rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Brooch and Bracelet with Portrait (c. 1936) by William P Shearwood
Save
Edit Image
animalpersoncrossartwatercolourpublic domainsnakeportrait
Donate blood word, charity campaign remix, editable design
Donate blood word, charity campaign remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11948734/donate-blood-word-charity-campaign-remix-editable-designView license
Mourning Pendants (c. 1936) by William P Shearwood
Mourning Pendants (c. 1936) by William P Shearwood
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067211/mourning-pendants-c-1936-william-shearwoodFree Image from public domain license
Cancer word, women's health protest remix, editable design
Cancer word, women's health protest remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11948127/cancer-word-womens-health-protest-remix-editable-designView license
Brooch (c. 1936) by Marie Mitchell
Brooch (c. 1936) by Marie Mitchell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070019/brooch-c-1936-marie-mitchellFree Image from public domain license
Donate blood word, charity campaign remix, editable design
Donate blood word, charity campaign remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11948718/donate-blood-word-charity-campaign-remix-editable-designView license
Bootjack (c. 1936) by Herman Bader
Bootjack (c. 1936) by Herman Bader
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064424/bootjack-c-1936-herman-baderFree Image from public domain license
Bonaparte editable poster template with portrait of Napoleon Bonaparte
Bonaparte editable poster template with portrait of Napoleon Bonaparte
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23050231/bonaparte-editable-poster-template-with-portrait-napoleon-bonaparteView license
Bootjack (c. 1937) by Albert Geuppert
Bootjack (c. 1937) by Albert Geuppert
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073107/bootjack-c-1937-albert-geuppertFree Image from public domain license
Donate blood word, charity campaign remix, editable design
Donate blood word, charity campaign remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11948705/donate-blood-word-charity-campaign-remix-editable-designView license
Patch Box of Kentucky Rifle (c. 1938) by Albert Levone
Patch Box of Kentucky Rifle (c. 1938) by Albert Levone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080931/patch-box-kentucky-rifle-c-1938-albert-levoneFree Image from public domain license
Cancer word, women's health protest remix, editable design
Cancer word, women's health protest remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11947990/cancer-word-womens-health-protest-remix-editable-designView license
Fence - Sea Horse Design (c. 1939) by Pearl Torell
Fence - Sea Horse Design (c. 1939) by Pearl Torell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083451/fence-sea-horse-design-c-1939-pearl-torellFree Image from public domain license
Cancer word, women's health protest remix, editable design
Cancer word, women's health protest remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11948152/cancer-word-womens-health-protest-remix-editable-designView license
Watch Key (c. 1938) by Harry Grossen
Watch Key (c. 1938) by Harry Grossen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082207/watch-key-c-1938-harry-grossenFree Image from public domain license
Cancer word, women's health protest remix, editable design
Cancer word, women's health protest remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11948076/cancer-word-womens-health-protest-remix-editable-designView license
Brooch and Earrings (c. 1936) by Kurt Melzer
Brooch and Earrings (c. 1936) by Kurt Melzer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070033/brooch-and-earrings-c-1936-kurt-melzerFree Image from public domain license
Donate blood word, charity campaign remix, editable design
Donate blood word, charity campaign remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11948641/donate-blood-word-charity-campaign-remix-editable-designView license
Flat Iron Stand (c. 1940) by Luther D Wenrich
Flat Iron Stand (c. 1940) by Luther D Wenrich
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085879/flat-iron-stand-c-1940-luther-wenrichFree Image from public domain license
Refugee rights, woman protesting remix, editable design
Refugee rights, woman protesting remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11944142/refugee-rights-woman-protesting-remix-editable-designView license
Rope Making Tool (c. 1938) by Emile Cero
Rope Making Tool (c. 1938) by Emile Cero
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081297/rope-making-tool-c-1938-emile-ceroFree Image from public domain license
Woman word, equal rights protest remix, editable design
Woman word, equal rights protest remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11940227/woman-word-equal-rights-protest-remix-editable-designView license
Church Clock Hands (1938) by Walter Praefke
Church Clock Hands (1938) by Walter Praefke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079269/church-clock-hands-1938-walter-praefkeFree Image from public domain license
Refugee rights, woman protesting remix, editable design
Refugee rights, woman protesting remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11944175/refugee-rights-woman-protesting-remix-editable-designView license
Door Hinges (c. 1936) by James M Lawson
Door Hinges (c. 1936) by James M Lawson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065595/door-hinges-c-1936-james-lawsonFree Image from public domain license
Woman word, equal rights protest remix, editable design
Woman word, equal rights protest remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11940084/woman-word-equal-rights-protest-remix-editable-designView license
Sword Pin (c. 1936) by Ellen Duncan
Sword Pin (c. 1936) by Ellen Duncan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071975/sword-pin-c-1936-ellen-duncanFree Image from public domain license
Asian voices matter, woman protesting remix, editable design
Asian voices matter, woman protesting remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11948300/asian-voices-matter-woman-protesting-remix-editable-designView license
Latch Plate (c. 1936) by Francis Law Durand
Latch Plate (c. 1936) by Francis Law Durand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066939/latch-plate-c-1936-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain license
Asian voices matter, woman protesting remix, editable design
Asian voices matter, woman protesting remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11948352/asian-voices-matter-woman-protesting-remix-editable-designView license
Brush Cutter (c. 1939) by Nicholas Amantea
Brush Cutter (c. 1939) by Nicholas Amantea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082817/brush-cutter-c-1939-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain license
Woman word, equal rights protest remix, editable design
Woman word, equal rights protest remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11917357/woman-word-equal-rights-protest-remix-editable-designView license
Chandelier (c. 1941) by John H Tercuzzi
Chandelier (c. 1941) by John H Tercuzzi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087503/chandelier-c-1941-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain license
Refugee rights, woman protesting remix, editable design
Refugee rights, woman protesting remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11944665/refugee-rights-woman-protesting-remix-editable-designView license
Betty Lamp (1936) by Hans Korsch
Betty Lamp (1936) by Hans Korsch
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064304/betty-lamp-1936-hans-korschFree Image from public domain license
Asian voices matter, woman protesting remix, editable design
Asian voices matter, woman protesting remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11948261/asian-voices-matter-woman-protesting-remix-editable-designView license
Bracelets (c. 1936) by William P Shearwood
Bracelets (c. 1936) by William P Shearwood
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069974/bracelets-c-1936-william-shearwoodFree Image from public domain license
Retro monochrome collage with a hooded figure, snakes, and floral motifs editable design
Retro monochrome collage with a hooded figure, snakes, and floral motifs editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22189170/image-background-png-flowerView license
Cookie Cutter (c. 1941) by George Beyer
Cookie Cutter (c. 1941) by George Beyer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087594/cookie-cutter-c-1941-george-beyerFree Image from public domain license
Woman word, equal rights protest remix, editable design
Woman word, equal rights protest remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11917344/woman-word-equal-rights-protest-remix-editable-designView license
Tool Box Hasp (c. 1938) by Mildred Ford
Tool Box Hasp (c. 1938) by Mildred Ford
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082013/tool-box-hasp-c-1938-mildred-fordFree Image from public domain license