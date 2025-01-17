Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagecowanimalfacepersonartwatercolormanpublic domainBulto of San Ysidro (c. 1936) by E BoydOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 922 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3148 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarAbstract education background, cow-headed student remixed mediahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7606059/abstract-education-background-cow-headed-student-remixed-mediaView licenseBulto, probably San Antonio (c. 1936) by E Boydhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070047/bulto-probably-san-antonio-c-1936-boydFree Image from public domain licenseTeacher sticker, mixed media design with editable wordhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7712629/teacher-sticker-mixed-media-design-with-editable-wordView licenseBulto of the Virgin of Guadalupe (c. 1936) by E Boydhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070045/bulto-the-virgin-guadalupe-c-1936-boydFree Image from public domain licenseCollege sticker, mixed media design with editable wordhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7712600/college-sticker-mixed-media-design-with-editable-wordView licenseSanto Bulto (Santiago or San Diego) (1938) by Eldora P Lorenzinihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081350/santo-bulto-santiago-san-diego-1938-eldora-lorenziniFree Image from public domain licenseTutoring sticker, mixed media design with editable wordhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7712631/tutoring-sticker-mixed-media-design-with-editable-wordView licenseRetabla of the Trinity (c. 1936) by E Boydhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070546/retabla-the-trinity-c-1936-boydFree Image from public domain licenseEducation sticker, mixed media design with editable wordhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7712544/education-sticker-mixed-media-design-with-editable-wordView licenseEdward Jenner vaccinating his son, held by Mrs Jenner; a maid rolls up her sleeve, a man stands outside holding a cow.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13961450/image-dog-cats-cartoonFree Image from public domain licenseBe creative sticker, mixed media design with editable wordhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7712594/creative-sticker-mixed-media-design-with-editable-wordView licenseStation of The Cross No. 3: "Jesus Falls the First Time" (c. 1936) by William Herberthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071836/image-jesus-horse-animalFree Image from public domain licenseMurder mystery book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14333600/murder-mystery-book-cover-templateView licensePanel from Altar Piece of San Antonio (c. 1936) by E Boydhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067486/panel-from-altar-piece-san-antonio-c-1936-boydFree Image from public domain license3D farmer in a barn with animals, agriculture editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12458301/farmer-barn-with-animals-agriculture-editable-remixView licenseBulto-Figure of Saint (1935/1942) by E Boydhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069069/bulto-figure-saint-19351942-boydFree Image from public domain licenseFarmer's lifestyle png, agriculture editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9390914/farmers-lifestyle-png-agriculture-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licensePa. German Chalkware Lamp and Sheep (c. 1936) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067342/pa-german-chalkware-lamp-and-sheep-c-1936-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseCalf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9830666/png-1932-agriculture-animalView licenseNew Mexico, "Bulto", Polychromed Wooden Figure (1935/1942) by E Boydhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061380/new-mexico-bulto-polychromed-wooden-figure-19351942-boydFree Image from public domain license3D farmer and dairy cow, agriculture editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397202/farmer-and-dairy-cow-agriculture-editable-remixView licenseCandle Sconce (c. 1936) by E Boydhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064507/candle-sconce-c-1936-boydFree Image from public domain license3D farmer and dairy cow, agriculture editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12458712/farmer-and-dairy-cow-agriculture-editable-remixView licenseTin and Painted Glass Cross, Church or Home Use (c. 1936) by E Boydhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072120/tin-and-painted-glass-cross-church-home-use-c-1936-boydFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10798185/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseTin Candelabra (c. 1936) by E Boydhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072122/tin-candelabra-c-1936-boydFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877751/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseBandbox Design (c. 1936) by Harold Merriamhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064208/bandbox-design-c-1936-harold-merriamFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202259/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licensePlate of Dolls (c. 1936) by Jane Iversonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067989/plate-dolls-c-1936-jane-iversonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10793268/watercolor-young-women-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseFigure of a Black Man (c. 1936) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065950/figure-black-man-c-1936-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877850/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseCast Iron Dobbie (c. 1936) by Rex F Bushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064713/cast-iron-dobbie-c-1936-rex-bushFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877803/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseUniform (c. 1936) by Aaron Fastovskyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072239/uniform-c-1936-aaron-fastovskyFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203162/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseCow and Calf Toy (c. 1939) by Isabella Ruth Doerflerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083219/cow-and-calf-toy-c-1939-isabella-ruth-doerflerFree Image from public domain licenseBest employees vote Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597584/best-employees-vote-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTwo Handled Silver Bowl (c. 1936) by Isidore Steinberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072237/two-handled-silver-bowl-c-1936-isidore-steinbergFree Image from public domain license