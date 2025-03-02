rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Brooch (c. 1936) by Bertha Semple
Save
Edit Image
broochjewelry public domainornate framejewelryframefacepersonart
Editable whimsigoth crescent moon design element set
Editable whimsigoth crescent moon design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15376994/editable-whimsigoth-crescent-moon-design-element-setView license
Brooch (c. 1936) by Bertha Semple
Brooch (c. 1936) by Bertha Semple
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070013/brooch-c-1936-bertha-sempleFree Image from public domain license
Editable whimsigoth crescent moon design element set
Editable whimsigoth crescent moon design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15377021/editable-whimsigoth-crescent-moon-design-element-setView license
Watch Fob (c. 1936) by Bertha Semple
Watch Fob (c. 1936) by Bertha Semple
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072468/watch-fob-c-1936-bertha-sempleFree Image from public domain license
Editable whimsigoth crescent moon design element set
Editable whimsigoth crescent moon design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15376992/editable-whimsigoth-crescent-moon-design-element-setView license
Hitching Post (c. 1936) by Bertha Semple
Hitching Post (c. 1936) by Bertha Semple
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066391/hitching-post-c-1936-bertha-sempleFree Image from public domain license
Editable whimsigoth crescent moon design element set
Editable whimsigoth crescent moon design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15377009/editable-whimsigoth-crescent-moon-design-element-setView license
Brooch (c. 1936) by Bertha Semple
Brooch (c. 1936) by Bertha Semple
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070005/brooch-c-1936-bertha-sempleFree Image from public domain license
Editable whimsigoth crescent moon design element set
Editable whimsigoth crescent moon design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15377005/editable-whimsigoth-crescent-moon-design-element-setView license
Pin and Earring Set (c. 1936) by Bertha Semple
Pin and Earring Set (c. 1936) by Bertha Semple
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067939/pin-and-earring-set-c-1936-bertha-sempleFree Image from public domain license
Editable whimsigoth crescent moon design element set
Editable whimsigoth crescent moon design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15376996/editable-whimsigoth-crescent-moon-design-element-setView license
Brooch with Portrait Miniature (mid 19th century) by British
Brooch with Portrait Miniature (mid 19th century) by British
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125819/brooch-with-portrait-miniature-mid-19th-century-britishFree Image from public domain license
Editable whimsigoth crescent moon design element set
Editable whimsigoth crescent moon design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15377027/editable-whimsigoth-crescent-moon-design-element-setView license
Dress Buckle (c. 1936) by Bertha Semple
Dress Buckle (c. 1936) by Bertha Semple
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065795/dress-buckle-c-1936-bertha-sempleFree Image from public domain license
Editable dark green vintage fashion design element set
Editable dark green vintage fashion design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15378664/editable-dark-green-vintage-fashion-design-element-setView license
Locket (c. 1937) by Edward White
Locket (c. 1937) by Edward White
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075734/locket-c-1937-edward-whiteFree Image from public domain license
Good morning quote mobile wallpaper template, editable text and design
Good morning quote mobile wallpaper template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18582652/good-morning-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Brooch (c. 1937) by Walter W Jennings
Brooch (c. 1937) by Walter W Jennings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073213/brooch-c-1937-walter-jenningsFree Image from public domain license
Angel quote mobile wallpaper template, editable text and design
Angel quote mobile wallpaper template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18582701/angel-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Pierced Iron Lantern (c. 1936) by Florian Rokita
Pierced Iron Lantern (c. 1936) by Florian Rokita
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067925/pierced-iron-lantern-c-1936-florian-rokitaFree Image from public domain license
Fashion Instagram post template, aesthetic editable design
Fashion Instagram post template, aesthetic editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18629121/fashion-instagram-post-template-aesthetic-editable-designView license
Quaker Doll (1935/1942) by Bertha Semple
Quaker Doll (1935/1942) by Bertha Semple
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062030/quaker-doll-19351942-bertha-sempleFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman pink frame, editable art deco design
Vintage woman pink frame, editable art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710217/vintage-woman-pink-frame-editable-art-deco-designView license
Wood Chopper Puppet (c. 1937) by Bertha Semple
Wood Chopper Puppet (c. 1937) by Bertha Semple
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078251/wood-chopper-puppet-c-1937-bertha-sempleFree Image from public domain license
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513491/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView license
James Munroe (19th century) by American
James Munroe (19th century) by American
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124570/james-munroe-19th-century-americanFree Image from public domain license
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710230/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView license
Puppet - "Uncle Tom" (c. 1937) by Bertha Semple
Puppet - "Uncle Tom" (c. 1937) by Bertha Semple
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076602/puppet-uncle-tom-c-1937-bertha-sempleFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco design
Vintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView license
Portrait of a Lady (ca. 1650) by Jean Petitot
Portrait of a Lady (ca. 1650) by Jean Petitot
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136156/portrait-lady-ca-1650-jean-petitotFree Image from public domain license
Imagination quote mobile wallpaper template, editable text and design
Imagination quote mobile wallpaper template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18582635/imagination-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Sarah Goodridge (ca.1835) by Henry Inman
Sarah Goodridge (ca.1835) by Henry Inman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125605/sarah-goodridge-ca1835-henry-inmanFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman yellow desktop wallpaper, editable art deco design
Vintage woman yellow desktop wallpaper, editable art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708147/vintage-woman-yellow-desktop-wallpaper-editable-art-deco-designView license
Mr. Milbanke (1785) by William Russell Birch
Mr. Milbanke (1785) by William Russell Birch
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124365/mr-milbanke-1785-william-russell-birchFree Image from public domain license
Pink gold frame desktop wallpaper, editable vintage woman art deco design
Pink gold frame desktop wallpaper, editable vintage woman art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710247/pink-gold-frame-desktop-wallpaper-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView license
Brooch and Earrings (c. 1936) by John Thorsen
Brooch and Earrings (c. 1936) by John Thorsen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070031/brooch-and-earrings-c-1936-john-thorsenFree Image from public domain license
Perfume Instagram post template, aesthetic editable design
Perfume Instagram post template, aesthetic editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18629096/perfume-instagram-post-template-aesthetic-editable-designView license
Lady in a wine red dress (ca. 1850) by Anne Hall
Lady in a wine red dress (ca. 1850) by Anne Hall
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126303/lady-wine-red-dress-ca-1850-anne-hallFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's woman frame background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's woman frame background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552144/png-accessory-adult-alphonse-muchaView license
Iron Fence (c. 1936) by Florence Huston
Iron Fence (c. 1936) by Florence Huston
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066548/iron-fence-c-1936-florence-hustonFree Image from public domain license