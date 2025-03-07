Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsmugphotobottlecupCovered Mug (c. 1936) by Philip JohnsonOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 942 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3061 x 3901 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEditable dairy products mobile phone, food digital art designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12471483/editable-dairy-products-mobile-phone-food-digital-art-designView licenseCovered Mug (c. 1936) by Gertrude Lemberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070060/covered-mug-c-1936-gertrude-lembergFree Image from public domain licenseEditable dairy products mobile phone, food digital art designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511034/editable-dairy-products-mobile-phone-food-digital-art-designView licenseCovered Flip (c. 1936) by Gertrude Lemberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070067/covered-flip-c-1936-gertrude-lembergFree Image from public domain licenseEditable dairy products, food digital arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12471519/editable-dairy-products-food-digital-artView licensePitcher (c. 1936) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070251/pitcher-c-1936-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseMorning coffee, early bird collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9792085/morning-coffee-early-bird-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseVase (c. 1936) by Anna Aloisihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072278/vase-c-1936-anna-aloisiFree Image from public domain licenseEditable dairy products, food digital arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511060/editable-dairy-products-food-digital-artView licenseSugar Bowl (c. 1936) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071944/sugar-bowl-c-1936-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licensePNG Morning coffee, early bird illustration transparent background editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12617486/png-art-bird-cappuccinoView licensePewter Tankard (c. 1936) by John Dixonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067785/pewter-tankard-c-1936-john-dixonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor coffee aesthetic background, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12579532/watercolor-coffee-aesthetic-background-editable-remixView licensePitcher (c. 1936) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070257/pitcher-c-1936-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseCooking preparation aesthetic illustration background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10779020/cooking-preparation-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView licenseMug (1935/1942) by Philip Johnsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061335/mug-19351942-philip-johnsonFree Image from public domain licenseCooking preparation aesthetic illustration background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513763/cooking-preparation-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView licenseMug (1935/1942) by Gertrude Lemberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061338/mug-19351942-gertrude-lembergFree Image from public domain licenseCooking preparation aesthetic illustration background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11514104/cooking-preparation-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView licensePitcher (c. 1936) by Frances Lichtenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070237/pitcher-c-1936-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain licenseTutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597154/tutoring-sessions-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCream Pitcher (1936) by Janet Rizahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070192/cream-pitcher-1936-janet-rizaFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor coffee aesthetic background, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12579533/watercolor-coffee-aesthetic-background-editable-remixView licenseFlint Glass Bottles (c. 1936) by Ella Josephine Sterlinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066044/flint-glass-bottles-c-1936-ella-josephine-sterlingFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor coffee aesthetic png, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12579551/watercolor-coffee-aesthetic-png-editable-remixView licenseCreamer (c. 1940) by Richard Taylorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089316/creamer-c-1940-richard-taylorFree Image from public domain licenseBeer garden poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696127/beer-garden-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSugar Bowl with Cover (c. 1936) by John Danahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071958/sugar-bowl-with-cover-c-1936-john-danaFree Image from public domain licenseFree flow beer Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12931734/free-flow-beer-facebook-post-templateView licenseLamp (c. 1940) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086233/lamp-c-1940-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseBeer glasses background, aesthetic digital painthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12043929/beer-glasses-background-aesthetic-digital-paintView licensePitcher (c. 1940) by Van Silvayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086458/pitcher-c-1940-van-silvayFree Image from public domain licenseMug & bottle mockup, outdoor activityhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7634246/mug-bottle-mockup-outdoor-activityView licenseCreamer (c. 1936) by Michael Trekurhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070177/creamer-c-1936-michael-trekurFree Image from public domain licenseCooking preparation aesthetic illustration background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11514090/cooking-preparation-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView licensePitcher (c. 1939) by Elisabeth Fuldahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084259/pitcher-c-1939-elisabeth-fuldaFree Image from public domain licenseThermal bottle mockup, outdoor activityhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7634022/thermal-bottle-mockup-outdoor-activityView licensePitcher (c. 1940) by Van Silvayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086461/pitcher-c-1940-van-silvayFree Image from public domain licenseGift voucher templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12692629/gift-voucher-templateView licensePitcher (c. 1940) by Van Silvayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086457/pitcher-c-1940-van-silvayFree Image from public domain license