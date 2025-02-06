Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingskeyphotobrandingtextBranding Iron (c. 1936) by Geoffrey HoltOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 987 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3368 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSol key musical note logo editable flat designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7659407/sol-key-musical-note-logo-editable-flat-designView licenseSide of Original Confessional (c. 1936) by Geoffrey Holthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071043/side-original-confessional-c-1936-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain licenseUnlock potential Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11826495/unlock-potential-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAltar Chimes (c. 1939) by Harry Mann Waddell and Geoffrey Holthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082467/altar-chimes-c-1939-harry-mann-waddell-and-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain licenseAlteration shop logo template, cream editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7605091/imageView licensePortion of Original Weather Vane (c. 1936) by Geoffrey Holthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068037/portion-original-weather-vane-c-1936-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain licenseAlteration shop logo template, pink editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7605603/imageView licenseBranding Iron (c. 1942) by Elizabeth Johnsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088507/branding-iron-c-1942-elizabeth-johnsonFree Image from public domain licenseMusical note logo editable sol key designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7659826/musical-note-logo-editable-sol-key-designView licenseBranding Iron (c. 1942) by Elizabeth Chambershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088487/branding-iron-c-1942-elizabeth-chambersFree Image from public domain licenseMusical note flat logo editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7658863/musical-note-flat-logo-editable-designView licenseIron Window Grille (1936) by Harry Mann Waddell and Geoffrey Holthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066605/iron-window-grille-1936-harry-mann-waddell-and-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain licenseEditable music logo flat designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7658948/editable-music-logo-flat-designView licenseRawhide Bedstead (c. 1936) by Edward Jewetthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068233/rawhide-bedstead-c-1936-edward-jewettFree Image from public domain licensePiano key music logo flat editable design in black and goldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7659858/piano-key-music-logo-flat-editable-design-black-and-goldView licenseOne of Original Inside Doors to Sacristy (c. 1936) by Geoffrey Holthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067286/one-original-inside-doors-sacristy-c-1936-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain licenseHotel room key card, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11967071/hotel-room-key-card-editable-designView licenseOld Paneled Doors: Main Entrance to Monastery (c. 1936) by Geoffrey Holthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067284/old-paneled-doors-main-entrance-monastery-c-1936-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain licenseEditable semiquaver musical note logo designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7659475/editable-semiquaver-musical-note-logo-designView licenseIron Grille at Window: Restoration Drawing (1936) by Harry Mann Waddell and Geoffrey Holthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066592/image-art-watercolour-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseSixteenth musical note logo editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7658973/sixteenth-musical-note-logo-editable-designView licenseSewing Stand (c. 1936) by James H C Vailhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070780/sewing-stand-c-1936-james-vailFree Image from public domain licenseHotel room key card, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11966601/hotel-room-key-card-editable-designView licenseWaffle Iron (c. 1937) by Florence Stevensonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077887/waffle-iron-c-1937-florence-stevensonFree Image from public domain licenseEditable musical note logo flat design in black and goldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7659902/editable-musical-note-logo-flat-design-black-and-goldView licenseSpur (c. 1936) by Harry Mann Waddell and Eva Foxhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071802/spur-c-1936-harry-mann-waddell-and-eva-foxFree Image from public domain licensePiano key music logo customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7659438/piano-key-music-logo-customizable-designView licenseGold Spike (c. 1936) by Sebastian Simonethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066181/gold-spike-c-1936-sebastian-simonetFree Image from public domain licenseArt school logo, editable business branding template designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13644819/art-school-logo-editable-business-branding-template-designView licenseAndiron (one of pair) (c. 1936) by Jack Staloffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064073/andiron-one-pair-c-1936-jack-staloffFree Image from public domain licenseHotel room key card mockup element, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12587854/hotel-room-key-card-mockup-element-editable-designView licenseIron Hitching Post (c. 1937) by Samuel Finemanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075355/iron-hitching-post-c-1937-samuel-finemanFree Image from public domain licenseLuxury hotel logo, editable business branding template designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13689234/luxury-hotel-logo-editable-business-branding-template-designView licenseHitching Post (c. 1936) by Pearl Torellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066387/hitching-post-c-1936-pearl-torellFree Image from public domain licensePerfume label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14488503/perfume-label-template-editable-designView licenseBranding Iron (c. 1942) by Elizabeth Johnsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088471/branding-iron-c-1942-elizabeth-johnsonFree Image from public domain licenseLuxury hotel logo, editable business branding template designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13634731/luxury-hotel-logo-editable-business-branding-template-designView licenseDoors (Inside View) (c. 1939) by Geoffrey Holthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083346/doors-inside-view-c-1939-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain licenseOrchestra concert poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12778990/orchestra-concert-poster-templateView licenseCross over Main Entrance to Mission (c. 1937) by Geoffrey Holthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074258/cross-over-main-entrance-mission-c-1937-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain license