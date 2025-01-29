rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Covered Flip (c. 1936) by Gertrude Lemberg
Save
Edit Image
plantartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsglassmugphoto
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Covered Mug (c. 1936) by Gertrude Lemberg
Covered Mug (c. 1936) by Gertrude Lemberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070060/covered-mug-c-1936-gertrude-lembergFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor dining table, editable remix design
Watercolor dining table, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10277469/watercolor-dining-table-editable-remix-designView license
Cordial Bottle (c. 1936) by Gertrude Lemberg
Cordial Bottle (c. 1936) by Gertrude Lemberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065218/cordial-bottle-c-1936-gertrude-lembergFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor dining table, editable remix design
Watercolor dining table, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10595979/watercolor-dining-table-editable-remix-designView license
Mug (1935/1942) by Gertrude Lemberg
Mug (1935/1942) by Gertrude Lemberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061338/mug-19351942-gertrude-lembergFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor dining table at balcony, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor dining table at balcony, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458781/editable-watercolor-dining-table-balcony-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Barber Shop Bottle (c. 1936) by Gertrude Lemberg
Barber Shop Bottle (c. 1936) by Gertrude Lemberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064218/barber-shop-bottle-c-1936-gertrude-lembergFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor dining table, editable remix design
Watercolor dining table, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199751/watercolor-dining-table-editable-remix-designView license
Mug (c. 1936) by Gertrude Lemberg
Mug (c. 1936) by Gertrude Lemberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067225/mug-c-1936-gertrude-lembergFree Image from public domain license
Beer garden poster template, editable text and design
Beer garden poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696127/beer-garden-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Liquor Bottle (c. 1936) by Gertrude Lemberg
Liquor Bottle (c. 1936) by Gertrude Lemberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066979/liquor-bottle-c-1936-gertrude-lembergFree Image from public domain license
Dining table at balcony mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor design
Dining table at balcony mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10662950/dining-table-balcony-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView license
Candlestick (c. 1936) by Gertrude Lemberg
Candlestick (c. 1936) by Gertrude Lemberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064583/candlestick-c-1936-gertrude-lembergFree Image from public domain license
Tea time poster template, editable text and design
Tea time poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12688316/tea-time-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Barber Shop Bottle (c. 1936) by Gertrude Lemberg
Barber Shop Bottle (c. 1936) by Gertrude Lemberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064216/barber-shop-bottle-c-1936-gertrude-lembergFree Image from public domain license
World beer day poster template, editable text and design
World beer day poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12599107/world-beer-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Whiskey Glass (1935/1942) by Gertrude Lemberg
Whiskey Glass (1935/1942) by Gertrude Lemberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063841/whiskey-glass-19351942-gertrude-lembergFree Image from public domain license
Editable dairy products mobile phone, food digital art design
Editable dairy products mobile phone, food digital art design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12471483/editable-dairy-products-mobile-phone-food-digital-art-designView license
Vase (c. 1940) by Gertrude Lemberg
Vase (c. 1940) by Gertrude Lemberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087065/vase-c-1940-gertrude-lembergFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor dining table, editable remix design
Watercolor dining table, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10382371/watercolor-dining-table-editable-remix-designView license
Jar (c. 1936) by Gertrude Lemberg
Jar (c. 1936) by Gertrude Lemberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066658/jar-c-1936-gertrude-lembergFree Image from public domain license
Beer garden Instagram story template, editable text
Beer garden Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543337/beer-garden-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Goblet (c. 1936) by Gertrude Lemberg
Goblet (c. 1936) by Gertrude Lemberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066174/goblet-c-1936-gertrude-lembergFree Image from public domain license
Pubs & bars Instagram post template
Pubs & bars Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704579/pubs-bars-instagram-post-templateView license
Wine Glass (c. 1936) by Gertrude Lemberg
Wine Glass (c. 1936) by Gertrude Lemberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072592/wine-glass-c-1936-gertrude-lembergFree Image from public domain license
Beer sale Instagram post template
Beer sale Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704580/beer-sale-instagram-post-templateView license
Basket (c. 1936) by Gertrude Lemberg
Basket (c. 1936) by Gertrude Lemberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064229/basket-c-1936-gertrude-lembergFree Image from public domain license
Free flow beer Facebook post template
Free flow beer Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12931734/free-flow-beer-facebook-post-templateView license
Covered Mug (c. 1936) by Philip Johnson
Covered Mug (c. 1936) by Philip Johnson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070062/covered-mug-c-1936-philip-johnsonFree Image from public domain license
Strawberry juice poster template, editable text and design
Strawberry juice poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12598084/strawberry-juice-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Bellows Bottle (c. 1936) by Gertrude Lemberg
Bellows Bottle (c. 1936) by Gertrude Lemberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064282/bellows-bottle-c-1936-gertrude-lembergFree Image from public domain license
3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixel
3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13087986/female-teacher-class-editable-remixed-rawpixelView license
Lamp (c. 1936) by Gertrude Lemberg
Lamp (c. 1936) by Gertrude Lemberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066906/lamp-c-1936-gertrude-lembergFree Image from public domain license
Beer garden Instagram post template, editable text
Beer garden Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696113/beer-garden-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Goblet (c. 1936) by Gertrude Lemberg
Goblet (c. 1936) by Gertrude Lemberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066164/goblet-c-1936-gertrude-lembergFree Image from public domain license
Beer time Instagram story template, editable text
Beer time Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543317/beer-time-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Jug with Stopper (c. 1937) by Gertrude Lemberg
Jug with Stopper (c. 1937) by Gertrude Lemberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075604/jug-with-stopper-c-1937-gertrude-lembergFree Image from public domain license
Free flow beer poster template, editable text and design
Free flow beer poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12598420/free-flow-beer-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Flip Glass (c. 1936) by Janet Riza
Flip Glass (c. 1936) by Janet Riza
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066037/flip-glass-c-1936-janet-rizaFree Image from public domain license