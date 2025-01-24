rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Bracelet (c. 1936) by Gladys Cook
Save
Edit Image
crossartwatercolordiamondlogopublic domainpaintingsjewelry
Diamonds are forever poster template, editable design
Diamonds are forever poster template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14812159/diamonds-are-forever-poster-template-editable-designView license
Watch Key (c. 1936) by Gladys Cook
Watch Key (c. 1936) by Gladys Cook
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072474/watch-key-c-1936-gladys-cookFree Image from public domain license
Jewelry shop fashion logo template, editable branding design
Jewelry shop fashion logo template, editable branding design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7580307/imageView license
Brooch (c. 1936) by Gladys Cook
Brooch (c. 1936) by Gladys Cook
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070025/brooch-c-1936-gladys-cookFree Image from public domain license
Jewelry collection blog banner template
Jewelry collection blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12709789/jewelry-collection-blog-banner-templateView license
Cross (c. 1936) by Gladys Cook
Cross (c. 1936) by Gladys Cook
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065316/cross-c-1936-gladys-cookFree Image from public domain license
Jewelry studio Instagram post template
Jewelry studio Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14452729/jewelry-studio-instagram-post-templateView license
Mourning Ring (c. 1936) by John H Tercuzzi
Mourning Ring (c. 1936) by John H Tercuzzi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067219/mourning-ring-c-1936-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain license
New jewelry collection blog banner template
New jewelry collection blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12709832/new-jewelry-collection-blog-banner-templateView license
Coin Purse (c. 1936) by Gladys Cook
Coin Purse (c. 1936) by Gladys Cook
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065169/coin-purse-c-1936-gladys-cookFree Image from public domain license
Engagement ring Instagram post template, editable text
Engagement ring Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12474814/engagement-ring-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Necklace (c. 1936) by Doris Beer
Necklace (c. 1936) by Doris Beer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067221/necklace-c-1936-doris-beerFree Image from public domain license
Wedding ring Instagram post template, editable text
Wedding ring Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12474902/wedding-ring-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Wedding Gloves (c. 1936) by Gladys Cook
Wedding Gloves (c. 1936) by Gladys Cook
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072541/wedding-gloves-c-1936-gladys-cookFree Image from public domain license
Spring collection Facebook post template
Spring collection Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407609/spring-collection-facebook-post-templateView license
Bodice (c. 1936) by Gladys Cook
Bodice (c. 1936) by Gladys Cook
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064389/bodice-c-1936-gladys-cookFree Image from public domain license
Jewelry studio Instagram post template
Jewelry studio Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14562250/jewelry-studio-instagram-post-templateView license
Basque (c. 1936) by Gladys Cook
Basque (c. 1936) by Gladys Cook
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064235/basque-c-1936-gladys-cookFree Image from public domain license
Jewelry studio Instagram post template
Jewelry studio Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14452794/jewelry-studio-instagram-post-templateView license
Jewelry Button (c. 1940) by John H Tercuzzi
Jewelry Button (c. 1940) by John H Tercuzzi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086178/jewelry-button-c-1940-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain license
Wedding rings Instagram post template, editable text
Wedding rings Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12475160/wedding-rings-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Bracelets (c. 1936) by William P Shearwood
Bracelets (c. 1936) by William P Shearwood
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069974/bracelets-c-1936-william-shearwoodFree Image from public domain license
Yes engagement ring icon png, editable design
Yes engagement ring icon png, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12519975/yes-engagement-ring-icon-png-editable-designView license
Caster Estate (c. 1936) by Gladys Cook
Caster Estate (c. 1936) by Gladys Cook
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064669/caster-estate-c-1936-gladys-cookFree Image from public domain license
Gold wedding rings, watercolor illustration, editable remix
Gold wedding rings, watercolor illustration, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12506356/gold-wedding-rings-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView license
Watch Fob with Human Hair Chain (c. 1936) by Kathryn Uhl
Watch Fob with Human Hair Chain (c. 1936) by Kathryn Uhl
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072466/watch-fob-with-human-hair-chain-c-1936-kathryn-uhlFree Image from public domain license
Diamonds, Instagram post template, editable design
Diamonds, Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17001528/diamonds-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Diaper Covers (c. 1936) by Gladys Cook
Diaper Covers (c. 1936) by Gladys Cook
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065477/diaper-covers-c-1936-gladys-cookFree Image from public domain license
Jewelry shop fashion logo template, editable branding design
Jewelry shop fashion logo template, editable branding design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7592594/imageView license
Slipper (c. 1936) by Gladys Cook
Slipper (c. 1936) by Gladys Cook
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071631/slipper-c-1936-gladys-cookFree Image from public domain license
Sunday sermon poster template, editable text and design
Sunday sermon poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12600941/sunday-sermon-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Stewart House (c. 1936) by Gladys Cook
Stewart House (c. 1936) by Gladys Cook
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071879/stewart-house-c-1936-gladys-cookFree Image from public domain license
Diamonds poster template, editable design
Diamonds poster template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14800822/diamonds-poster-template-editable-designView license
Cameo Brooch (c. 1936) by Doris Beer
Cameo Brooch (c. 1936) by Doris Beer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064491/cameo-brooch-c-1936-doris-beerFree Image from public domain license
Yes engagement ring icon, editable design
Yes engagement ring icon, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11735759/yes-engagement-ring-icon-editable-designView license
Brooch (c. 1938) by John H Tercuzzi
Brooch (c. 1938) by John H Tercuzzi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078772/brooch-c-1938-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain license
Engagement ring Instagram post template, editable text
Engagement ring Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12482259/engagement-ring-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Clasp for Necklace (c. 1936) by Doris Beer
Clasp for Necklace (c. 1936) by Doris Beer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065108/clasp-for-necklace-c-1936-doris-beerFree Image from public domain license
Golden diamond with hands, black background, editable design
Golden diamond with hands, black background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759660/golden-diamond-with-hands-black-background-editable-designView license
Emerald Ring (c. 1938) by John H Tercuzzi
Emerald Ring (c. 1938) by John H Tercuzzi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079835/emerald-ring-c-1938-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain license