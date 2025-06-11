Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartvintagefurnitureappledesignpublic domainillustrationfloralBread or Apple Tray (1936) by Eugene ShelladyOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 935 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3191 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarVintage beige computer wallpaper, editable famous painting border design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080567/png-1900s-anemones-anemonesView licenseBread or Apple Tray (1936) by Eugene Shelladyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069987/bread-apple-tray-1936-eugene-shelladyFree Image from public domain licenseFamous flower painting background, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080564/famous-flower-painting-background-editable-artwork-design-remixed-rawpixelView licensePa. German Dish (c. 1936) by Eugene Shelladyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067372/pa-german-dish-c-1936-eugene-shelladyFree Image from public domain licenseVintage flower border, editable famous paintings design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080565/vintage-flower-border-editable-famous-paintings-design-remixed-rawpixelView licensePa. German Plate (c. 1936) by Eugene Shelladyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067436/pa-german-plate-c-1936-eugene-shelladyFree Image from public domain licenseFamous flower painting background, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9037876/famous-flower-painting-background-editable-artwork-design-remixed-rawpixelView licensePa. German Plate (1936) by Eugene Shelladyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067447/pa-german-plate-1936-eugene-shelladyFree Image from public domain licenseVintage chair collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623131/vintage-chair-collage-illustration-editable-designView licensePa. German Plate (1936) by Eugene Shelladyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067441/pa-german-plate-1936-eugene-shelladyFree Image from public domain licenseFamous fruit painting, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059856/famous-fruit-painting-editable-artwork-design-remixed-rawpixelView licensePlate (1936) by Eugene Shelladyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070301/plate-1936-eugene-shelladyFree Image from public domain licenseFamous fruit painting, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059578/famous-fruit-painting-editable-artwork-design-remixed-rawpixelView licensePa. German Plate (1936) by Eugene Shelladyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067416/pa-german-plate-1936-eugene-shelladyFree Image from public domain licenseFamous flower painting background, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059854/famous-flower-painting-background-editable-artwork-design-remixed-rawpixelView licensePa. German Teapot (1937) by Eugene Shelladyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076184/pa-german-teapot-1937-eugene-shelladyFree Image from public domain licenseFamous flower painting background, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9046883/famous-flower-painting-background-editable-artwork-design-remixed-rawpixelView licensePa. German Dish (c. 1936) by Eugene Shelladyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067359/pa-german-dish-c-1936-eugene-shelladyFree Image from public domain licenseVintage black desktop wallpaper, editable famous painting border design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072909/png-1900s-anemones-anemonesView licenseJar (1936) by Eugene Shelladyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066675/jar-1936-eugene-shelladyFree Image from public domain licenseVase fruit still life, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9345735/vase-fruit-still-life-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView licensePa. German Pie Dish (1936) by Eugene Shelladyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067402/pa-german-pie-dish-1936-eugene-shelladyFree Image from public domain licenseVintage beige mobile wallpaper, editable famous painting border design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080566/png-1900s-android-wallpaper-anemonesView licenseTray (1935/1942) by Myra Newswangerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069843/tray-19351942-myra-newswangerFree Image from public domain licenseFamous painting desktop wallpaper, editable vintage design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9063643/famous-painting-desktop-wallpaper-editable-vintage-design-remixed-rawpixelView licensePitcher (1936) by Eugene Shelladyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070211/pitcher-1936-eugene-shelladyFree Image from public domain licenseFamous painting desktop wallpaper, editable vintage design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9063645/famous-painting-desktop-wallpaper-editable-vintage-design-remixed-rawpixelView licensePie Plate (1936) by Eugene Shelladyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067908/pie-plate-1936-eugene-shelladyFree Image from public domain licenseVintage flower border black background, editable famous paintings design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072888/png-1900s-anemones-anemonesView licensePa. German Plate (1936) by Eugene Shelladyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067420/pa-german-plate-1936-eugene-shelladyFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Vintage collage magazine art design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15601060/editable-vintage-collage-magazine-art-design-element-setView licensePa. German Jar (1936) by Eugene Shelladyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067406/pa-german-jar-1936-eugene-shelladyFree Image from public domain licenseGrand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22987991/image-border-leaves-treeView licensePa. German Dish (1936) by Eugene Shelladyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067355/pa-german-dish-1936-eugene-shelladyFree Image from public domain licenseRed Apples, vintage painting by Helene Schjerfbeck. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9829317/png-apple-art-artworkView licensePa. German Jar (c. 1936) by Eugene Shelladyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067387/pa-german-jar-c-1936-eugene-shelladyFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Vintage collage magazine art design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15606515/editable-vintage-collage-magazine-art-design-element-setView licenseNapoleon Toby Jug (c. 1937) by Eugene Shelladyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075951/napoleon-toby-jug-c-1937-eugene-shelladyFree Image from public domain licenseVintage black mobile wallpaper, editable famous painting border design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072893/png-1900s-android-wallpaper-anemonesView licenseToleware Bread Tray (1935/1942) by Mildred Fordhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063531/toleware-bread-tray-19351942-mildred-fordFree Image from public domain license