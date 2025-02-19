rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Brooch (c. 1936) by Marie Mitchell
Save
Edit Image
crossartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsknifesymbolphoto
Art nouveau statue, vintage ornamental illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau statue, vintage ornamental illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12580902/art-nouveau-statue-vintage-ornamental-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Brooch and Bracelet with Portrait (c. 1936) by William P Shearwood
Brooch and Bracelet with Portrait (c. 1936) by William P Shearwood
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070034/brooch-and-bracelet-with-portrait-c-1936-william-shearwoodFree Image from public domain license
Salad cooking, healthy food editable remix
Salad cooking, healthy food editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12693476/salad-cooking-healthy-food-editable-remixView license
Pie Plate (c. 1936) by Rolland Livingstone
Pie Plate (c. 1936) by Rolland Livingstone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067914/pie-plate-c-1936-rolland-livingstoneFree Image from public domain license
Flower arrangement workshop poster template, editable text and design
Flower arrangement workshop poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12680779/flower-arrangement-workshop-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Cookie Cutter (c. 1941) by George Beyer
Cookie Cutter (c. 1941) by George Beyer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087594/cookie-cutter-c-1941-george-beyerFree Image from public domain license
Editable healthy eating lifestyle sticker, collage element remix
Editable healthy eating lifestyle sticker, collage element remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7931652/editable-healthy-eating-lifestyle-sticker-collage-element-remixView license
Mourning Pendants (c. 1936) by William P Shearwood
Mourning Pendants (c. 1936) by William P Shearwood
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067211/mourning-pendants-c-1936-william-shearwoodFree Image from public domain license
Editable Tattoo design design element set
Editable Tattoo design design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15207569/editable-tattoo-design-design-element-setView license
Fork (c. 1936) by Anthony Zuccarello
Fork (c. 1936) by Anthony Zuccarello
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066062/fork-c-1936-anthony-zuccarelloFree Image from public domain license
Flower arrangement workshop Instagram story template, editable text
Flower arrangement workshop Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12680778/flower-arrangement-workshop-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Watch Key (c. 1938) by Harry Grossen
Watch Key (c. 1938) by Harry Grossen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082207/watch-key-c-1938-harry-grossenFree Image from public domain license
Flower arrangement workshop Instagram post template, editable text
Flower arrangement workshop Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12680780/flower-arrangement-workshop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Fence - Sea Horse Design (c. 1939) by Pearl Torell
Fence - Sea Horse Design (c. 1939) by Pearl Torell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083451/fence-sea-horse-design-c-1939-pearl-torellFree Image from public domain license
Repair tool aesthetic illustration background, editable design
Repair tool aesthetic illustration background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11495062/repair-tool-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView license
Bellows Bottle (c. 1936) by Gertrude Lemberg
Bellows Bottle (c. 1936) by Gertrude Lemberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064282/bellows-bottle-c-1936-gertrude-lembergFree Image from public domain license
Repair tool aesthetic illustration background, editable design
Repair tool aesthetic illustration background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11119636/repair-tool-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView license
Bishop Hill: Skate (1936) by James H C Vail
Bishop Hill: Skate (1936) by James H C Vail
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064335/bishop-hill-skate-1936-james-vailFree Image from public domain license
Painting class poster template, editable text
Painting class poster template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7713372/painting-class-poster-template-editable-textView license
Iron Carpet Stretcher (c. 1936) by Edgar L Pearce
Iron Carpet Stretcher (c. 1936) by Edgar L Pearce
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066529/iron-carpet-stretcher-c-1936-edgar-pearceFree Image from public domain license
Art class poster template, editable text
Art class poster template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7713346/art-class-poster-template-editable-textView license
Fire Shovel and Tongs (c. 1937) by Hans Korsch
Fire Shovel and Tongs (c. 1937) by Hans Korsch
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074860/fire-shovel-and-tongs-c-1937-hans-korschFree Image from public domain license
Fixing tool png element, aesthetic illustration, editable design
Fixing tool png element, aesthetic illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11159083/fixing-tool-png-element-aesthetic-illustration-editable-designView license
Card Table (1936) by Florence Neal
Card Table (1936) by Florence Neal
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064625/card-table-1936-florence-nealFree Image from public domain license
Death podcast poster template, editable text and design
Death podcast poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18272362/death-podcast-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Wooden Spoon and Fork (c. 1939) by John Cutting
Wooden Spoon and Fork (c. 1939) by John Cutting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085279/wooden-spoon-and-fork-c-1939-john-cuttingFree Image from public domain license
Flower arrangement workshop blog banner template, editable text
Flower arrangement workshop blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12500666/flower-arrangement-workshop-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Brooch and Earrings (c. 1936) by Kurt Melzer
Brooch and Earrings (c. 1936) by Kurt Melzer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070033/brooch-and-earrings-c-1936-kurt-melzerFree Image from public domain license
Horror movie night Instagram post template, editable design and text
Horror movie night Instagram post template, editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18092880/horror-movie-night-instagram-post-template-editable-design-and-textView license
Rope Making Tool (c. 1938) by Emile Cero
Rope Making Tool (c. 1938) by Emile Cero
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081297/rope-making-tool-c-1938-emile-ceroFree Image from public domain license
Avocado & strawberry toast, breakfast food illustration, editable design
Avocado & strawberry toast, breakfast food illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11978467/avocado-strawberry-toast-breakfast-food-illustration-editable-designView license
Clamp Jack (c. 1937) by Eugene Bartz
Clamp Jack (c. 1937) by Eugene Bartz
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073882/clamp-jack-c-1937-eugene-bartzFree Image from public domain license
Avocado & strawberry toast, breakfast food illustration, editable design
Avocado & strawberry toast, breakfast food illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11979594/avocado-strawberry-toast-breakfast-food-illustration-editable-designView license
Flat Iron Stand (c. 1940) by Luther D Wenrich
Flat Iron Stand (c. 1940) by Luther D Wenrich
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085879/flat-iron-stand-c-1940-luther-wenrichFree Image from public domain license
Avocado & strawberry toast, breakfast food illustration, editable design
Avocado & strawberry toast, breakfast food illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11985504/avocado-strawberry-toast-breakfast-food-illustration-editable-designView license
Bootjack (c. 1937) by Albert Geuppert
Bootjack (c. 1937) by Albert Geuppert
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073107/bootjack-c-1937-albert-geuppertFree Image from public domain license
Avocado & strawberry toast, breakfast food illustration, editable design
Avocado & strawberry toast, breakfast food illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11978463/avocado-strawberry-toast-breakfast-food-illustration-editable-designView license
Crimping Wheel (c. 1939) by John Wilkes
Crimping Wheel (c. 1939) by John Wilkes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083241/crimping-wheel-c-1939-john-wilkesFree Image from public domain license
Picture frame mockup element, editable design
Picture frame mockup element, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8810491/picture-frame-mockup-element-editable-designView license
Sword Pin (c. 1936) by Ellen Duncan
Sword Pin (c. 1936) by Ellen Duncan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071975/sword-pin-c-1936-ellen-duncanFree Image from public domain license