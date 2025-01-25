rawpixel
Coverlet (c. 1936) by William Hoffman
woven fabrictextilefabricpatternartvintagefloral patterndesign
Aesthetic note paper collage mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9073127/aesthetic-note-paper-collage-mockup-editable-designView license
Woven Coverlet (c. 1936) by Dorothy Lacey
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072722/woven-coverlet-c-1936-dorothy-laceyFree Image from public domain license
Customizable wrinkled fabric mockup, flat lay design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7510557/imageView license
Coverlet Detail (c. 1936) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070147/coverlet-detail-c-1936-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Floral fragrance poster template from original art illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23541695/png-flower-leavesView license
Coverlet (c. 1936) by J Howard Iams
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070085/coverlet-c-1936-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain license
Customizable tapestry mockup, Hokusia's The Great Wave off Kanagawa pattern, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8867517/png-art-blank-space-colorView license
Coverlet (c. 1936) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070081/coverlet-c-1936-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Blue fabric textured background, block prints border, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9327761/blue-fabric-textured-background-block-prints-border-editable-designView license
Coverlet (Reverse Side) (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barnes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070122/coverlet-reverse-side-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain license
Blue fabric textured background, block prints border, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9270257/blue-fabric-textured-background-block-prints-border-editable-designView license
Handwoven Coverlet (1936) by Hazel Sheckler
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066315/handwoven-coverlet-1936-hazel-shecklerFree Image from public domain license
Embroidery nature textile, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418881/embroidery-nature-textile-editable-design-element-setView license
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089263/coverlet-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Vintage branding blog banner template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23027230/image-flowers-pattern-personView license
Coverlet (c. 1937) by Ruth M Barnes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074040/coverlet-c-1937-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain license
Denim label template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14542366/denim-label-template-editable-designView license
Coverlet (c. 1937) by Rex F Bush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074054/coverlet-c-1937-rex-bushFree Image from public domain license
Vintage art collage element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14095945/vintage-art-collage-element-editable-design-setView license
Coverlet (c. 1936) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070084/coverlet-c-1936-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Vintage art collage element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14066503/vintage-art-collage-element-editable-design-setView license
Coverlet (Section) (c. 1936) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070129/coverlet-section-c-1936-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Happy holidays Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22988913/image-flower-leaves-plantView license
Handwoven Coverlet (c. 1937) by William McAuley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075153/handwoven-coverlet-c-1937-william-mcauleyFree Image from public domain license
Blue fabric textured desktop wallpaper, block prints border, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331788/blue-fabric-textured-desktop-wallpaper-block-prints-border-editable-designView license
Coverlet (c. 1936) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070072/coverlet-c-1936-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Vintage poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11782735/vintage-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Coverlet (Section) (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barnes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070132/coverlet-section-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain license
Floral fragrance Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13169809/floral-fragrance-instagram-post-templateView license
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089234/coverlet-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Beyond the pixel poster template, editable brutalism style design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18779665/beyond-the-pixel-poster-template-editable-brutalism-style-designView license
Woven Coverlet (c. 1937) by Helen Bronson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078335/woven-coverlet-c-1937-helen-bronsonFree Image from public domain license
Stack of clothes element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14999473/stack-clothes-element-set-editable-designView license
Embroidered Coverlet (c. 1936) by Jules Lefevere
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065866/embroidered-coverlet-c-1936-jules-lefevereFree Image from public domain license
Fabric sample mockup, brown realistic design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7593411/fabric-sample-mockup-brown-realistic-designView license
Quilted Coverlet (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barnes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068216/quilted-coverlet-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain license
Spring sale Facebook post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254497/spring-sale-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
Coverlet (Blanket) (c. 1936) by Ralph Atkinson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070123/coverlet-blanket-c-1936-ralph-atkinsonFree Image from public domain license
Natural beauty Instagram story template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254493/natural-beauty-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Coverlet (Section) (c. 1937) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074076/coverlet-section-c-1937-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license