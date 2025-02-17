rawpixel
Bread Tray (c. 1936) by John Matulis
Cafe menu Facebook post template, cute editable aesthetic design
Free Image from public domain license
Slipware Platter (probably 1936) by Fred Weiss
Free Image from public domain license
Food grocery bag desktop wallpaper, blue background, editable design
View license
Preserve Jar (c. 1936) by John Matulis
Free Image from public domain license
Food grocery bag desktop wallpaper, beige background, editable design
View license
Jug (c. 1936) by John Matulis
Free Image from public domain license
watercolor food set, editable design element
View license
Ornamental Small Basket (c. 1936) by John Tarantino
Free Image from public domain license
Watercolor bread design element set, editable design
View license
Small Plate or Saucer (c. 1937) by John Matulis
Free Image from public domain license
Watercolor bakery and pastry design element set, editable design
View license
Jug (c. 1936) by Bessie Forman
Free Image from public domain license
Bread packaging mockup, customizable design
View license
Pie Plate (c. 1938) by John Matulis
Free Image from public domain license
Homemade dessert, pastry collage element set, editable design
View license
Creamer (c. 1936) by Thomas Holloway
Free Image from public domain license
Homemade dessert, pastry collage element set, editable design
View license
Ornamental Basket (c. 1936) by Robert Stewart
Free Image from public domain license
Watercolor bakery and pastry design element set, editable design
View license
Jar with Cover (c. 1936) by Charlotte Angus
Free Image from public domain license
Watercolor bakery and pastry design element set, editable design
View license
Jug (c. 1936) by John Dana
Free Image from public domain license
Bakery shop Instagram post template, editable text
View license
Sugar Bowl (c. 1936) by John Cutting
Free Image from public domain license
Bakery shop Instagram post template, editable text
View license
Bottle (c. 1937) by John Matulis
Free Image from public domain license
Healthy food grocery bag illustration, editable design
View license
Circus Wagon Figure (c. 1939) by John Matulis
Free Image from public domain license
Healthy food grocery bag illustration, editable design
View license
Bread Tray (c. 1937) by Albert Eyth
Free Image from public domain license
Bakery paper bag mockup, customizable design
View license
Muse with a Scroll (c. 1938) by John Matulis
Free Image from public domain license
watercolor food set, editable design element
View license
Pie Plate (c. 1936) by Agnes Karlin and Mina Lowry
Free Image from public domain license
Healthy food grocery bag illustration, editable design
View license
Purse (c. 1936) by Edith Magnette
Free Image from public domain license
Healthy food grocery bag png sticker, editable design
View license
Toby Mug (c. 1936) by John Cutting
Free Image from public domain license
Elegant bakery packaging mockup, customizable design
View license
Fire Bucket (c. 1939) by Marion E Herrick
Free Image from public domain license