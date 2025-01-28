rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Brass Lantern (c. 1936) by Margaret Stottlemeyer
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourpublic domainpaintingslampphotolanternantique
Editable Victorian lantern, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixel
Editable Victorian lantern, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059182/editable-victorian-lantern-vintage-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Brass Lantern (c. 1936) by Margaret Stottlemeyer
Brass Lantern (c. 1936) by Margaret Stottlemeyer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069989/brass-lantern-c-1936-margaret-stottlemeyerFree Image from public domain license
Vintage lantern element set, editable design
Vintage lantern element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15002673/vintage-lantern-element-set-editable-designView license
Whale Oil Lamp (c. 1936) by Margaret Stottlemeyer
Whale Oil Lamp (c. 1936) by Margaret Stottlemeyer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072570/whale-oil-lamp-c-1936-margaret-stottlemeyerFree Image from public domain license
Arabic lantern element set, editable design
Arabic lantern element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15002654/arabic-lantern-element-set-editable-designView license
Candlestick (c. 1936) by Margaret Stottlemeyer
Candlestick (c. 1936) by Margaret Stottlemeyer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064559/candlestick-c-1936-margaret-stottlemeyerFree Image from public domain license
Vintage lantern element set, editable design
Vintage lantern element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15002658/vintage-lantern-element-set-editable-designView license
Blue Salt Boat (c. 1936) by Margaret Stottlemeyer
Blue Salt Boat (c. 1936) by Margaret Stottlemeyer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064397/blue-salt-boat-c-1936-margaret-stottlemeyerFree Image from public domain license
Vintage lantern element set, editable design
Vintage lantern element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15002675/vintage-lantern-element-set-editable-designView license
Stone Fruit Jar with Star (c. 1936) by Margaret Stottlemeyer
Stone Fruit Jar with Star (c. 1936) by Margaret Stottlemeyer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071899/stone-fruit-jar-with-star-c-1936-margaret-stottlemeyerFree Image from public domain license
Vintage lantern element set, editable design
Vintage lantern element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15002678/vintage-lantern-element-set-editable-designView license
Bennington Pitcher (c. 1936) by Margaret Stottlemeyer
Bennington Pitcher (c. 1936) by Margaret Stottlemeyer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064296/bennington-pitcher-c-1936-margaret-stottlemeyerFree Image from public domain license
Vintage lantern element set, editable design
Vintage lantern element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15002655/vintage-lantern-element-set-editable-designView license
Pa. German Dish (c. 1936) by Margaret Stottlemeyer
Pa. German Dish (c. 1936) by Margaret Stottlemeyer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067354/pa-german-dish-c-1936-margaret-stottlemeyerFree Image from public domain license
Vintage lantern element set, editable design
Vintage lantern element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15002656/vintage-lantern-element-set-editable-designView license
Lamps (c. 1936) by Margaret Stottlemeyer
Lamps (c. 1936) by Margaret Stottlemeyer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066930/lamps-c-1936-margaret-stottlemeyerFree Image from public domain license
Pray for good Instagram post template
Pray for good Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537433/pray-for-good-instagram-post-templateView license
Lantern (c. 1936) by John Oster
Lantern (c. 1936) by John Oster
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066928/lantern-c-1936-john-osterFree Image from public domain license
Arabic lantern element set, editable design
Arabic lantern element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15002670/arabic-lantern-element-set-editable-designView license
Lamp (1935/1942) by Margaret Stottlemeyer
Lamp (1935/1942) by Margaret Stottlemeyer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061178/lamp-19351942-margaret-stottlemeyerFree Image from public domain license
Arabic lantern element set, editable design
Arabic lantern element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15002652/arabic-lantern-element-set-editable-designView license
Sewing Container (c. 1937) by Margaret Stottlemeyer
Sewing Container (c. 1937) by Margaret Stottlemeyer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076927/sewing-container-c-1937-margaret-stottlemeyerFree Image from public domain license
Arabic lantern element set, editable design
Arabic lantern element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15002672/arabic-lantern-element-set-editable-designView license
Metal Lantern (c. 1936) by Margaret K Moore
Metal Lantern (c. 1936) by Margaret K Moore
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067125/metal-lantern-c-1936-margaret-mooreFree Image from public domain license
Vintage lantern element set, editable design
Vintage lantern element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15002795/vintage-lantern-element-set-editable-designView license
Chair (1935/1942) by Margaret Stottlemeyer
Chair (1935/1942) by Margaret Stottlemeyer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059532/chair-19351942-margaret-stottlemeyerFree Image from public domain license
Vintage lantern element set, editable design
Vintage lantern element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15002674/vintage-lantern-element-set-editable-designView license
Coverlet (c. 1936) by Margaret Stottlemeyer
Coverlet (c. 1936) by Margaret Stottlemeyer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070069/coverlet-c-1936-margaret-stottlemeyerFree Image from public domain license
Vintage lantern element set, editable design
Vintage lantern element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15002657/vintage-lantern-element-set-editable-designView license
Lantern (c. 1937) by Earl Butlin
Lantern (c. 1937) by Earl Butlin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075675/lantern-c-1937-earl-butlinFree Image from public domain license
Blessed Eid poster template
Blessed Eid poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14064649/blessed-eid-poster-templateView license
Pa. German Covered Jar (1935/1942) by Margaret Stottlemeyer
Pa. German Covered Jar (1935/1942) by Margaret Stottlemeyer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061461/pa-german-covered-jar-19351942-margaret-stottlemeyerFree Image from public domain license
Happy Chinese new year poster template, editable text and design
Happy Chinese new year poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12586846/happy-chinese-new-year-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Stoneware Cream Pitcher (1935/1942) by Margaret Stottlemeyer
Stoneware Cream Pitcher (1935/1942) by Margaret Stottlemeyer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069727/stoneware-cream-pitcher-19351942-margaret-stottlemeyerFree Image from public domain license
Eid Kareem Instagram post template
Eid Kareem Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537410/eid-kareem-instagram-post-templateView license
Stone Fruit Jar (1939) by Margaret Stottlemeyer
Stone Fruit Jar (1939) by Margaret Stottlemeyer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084777/stone-fruit-jar-1939-margaret-stottlemeyerFree Image from public domain license
Victorian lantern, editable vintage design set, remixed by rawpixel
Victorian lantern, editable vintage design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057471/victorian-lantern-editable-vintage-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Stone Fruit Jar (1935/1942) by Margaret Stottlemeyer
Stone Fruit Jar (1935/1942) by Margaret Stottlemeyer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069722/stone-fruit-jar-19351942-margaret-stottlemeyerFree Image from public domain license
Chinese new year Instagram post template
Chinese new year Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12717801/chinese-new-year-instagram-post-templateView license
Stone Fruit Jar (1935/1942) by Margaret Stottlemeyer
Stone Fruit Jar (1935/1942) by Margaret Stottlemeyer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069713/stone-fruit-jar-19351942-margaret-stottlemeyerFree Image from public domain license