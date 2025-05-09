Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourshirtpublic domainclothingpaintingslinenphotoBundle Handkerchief (c. 1936) by Alfred DenghausenOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 946 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3229 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarLinen shirt mockup, editable apparel & fashionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8826653/linen-shirt-mockup-editable-apparel-fashionView licenseHandwoven Curtain (c. 1936) by Alfred Denghausenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066305/handwoven-curtain-c-1936-alfred-denghausenFree Image from public domain licenseEditable linen shirt mockup, clothing designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12376782/editable-linen-shirt-mockup-clothing-designView licenseBlanket (Detail) (c. 1936) by Alfred Denghausenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064357/blanket-detail-c-1936-alfred-denghausenFree Image from public domain licenseBrown linen shirt mockup element, editable apparel & fashionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8826638/brown-linen-shirt-mockup-element-editable-apparel-fashionView licenseLinen Bag (c. 1936) by Joseph Goldberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066954/linen-bag-c-1936-joseph-goldbergFree Image from public domain licenseLinen collection Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17001614/linen-collection-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseLinsey Woolsey (c. 1937) by Frank J Macehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075703/linsey-woolsey-c-1937-frank-maceFree Image from public domain licenseLinen collection Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14837879/linen-collection-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseHand Woven Linen (c. 1937) by Daniel Fletcherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075145/hand-woven-linen-c-1937-daniel-fletcherFree Image from public domain licenseMen's gray shirt mockup element, editable apparel & fashionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8853760/mens-gray-shirt-mockup-element-editable-apparel-fashionView licenseKerchief Scarf (c. 1938) by Erwin Schwabehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080447/kerchief-scarf-c-1938-erwin-schwabeFree Image from public domain licenseWomen's shirt mockup, editable fashionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9035610/womens-shirt-mockup-editable-fashionView licenseWaistcoat (c. 1936) by Bessie Formanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072345/waistcoat-c-1936-bessie-formanFree Image from public domain licenseMen's shirt mockup, editable apparel & fashionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8853805/mens-shirt-mockup-editable-apparel-fashionView licenseShoe Shop Sign (c. 1937) by Alfred Denghausenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077064/shoe-shop-sign-c-1937-alfred-denghausenFree Image from public domain licenseShirt mockup, women's fashion, studio shoothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7648548/shirt-mockup-womens-fashion-studio-shootView licenseTextile (1935/1942) by Clyde L Cheneyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063450/textile-19351942-clyde-cheneyFree Image from public domain licenseFast fashion Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14788575/fast-fashion-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseZoar Cloth Samples (c. 1937) by Jerry Guintahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078392/zoar-cloth-samples-c-1937-jerry-guintaFree Image from public domain licenseMen's pajamas mockup, editable product designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14437500/mens-pajamas-mockup-editable-product-designView licenseShirt (c. 1936) by Melita Hofmannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070958/shirt-c-1936-melita-hofmannFree Image from public domain licenseFollow your heart Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12680398/follow-your-heart-instagram-post-templateView licenseMan's Shirt (c. 1936) by Margaret Knapphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067034/mans-shirt-c-1936-margaret-knappFree Image from public domain licenseClothing brand Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14843458/clothing-brand-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseVest Material (c. 1936) by Robert Stewarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072311/vest-material-c-1936-robert-stewartFree Image from public domain licenseGood thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseShaker Bedspread (1935/1942) by George Constantinehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069615/shaker-bedspread-19351942-george-constantineFree Image from public domain licenseWeather alerts poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597203/weather-alerts-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseTextile (c. 1937) by Esther Martindalehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077605/textile-c-1937-esther-martindaleFree Image from public domain licenseNew collection Instagram post template, original art illustration from Wassily Kandinsky, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23286689/image-art-coming-soon-wassily-kandinskyView licenseDoll's Jacket (c. 1936) by Chris Makrenoshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065544/dolls-jacket-c-1936-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain licenseEditable ceramic cup mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8833146/editable-ceramic-cup-mockupView licenseShaker Kerchief (c. 1941) by Charles Goodwinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088100/shaker-kerchief-c-1941-charles-goodwinFree Image from public domain licenseClothing brand material, editable poster template designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18289453/clothing-brand-material-editable-poster-template-designView licenseMan's Shirt (c. 1936) by Rosalia Lanehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067035/mans-shirt-c-1936-rosalia-laneFree Image from public domain licensePure cotton poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11559936/pure-cotton-poster-template-editable-text-designView licensePiece of Shag (c. 1936) by Frances Cohenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067909/piece-shag-c-1936-frances-cohenFree Image from public domain licenseGood day blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13071973/good-day-blog-banner-templateView licensePlaid Homespun (c. 1937) by Frank J Macehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076477/plaid-homespun-c-1937-frank-maceFree Image from public domain license