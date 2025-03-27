rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Brooch (c. 1936) by Grace Halpin
Save
Edit Image
animalartwatercolourbeepublic domainpaintingsinsectphoto
World Bee Day Instagram post template, editable text
World Bee Day Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11761453/world-bee-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Cameo Brooch (c. 1936) by Grace Halpin
Cameo Brooch (c. 1936) by Grace Halpin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064495/cameo-brooch-c-1936-grace-halpinFree Image from public domain license
Wildflowers & butterflies background, aesthetic Spring digital painting
Wildflowers & butterflies background, aesthetic Spring digital painting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12044263/wildflowers-butterflies-background-aesthetic-spring-digital-paintingView license
Three Dragonflies and Five Smaller Insects (c. 1685 - c. 1727) by Johannes Bronkhorst
Three Dragonflies and Five Smaller Insects (c. 1685 - c. 1727) by Johannes Bronkhorst
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13786923/image-paper-butterfly-patternFree Image from public domain license
Butterfly effect Instagram post template
Butterfly effect Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641323/butterfly-effect-instagram-post-templateView license
Studie van twee libellen (1824 - 1900) by Albertus Steenbergen
Studie van twee libellen (1824 - 1900) by Albertus Steenbergen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13734487/studie-van-twee-libellen-1824-1900-albertus-steenbergenFree Image from public domain license
Bee friendly Instagram post template, editable text
Bee friendly Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10710632/bee-friendly-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Crock (c. 1940) by Isadore Goldberg
Crock (c. 1940) by Isadore Goldberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089364/crock-c-1940-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain license
Editable bee insect design element set
Editable bee insect design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15322654/editable-bee-insect-design-element-setView license
Jar (c. 1939) by Nicholas Amantea
Jar (c. 1939) by Nicholas Amantea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083839/jar-c-1939-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain license
Editable vibrant watercolor animal design element set
Editable vibrant watercolor animal design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15700311/editable-vibrant-watercolor-animal-design-element-setView license
Studieblad met elf verschillende kevers (1824 - 1900) by Albertus Steenbergen
Studieblad met elf verschillende kevers (1824 - 1900) by Albertus Steenbergen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13734684/studieblad-met-elf-verschillende-kevers-1824-1900-albertus-steenbergenFree Image from public domain license
Editable bee insect design element set
Editable bee insect design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15322643/editable-bee-insect-design-element-setView license
Plate 73: Ten Insects (c. 1575/1580) by Joris Hoefnagel
Plate 73: Ten Insects (c. 1575/1580) by Joris Hoefnagel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9996030/plate-73-ten-insects-c-15751580-joris-hoefnagelFree Image from public domain license
Animal insect element set, editable design
Animal insect element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15006628/animal-insect-element-set-editable-designView license
Spider, Love-in-a-Mist, Potter Wasp, and Red Currant by Joris Hoefnagel and Georg Bocskay
Spider, Love-in-a-Mist, Potter Wasp, and Red Currant by Joris Hoefnagel and Georg Bocskay
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14263824/image-paper-pattern-artFree Image from public domain license
Editable bee insect design element set
Editable bee insect design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15322653/editable-bee-insect-design-element-setView license
Plate 72: Shield Bug, Cinnamon Bug, Wasp, and Other Insects (c. 1575/1580) by Joris Hoefnagel
Plate 72: Shield Bug, Cinnamon Bug, Wasp, and Other Insects (c. 1575/1580) by Joris Hoefnagel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9996037/image-animal-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Editable bee insect design element set
Editable bee insect design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15322638/editable-bee-insect-design-element-setView license
Close-up wasp on wood
Close-up wasp on wood
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/5939434/waspView license
Insect set, editable design element
Insect set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15091280/insect-set-editable-design-elementView license
The Citron and Insects
The Citron and Insects
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7428377/the-citron-and-insectsFree Image from public domain license
Insect set, editable design element
Insect set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15091307/insect-set-editable-design-elementView license
Javaanse en Gelderse glimwormen (1770 - 1787) by Jan Brandes
Javaanse en Gelderse glimwormen (1770 - 1787) by Jan Brandes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13751652/javaanse-gelderse-glimwormen-1770-1787-jan-brandesFree Image from public domain license
Flower and butterfly png, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Flower and butterfly png, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12581149/flower-and-butterfly-png-vintage-botanical-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Ruit met een putter bij een vogelhuisje met voederbak (c. 1650 - c. 1675) by anonymous
Ruit met een putter bij een vogelhuisje met voederbak (c. 1650 - c. 1675) by anonymous
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13750330/image-cartoon-art-beeFree Image from public domain license
Editable bee insect design element set
Editable bee insect design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15322863/editable-bee-insect-design-element-setView license
Pole Screen and Candlestand (c. 1936) by Elizabeth Curtis
Pole Screen and Candlestand (c. 1936) by Elizabeth Curtis
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068023/pole-screen-and-candlestand-c-1936-elizabeth-curtisFree Image from public domain license
Honey bee farm Instagram post template
Honey bee farm Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14855005/honey-bee-farm-instagram-post-templateView license
Two crabs on a large leaf. Watercolour by a Chinese artist.
Two crabs on a large leaf. Watercolour by a Chinese artist.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14004785/two-crabs-large-leaf-watercolour-chinese-artistFree Image from public domain license
Editable bee insect design element set
Editable bee insect design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15322650/editable-bee-insect-design-element-setView license
Cameo Brooch (c. 1936) by Grace Halpin
Cameo Brooch (c. 1936) by Grace Halpin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064493/cameo-brooch-c-1936-grace-halpinFree Image from public domain license
World Bee Day Instagram post template
World Bee Day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14602243/world-bee-day-instagram-post-templateView license
Luis en vlo (c. 1790 - c. 1830) by anonymous
Luis en vlo (c. 1790 - c. 1830) by anonymous
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13751206/luis-vlo-c-1790-1830-anonymousFree Image from public domain license
Hummingbird animal wildlife nature remix, editable design
Hummingbird animal wildlife nature remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12672606/hummingbird-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView license
An orchid: flowering stem in three sections. Watercolour.
An orchid: flowering stem in three sections. Watercolour.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13966337/orchid-flowering-stem-three-sections-watercolourFree Image from public domain license
Wildlife editable design, community remix
Wildlife editable design, community remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12761265/wildlife-editable-design-community-remixView license
Vlinder (c. 1790 - c. 1830) by anonymous
Vlinder (c. 1790 - c. 1830) by anonymous
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13751225/vlinder-c-1790-1830-anonymousFree Image from public domain license
Editable bee insect design element set
Editable bee insect design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15322641/editable-bee-insect-design-element-setView license
Ruit met een vliegende vogel met in zijn snavel een rups (c. 1650 - c. 1675) by anonymous
Ruit met een vliegende vogel met in zijn snavel een rups (c. 1650 - c. 1675) by anonymous
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13750573/image-art-bee-animalFree Image from public domain license