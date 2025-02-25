rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Bulto of the Virgin of Guadalupe (c. 1936) by E Boyd
Save
Edit Image
facepersonartwatercolorpublic domainpaintingsphotohuman
International playgroup Instagram post template, editable text
International playgroup Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473191/international-playgroup-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Bulto of San Ysidro (c. 1936) by E Boyd
Bulto of San Ysidro (c. 1936) by E Boyd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070042/bulto-san-ysidro-c-1936-boydFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor woman& dog in park, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor woman& dog in park, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462383/editable-watercolor-womanand-dog-park-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Bulto, probably San Antonio (c. 1936) by E Boyd
Bulto, probably San Antonio (c. 1936) by E Boyd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070047/bulto-probably-san-antonio-c-1936-boydFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor people collage remix
Editable watercolor people collage remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9323988/editable-watercolor-people-collage-remixView license
Bulto-Figure of Saint (1935/1942) by E Boyd
Bulto-Figure of Saint (1935/1942) by E Boyd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069069/bulto-figure-saint-19351942-boydFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman in park, editable remix design
Watercolor woman in park, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199067/watercolor-woman-park-editable-remix-designView license
New Mexico, "Bulto", Polychromed Wooden Figure (1935/1942) by E Boyd
New Mexico, "Bulto", Polychromed Wooden Figure (1935/1942) by E Boyd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061380/new-mexico-bulto-polychromed-wooden-figure-19351942-boydFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10465708/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Retabla of Holy Ghost (c. 1936) by E Boyd
Retabla of Holy Ghost (c. 1936) by E Boyd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070543/retabla-holy-ghost-c-1936-boydFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199299/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Bulto - Holy Family (1935/1942) by E Boyd
Bulto - Holy Family (1935/1942) by E Boyd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069075/bulto-holy-family-19351942-boydFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10889884/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Retabla of the Trinity (c. 1936) by E Boyd
Retabla of the Trinity (c. 1936) by E Boyd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070546/retabla-the-trinity-c-1936-boydFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic woman line art background
Aesthetic woman line art background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8513085/aesthetic-woman-line-art-backgroundView license
Tin and Painted Glass Cross, Church or Home Use (c. 1936) by E Boyd
Tin and Painted Glass Cross, Church or Home Use (c. 1936) by E Boyd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072120/tin-and-painted-glass-cross-church-home-use-c-1936-boydFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10389017/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView license
Retablo - Virgin & Child (1935/1942) by E Boyd
Retablo - Virgin & Child (1935/1942) by E Boyd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062592/retablo-virgin-child-19351942-boydFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10889924/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Small Chest (c. 1936) by E Boyd
Small Chest (c. 1936) by E Boyd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071657/small-chest-c-1936-boydFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10195839/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView license
Bulto (Virgin) (c. 1939) by Majel G Claflin
Bulto (Virgin) (c. 1939) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082834/bulto-virgin-c-1939-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Kid's art class poster template, editable text and design
Kid's art class poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467824/kids-art-class-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Panel from Altar Piece of San Antonio (c. 1936) by E Boyd
Panel from Altar Piece of San Antonio (c. 1936) by E Boyd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067486/panel-from-altar-piece-san-antonio-c-1936-boydFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10867322/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Bulto (Wooden Figure of Saint) (1935/1942) by E Boyd
Bulto (Wooden Figure of Saint) (1935/1942) by E Boyd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069073/bulto-wooden-figure-saint-19351942-boydFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman png element, editable remix design
Watercolor woman png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10867102/watercolor-woman-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Candle Sconce (c. 1936) by E Boyd
Candle Sconce (c. 1936) by E Boyd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064507/candle-sconce-c-1936-boydFree Image from public domain license
Christmas snowman during Winter png, watercolor illustration, editable remix
Christmas snowman during Winter png, watercolor illustration, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12518833/christmas-snowman-during-winter-png-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView license
Painted Chest (c. 1936) by E Boyd
Painted Chest (c. 1936) by E Boyd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067489/painted-chest-c-1936-boydFree Image from public domain license
Costume contest Instagram post template, editable text
Costume contest Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12474503/costume-contest-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Tin Candelabra (c. 1936) by E Boyd
Tin Candelabra (c. 1936) by E Boyd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072122/tin-candelabra-c-1936-boydFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman at balcony, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor woman at balcony, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11441899/watercolor-woman-balcony-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Wall Hanging of Santa Barbara (c. 1936) by E Boyd
Wall Hanging of Santa Barbara (c. 1936) by E Boyd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072373/wall-hanging-santa-barbara-c-1936-boydFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls picnic in a park, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor girls picnic in a park, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11455937/watercolor-girls-picnic-park-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Sp. Col. Chest (c. 1936) by E Boyd
Sp. Col. Chest (c. 1936) by E Boyd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071743/sp-col-chest-c-1936-boydFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor woman mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10867225/watercolor-woman-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Lunette and Detail from Altar Church at Sanctuario, Chimayo (1935/1942) by E Boyd
Lunette and Detail from Altar Church at Sanctuario, Chimayo (1935/1942) by E Boyd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069337/image-animal-face-birdFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor woman mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10889909/watercolor-woman-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Bulto, St. Francis (c. 1936) by Majel G Claflin
Bulto, St. Francis (c. 1936) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070050/bulto-st-francis-c-1936-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license