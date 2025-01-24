Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepatternartpublic domainpaintingsornamentphototapestryembroideryCoverlet (c. 1936) by Ruth M BarnesOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 932 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3180 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSandro Botticelli's woman background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12684812/png-adult-art-bloomView licenseHooked Rug (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066439/hooked-rug-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain licenseVintage art collage element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14066503/vintage-art-collage-element-editable-design-setView licenseCoverlet (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070115/coverlet-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain licenseFeminine vintage floral background, pink flowers illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9217828/feminine-vintage-floral-background-pink-flowers-illustration-editable-designView licenseHistoric Coverlet (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066382/historic-coverlet-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain licenseVintage art collage element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14095945/vintage-art-collage-element-editable-design-setView licenseCoverlet (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070077/coverlet-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman, floral art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542003/alphonse-muchas-woman-floral-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHooked Rug (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066399/hooked-rug-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499561/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseQuilted Coverlet (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068216/quilted-coverlet-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain licenseEditable gold picture frame mockup, Van Gogh’s Almond blossom, famous painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067711/png-almond-blossom-art-blueView licenseCoverlet (c. 1937) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074058/coverlet-c-1937-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Music, art nouveau woman illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12507886/alphonse-muchas-music-art-nouveau-woman-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCoverlet (Wool) (c. 1937) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074102/coverlet-wool-c-1937-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552222/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCoverlet (Applique) Quilt (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070125/coverlet-applique-quilt-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Music, floral woman art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563806/png-accessory-adult-alphonse-muchaView licenseHooked Rug - Center Design (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066441/hooked-rug-center-design-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain licenseGold picture frame editable mockup, home decor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7401497/imageView licenseHooked Rug (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066406/hooked-rug-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain licenseLunar eclipse Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459874/lunar-eclipse-instagram-post-templateView licenseHooked Rug (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066447/hooked-rug-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain licenseFeminine vintage floral background, pink flowers border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254463/feminine-vintage-floral-background-pink-flowers-border-editable-designView licenseCoverlet (Reverse Side) (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070122/coverlet-reverse-side-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Music, floral woman art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563625/png-accessory-adult-alphonse-muchaView licenseCoverlet (Section) (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070132/coverlet-section-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564225/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCoverlet (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070088/coverlet-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman, floral art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12522110/alphonse-muchas-woman-floral-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCoverlet Detail (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070140/coverlet-detail-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain licenseFeminine vintage floral background, pink flowers border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254362/feminine-vintage-floral-background-pink-flowers-border-editable-designView licenseCoverlet Detail "Farmer's Fancy" (c. 1937) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074096/coverlet-detail-farmers-fancy-c-1937-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Music, art nouveau woman illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564221/alphonse-muchas-music-art-nouveau-woman-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCoin Purse (c. 1940) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089181/coin-purse-c-1940-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain licenseGold luxury picture frame editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10200271/gold-luxury-picture-frame-editable-mockupView licenseCoverlet (c. 1936) by Cornelius Frazierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070114/coverlet-c-1936-cornelius-frazierFree Image from public domain licenseFloral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564294/png-accessory-arch-archedView licenseHooked Rug (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066425/hooked-rug-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain license