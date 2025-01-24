Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagebookartwatercolorpublic domainpaintingsphotorugcc0Coverlet (c. 1936) by Rex F BushOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 894 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3051 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarArt & culture magazine editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079956/image-scenery-sea-oceanView licenseCoverlet (c. 1936) by Ralph Atkinsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070098/coverlet-c-1936-ralph-atkinsonFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese food poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12731666/japanese-food-poster-templateView licenseCoverlet (c. 1936) by Jules Lefeverehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070080/coverlet-c-1936-jules-lefevereFree Image from public domain licenseReading nooks Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460438/reading-nooks-facebook-story-templateView licenseCoverlet (c. 1937) by Rex F Bushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074054/coverlet-c-1937-rex-bushFree Image from public domain licenseBookworm poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560223/bookworm-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDoll - "Martha" (c. 1937) by Rex F Bushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074417/doll-martha-c-1937-rex-bushFree Image from public domain licenseBookstore poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597487/bookstore-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCoverlet (c. 1936) by Katherine Hastingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070093/coverlet-c-1936-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain licenseSpring festival poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760825/spring-festival-poster-templateView licenseCoverlet (c. 1936) by Ralph Atkinsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070100/coverlet-c-1936-ralph-atkinsonFree Image from public domain licenseReading list poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597474/reading-list-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCoverlet (1936) by J Howard Iamshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070094/coverlet-1936-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain licenseEditable animal character element design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15278510/editable-animal-character-element-design-setView licenseCoverlet (1936) by J Howard Iamshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070105/coverlet-1936-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain licenseBoutique hotel Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21977212/boutique-hotel-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBaby's Shirt (c. 1938) by Rex F Bushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078516/babys-shirt-c-1938-rex-bushFree Image from public domain licenseEditable animal character element design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15278509/editable-animal-character-element-design-setView licenseWooden Indian Doll (c. 1937) by Rex F Bushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078308/wooden-indian-doll-c-1937-rex-bushFree Image from public domain licenseMystery book poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13271060/mystery-book-poster-templateView licenseClock - Lyre Type (c. 1937) by Rex F Bushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073933/clock-lyre-type-c-1937-rex-bushFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView licenseRag Doll - "Tilly" (c. 1937) by Rex F Bushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076723/rag-doll-tilly-c-1937-rex-bushFree Image from public domain licenseEditable animal character element design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15278553/editable-animal-character-element-design-setView licenseRocking Horse (c. 1937) by Rex F Bushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076796/rocking-horse-c-1937-rex-bushFree Image from public domain licenseEditable animal character element design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15278592/editable-animal-character-element-design-setView licenseChair (Jack Knife Type) (c. 1937) by Rex F Bushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073558/chair-jack-knife-type-c-1937-rex-bushFree Image from public domain licenseInternational Children's Book Day Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460259/international-childrens-book-day-facebook-story-templateView licenseEmbroidered Picture (c. 1936) by Rex F Bushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065891/embroidered-picture-c-1936-rex-bushFree Image from public domain licenseReading & book quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686647/reading-book-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseRag Doll "Billy" (c. 1937) by Rex F Bushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076706/rag-doll-billy-c-1937-rex-bushFree Image from public domain licenseEditable animal character element design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15278480/editable-animal-character-element-design-setView licenseCast Iron Pigeon (c. 1936) by Rex F Bushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064765/cast-iron-pigeon-c-1936-rex-bushFree Image from public domain licenseSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseTeapot (c. 1936) by Rex F Bushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072073/teapot-c-1936-rex-bushFree Image from public domain licenseEditable animal character element design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15278600/editable-animal-character-element-design-setView licenseDoll (c. 1938) by Rex F Bushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079634/doll-c-1938-rex-bushFree Image from public domain licenseEditable animal character element design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15278370/editable-animal-character-element-design-setView licenseGreiner Doll "Minerva" (c. 1937) by Rex F Bushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075071/greiner-doll-minerva-c-1937-rex-bushFree Image from public domain license