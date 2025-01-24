rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Coverlet (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barnes
Save
Edit Image
patternartpublic domainpaintingsornamentphototapestryembroidery
Sandro Botticelli's woman background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Sandro Botticelli's woman background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12684812/png-adult-art-bloomView license
Hooked Rug (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barnes
Hooked Rug (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barnes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066439/hooked-rug-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain license
Vintage art collage element, editable design set
Vintage art collage element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14066503/vintage-art-collage-element-editable-design-setView license
Coverlet (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barnes
Coverlet (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barnes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070115/coverlet-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain license
Feminine vintage floral background, pink flowers illustration, editable design
Feminine vintage floral background, pink flowers illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9217828/feminine-vintage-floral-background-pink-flowers-illustration-editable-designView license
Historic Coverlet (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barnes
Historic Coverlet (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barnes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066382/historic-coverlet-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain license
Vintage art collage element, editable design set
Vintage art collage element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14095945/vintage-art-collage-element-editable-design-setView license
Coverlet (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barnes
Coverlet (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barnes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070077/coverlet-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's woman, floral art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's woman, floral art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542003/alphonse-muchas-woman-floral-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Hooked Rug (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barnes
Hooked Rug (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barnes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066399/hooked-rug-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499561/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Quilted Coverlet (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barnes
Quilted Coverlet (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barnes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068216/quilted-coverlet-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain license
Editable gold picture frame mockup, Van Gogh’s Almond blossom, famous painting design, remixed by rawpixel
Editable gold picture frame mockup, Van Gogh’s Almond blossom, famous painting design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067711/png-almond-blossom-art-blueView license
Coverlet (c. 1937) by Ruth M Barnes
Coverlet (c. 1937) by Ruth M Barnes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074058/coverlet-c-1937-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Music, art nouveau woman illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's Music, art nouveau woman illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12507886/alphonse-muchas-music-art-nouveau-woman-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Coverlet (Wool) (c. 1937) by Ruth M Barnes
Coverlet (Wool) (c. 1937) by Ruth M Barnes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074102/coverlet-wool-c-1937-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552222/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Coverlet (Applique) Quilt (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barnes
Coverlet (Applique) Quilt (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barnes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070125/coverlet-applique-quilt-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Music, floral woman art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's Music, floral woman art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563806/png-accessory-adult-alphonse-muchaView license
Hooked Rug - Center Design (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barnes
Hooked Rug - Center Design (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barnes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066441/hooked-rug-center-design-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain license
Gold picture frame editable mockup, home decor design
Gold picture frame editable mockup, home decor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7401497/imageView license
Hooked Rug (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barnes
Hooked Rug (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barnes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066406/hooked-rug-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain license
Lunar eclipse Instagram post template
Lunar eclipse Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459874/lunar-eclipse-instagram-post-templateView license
Hooked Rug (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barnes
Hooked Rug (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barnes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066447/hooked-rug-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain license
Feminine vintage floral background, pink flowers border, editable design
Feminine vintage floral background, pink flowers border, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254463/feminine-vintage-floral-background-pink-flowers-border-editable-designView license
Coverlet (Reverse Side) (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barnes
Coverlet (Reverse Side) (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barnes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070122/coverlet-reverse-side-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Music, floral woman art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's Music, floral woman art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563625/png-accessory-adult-alphonse-muchaView license
Coverlet (Section) (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barnes
Coverlet (Section) (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barnes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070132/coverlet-section-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564225/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Coverlet (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barnes
Coverlet (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barnes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070088/coverlet-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's woman, floral art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's woman, floral art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12522110/alphonse-muchas-woman-floral-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Coverlet Detail (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barnes
Coverlet Detail (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barnes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070140/coverlet-detail-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain license
Feminine vintage floral background, pink flowers border, editable design
Feminine vintage floral background, pink flowers border, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254362/feminine-vintage-floral-background-pink-flowers-border-editable-designView license
Coverlet Detail "Farmer's Fancy" (c. 1937) by Ruth M Barnes
Coverlet Detail "Farmer's Fancy" (c. 1937) by Ruth M Barnes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074096/coverlet-detail-farmers-fancy-c-1937-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Music, art nouveau woman illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's Music, art nouveau woman illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564221/alphonse-muchas-music-art-nouveau-woman-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Coin Purse (c. 1940) by Ruth M Barnes
Coin Purse (c. 1940) by Ruth M Barnes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089181/coin-purse-c-1940-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain license
Gold luxury picture frame editable mockup
Gold luxury picture frame editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10200271/gold-luxury-picture-frame-editable-mockupView license
Coverlet (c. 1936) by Cornelius Frazier
Coverlet (c. 1936) by Cornelius Frazier
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070114/coverlet-c-1936-cornelius-frazierFree Image from public domain license
Floral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Floral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564294/png-accessory-arch-archedView license
Hooked Rug (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barnes
Hooked Rug (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barnes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066425/hooked-rug-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain license