Box (c. 1937) by Max Soltmannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078321/wooden-work-box-c-1937-max-soltmannFree Image from public domain licenseEditable 3D treasure box design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15213109/editable-treasure-box-design-element-setView licensePa. German Dower Chest (c. 1936) by Lorenz Rothkranzhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067380/pa-german-dower-chest-c-1936-lorenz-rothkranzFree Image from public domain licenseEditable 3D treasure box design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15213188/editable-treasure-box-design-element-setView licensePa. German Dower Chest (c. 1936) by Francis Borellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067381/pa-german-dower-chest-c-1936-francis-borelliFree Image from public domain licenseEditable 3D treasure box design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15213104/editable-treasure-box-design-element-setView licenseWall Paper Border on Bandbox Lid (c. 1936) by Nicholas Acamporahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072423/wall-paper-border-bandbox-lid-c-1936-nicholas-acamporaFree Image from public domain licenseEditable 3D treasure box design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15213052/editable-treasure-box-design-element-setView licenseWall Paper (c. 1936) by George Robinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072391/wall-paper-c-1936-george-robinFree Image from public domain license