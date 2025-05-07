rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Boy's Hat (c. 1936) by Mary E Humes
Save
Edit Image
vintage hatssun hatartwatercolorvintagepublic domainillustrationvintage illustration
Playlist stream Instagram post template, editable text and design
Playlist stream Instagram post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18645238/playlist-stream-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Doll - "Lulu" (c. 1936) by Mary E Humes
Doll - "Lulu" (c. 1936) by Mary E Humes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065558/doll-lulu-c-1936-mary-humesFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199299/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Doll - "Ann Blairs" (c. 1936) by Mary E Humes
Doll - "Ann Blairs" (c. 1936) by Mary E Humes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065557/doll-ann-blairs-c-1936-mary-humesFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10889884/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Child's Bonnet (c. 1936) by Mary E Humes
Child's Bonnet (c. 1936) by Mary E Humes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064951/childs-bonnet-c-1936-mary-humesFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10889924/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Baby's Cap (c. 1937) by Mary E Humes
Baby's Cap (c. 1937) by Mary E Humes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072891/babys-cap-c-1937-mary-humesFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10867322/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Doll (c. 1936) by Mary E Humes
Doll (c. 1936) by Mary E Humes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065493/doll-c-1936-mary-humesFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman png element, editable remix design
Watercolor woman png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10867102/watercolor-woman-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Dress (c. 1937) by Mary E Humes
Dress (c. 1937) by Mary E Humes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074579/dress-c-1937-mary-humesFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor woman mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10867225/watercolor-woman-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Doll and Costume (c. 1937) by Mary E Humes
Doll and Costume (c. 1937) by Mary E Humes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074432/doll-and-costume-c-1937-mary-humesFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor woman mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10889909/watercolor-woman-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Dress (c. 1937) by Mary E Humes
Dress (c. 1937) by Mary E Humes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074556/dress-c-1937-mary-humesFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage whimsigoth design element set
Editable vintage whimsigoth design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15502648/editable-vintage-whimsigoth-design-element-setView license
Doll Dress (c. 1936) by Mary E Humes
Doll Dress (c. 1936) by Mary E Humes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065580/doll-dress-c-1936-mary-humesFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor boys at beach, editable remix design
Watercolor boys at beach, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10238443/watercolor-boys-beach-editable-remix-designView license
Wedding Dress (1937) by Mary E Humes
Wedding Dress (1937) by Mary E Humes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078150/wedding-dress-1937-mary-humesFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor boys at beach, editable remix design
Watercolor boys at beach, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10710160/watercolor-boys-beach-editable-remix-designView license
Doll and Costume (c. 1936) by Mary E Humes
Doll and Costume (c. 1936) by Mary E Humes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065564/doll-and-costume-c-1936-mary-humesFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor boys at beach, editable remix design
Watercolor boys at beach, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10381749/watercolor-boys-beach-editable-remix-designView license
Dress (c. 1938) by Mary E Humes
Dress (c. 1938) by Mary E Humes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079742/dress-c-1938-mary-humesFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor boys at beach, editable remix design
Watercolor boys at beach, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10710163/watercolor-boys-beach-editable-remix-designView license
Dress (c. 1937) by Mary E Humes
Dress (c. 1937) by Mary E Humes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074572/dress-c-1937-mary-humesFree Image from public domain license
Editable Whimsigoth Halloween gold brass design element set
Editable Whimsigoth Halloween gold brass design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15331320/editable-whimsigoth-halloween-gold-brass-design-element-setView license
Dress (c. 1937) by Mary E Humes
Dress (c. 1937) by Mary E Humes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074575/dress-c-1937-mary-humesFree Image from public domain license
Cartoon koala musicians watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
Cartoon koala musicians watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613843/png-accessory-animal-figure-representationView license
Wax Doll (c. 1936) by Mary E Humes
Wax Doll (c. 1936) by Mary E Humes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072483/wax-doll-c-1936-mary-humesFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor boys at beach, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor boys at beach, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11454128/editable-watercolor-boys-beach-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Bonnet (c. 1937) by Mary E Humes
Bonnet (c. 1937) by Mary E Humes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073082/bonnet-c-1937-mary-humesFree Image from public domain license
Vintage collection poster template, editable text
Vintage collection poster template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12650292/vintage-collection-poster-template-editable-textView license
Wedding Dress (c. 1937) by Mary E Humes
Wedding Dress (c. 1937) by Mary E Humes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078157/wedding-dress-c-1937-mary-humesFree Image from public domain license
Miss you Instagram story template, editable text
Miss you Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12007187/miss-you-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Hat (1936) by Marie Famularo
Hat (1936) by Marie Famularo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066333/hat-1936-marie-famularoFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor boys at beach, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor boys at beach, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11454111/editable-watercolor-boys-beach-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Hunting Trousers (c. 1936) by Mary E Humes
Hunting Trousers (c. 1936) by Mary E Humes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066457/hunting-trousers-c-1936-mary-humesFree Image from public domain license
New Year gifts, vintage girl collage remix editable design
New Year gifts, vintage girl collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12642094/new-year-gifts-vintage-girl-collage-remix-editable-designView license
Wax Doll (c. 1936) by Mary E Humes
Wax Doll (c. 1936) by Mary E Humes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072484/wax-doll-c-1936-mary-humesFree Image from public domain license