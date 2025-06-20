rawpixel
Coverlet (c. 1936) by Jules Lefevere
Embroidered Coverlet (c. 1936) by Jules Lefevere
Embroidered Coverlet (c. 1936) by Jules Lefevere
Embroidered Coverlet (c. 1936) by Jules Lefevere
Hooked Rug (c. 1936) by Jules Lefevere
Button Rug (c. 1936) by Jules Lefevere
Hooked Rug (c. 1936) by Jules Lefevere
Candlewick Coverlet (Woven) (1935/1942) by Jules Lefevere
Coverlet (c. 1936) by Ralph Atkinson
Coverlet (c. 1936) by Ralph Atkinson
Coverlet (c. 1936) by Rex F Bush
Coverlet (c. 1936) by Katherine Hastings
Coverlet (1936) by J Howard Iams
Coverlet (1936) by J Howard Iams
Hooked Rug (c. 1936) by Jules Lefevere
Coverlet (c. 1937) by Katherine Hastings
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Elizabeth Valentine
Coverlet (c. 1936) by J Howard Iams
Coverlet (c. 1938) by Katherine Hastings
Commemorative Coverlet (c. 1939) by John Wilkes
Coverlet (c. 1941) by Byron Dingman
