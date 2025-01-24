Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagecrossartwatercolordiamondlogopublic domainpaintingsjewelryBracelet (c. 1936) by Gladys CookOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 901 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3074 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarDiamonds are forever poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14812159/diamonds-are-forever-poster-template-editable-designView licenseWatch Key (c. 1936) by Gladys Cookhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072474/watch-key-c-1936-gladys-cookFree Image from public domain licenseJewelry shop fashion logo template, editable branding designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7580307/imageView licenseBrooch (c. 1936) by Gladys Cookhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070025/brooch-c-1936-gladys-cookFree Image from public domain licenseJewelry collection blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12709789/jewelry-collection-blog-banner-templateView licenseCross (c. 1936) by Gladys Cookhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065316/cross-c-1936-gladys-cookFree Image from public domain licenseJewelry studio Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14452729/jewelry-studio-instagram-post-templateView licenseMourning Ring (c. 1936) by John H Tercuzzihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067219/mourning-ring-c-1936-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain licenseNew jewelry collection blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12709832/new-jewelry-collection-blog-banner-templateView licenseCoin Purse (c. 1936) by Gladys Cookhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065169/coin-purse-c-1936-gladys-cookFree Image from public domain licenseEngagement ring Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12474814/engagement-ring-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseNecklace (c. 1936) by Doris Beerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067221/necklace-c-1936-doris-beerFree Image from public domain licenseWedding ring Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12474902/wedding-ring-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWedding Gloves (c. 1936) by Gladys Cookhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072541/wedding-gloves-c-1936-gladys-cookFree Image from public domain licenseSpring collection Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407609/spring-collection-facebook-post-templateView licenseBodice (c. 1936) by Gladys Cookhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064389/bodice-c-1936-gladys-cookFree Image from public domain licenseJewelry studio Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14562250/jewelry-studio-instagram-post-templateView licenseBasque (c. 1936) by Gladys Cookhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064235/basque-c-1936-gladys-cookFree Image from public domain licenseJewelry studio Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14452794/jewelry-studio-instagram-post-templateView licenseJewelry Button (c. 1940) by John H Tercuzzihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086178/jewelry-button-c-1940-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain licenseWedding rings Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12475160/wedding-rings-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBracelets (c. 1936) by William P Shearwoodhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069974/bracelets-c-1936-william-shearwoodFree Image from public domain licenseYes engagement ring icon png, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12519975/yes-engagement-ring-icon-png-editable-designView licenseCaster Estate (c. 1936) by Gladys Cookhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064669/caster-estate-c-1936-gladys-cookFree Image from public domain licenseGold wedding rings, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12506356/gold-wedding-rings-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseWatch Fob with Human Hair Chain (c. 1936) by Kathryn Uhlhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072466/watch-fob-with-human-hair-chain-c-1936-kathryn-uhlFree Image from public domain licenseDiamonds, Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17001528/diamonds-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseDiaper Covers (c. 1936) by Gladys Cookhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065477/diaper-covers-c-1936-gladys-cookFree Image from public domain licenseJewelry shop fashion logo template, editable branding designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7592594/imageView licenseSlipper (c. 1936) by Gladys Cookhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071631/slipper-c-1936-gladys-cookFree Image from public domain licenseSunday sermon poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12600941/sunday-sermon-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseStewart House (c. 1936) by Gladys Cookhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071879/stewart-house-c-1936-gladys-cookFree Image from public domain licenseDiamonds poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14800822/diamonds-poster-template-editable-designView licenseCameo Brooch (c. 1936) by Doris Beerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064491/cameo-brooch-c-1936-doris-beerFree Image from public domain licenseYes engagement ring icon, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11735759/yes-engagement-ring-icon-editable-designView licenseBrooch (c. 1938) by John H Tercuzzihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078772/brooch-c-1938-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain licenseEngagement ring Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12482259/engagement-ring-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseClasp for Necklace (c. 1936) by Doris Beerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065108/clasp-for-necklace-c-1936-doris-beerFree Image from public domain licenseGolden diamond with hands, black background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759660/golden-diamond-with-hands-black-background-editable-designView licenseEmerald Ring (c. 1938) by John H Tercuzzihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079835/emerald-ring-c-1938-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain license