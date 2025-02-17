Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagebasketbowl public domainrustic breadbread paintingbreadrusticpublic domain oil paintingbread illustrationBread Basket (c. 1936) by J Howard IamsOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 883 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3015 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarFamily gathering Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538436/family-gathering-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseCoverlet (c. 1936) by J Howard Iamshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070085/coverlet-c-1936-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain licenseBakery shop Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538447/bakery-shop-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseTea Cup (1936) by J Howard Iamshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072049/tea-cup-1936-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain licensePicnic time Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538275/picnic-time-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseGlass (c. 1936) by J Howard Iamshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066131/glass-c-1936-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain licenseCarbohydrates nutrition aesthetic illustration background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11496964/carbohydrates-nutrition-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView licenseCoverlet (1936) by J Howard Iamshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070105/coverlet-1936-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain licensePicnic party Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538114/picnic-party-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseCoverlet (1936) by J Howard Iamshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070094/coverlet-1936-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain licenseEditable picture frame mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15144518/editable-picture-frame-mockupView licensePlate (1936) by J Howard Iamshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070288/plate-1936-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain licenseCarbohydrates food png element, aesthetic illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11109589/carbohydrates-food-png-element-aesthetic-illustration-editable-designView licenseNeedlepoint (c. 1937) by J Howard Iamshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075970/needlepoint-c-1937-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain licenseCarbohydrates nutrition aesthetic illustration background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513251/carbohydrates-nutrition-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView licenseIron Pot (1936) by J Howard Iamshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066599/iron-pot-1936-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain licenseCooking Tutorial poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11786018/cooking-tutorial-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCoverlet (1937) by J Howard Iamshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074071/coverlet-1937-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain licenseCooking Journal poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11785971/cooking-journal-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseEarrings (1936) by J Howard Iamshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065847/earrings-1936-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain licenseHomemade bakery Facebook cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499103/homemade-bakery-facebook-cover-template-editable-designView licenseLadder Back Rocking Chair (1936) by J Howard Iamshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066801/ladder-back-rocking-chair-1936-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain licenseCarbohydrates nutrition aesthetic iPhone wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517656/carbohydrates-nutrition-aesthetic-iphone-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseBowl (1937) by J Howard Iamshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073125/bowl-1937-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain licenseCarbohydrates nutrition aesthetic iPhone wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517672/carbohydrates-nutrition-aesthetic-iphone-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseCopper Tea Kettle (ca.1936) by J. Howard Iams. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3366875/free-illustration-image-20th-century-antique-artFree Image from public domain licenseHomemade bakery Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12530768/homemade-bakery-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCoverlet (U.S. Seal) (1936) by J Howard Iamshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070137/coverlet-us-seal-1936-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain licenseFood nutrition health set illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11496962/food-nutrition-health-set-illustration-editable-designView licenseHen on Basket (1937) by J Howard Iamshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075206/hen-basket-1937-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain licenseFood nutrition health set illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10778318/food-nutrition-health-set-illustration-editable-designView licenseOval Shaving Mug (1936) by J Howard Iamshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067317/oval-shaving-mug-1936-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain licenseBaked with love Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12459026/baked-with-love-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePreserve Dish (1936) by J Howard Iamshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068067/preserve-dish-1936-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain licenseBrown coquette illustration, editable design element remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15381575/brown-coquette-illustration-editable-design-element-remix-setView licenseCoverlet (1937) by J Howard Iamshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074060/coverlet-1937-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain licenseCooking Tutorial Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11552123/cooking-tutorial-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSausage Stuffer (1936) by J Howard Iamshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070708/sausage-stuffer-1936-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain licenseHomemade bread recipe Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12498375/homemade-bread-recipe-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseToleware Document Box (c. 1938) by J Howard Iamshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082001/toleware-document-box-c-1938-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain license