Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepublic domainfacepatternpersonartwatercolorenvelopepaintingsCoverlet (c. 1936) by Ruth M BarnesOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 899 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3070 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSkull and flowers collage set, customizable design templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22332971/image-transparent-png-roseView licenseApplique Quilt (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064124/applique-quilt-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain licenseThe Trappistine frame background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12541726/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-artView licenseHistoric Coverlet (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066382/historic-coverlet-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic woman line art backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8513085/aesthetic-woman-line-art-backgroundView licenseCoverlet (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070115/coverlet-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor bride, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10409337/watercolor-bride-editable-remix-designView licenseCoverlet (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070088/coverlet-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor bride png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10408087/watercolor-bride-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseCoverlet (Reverse Side) (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070122/coverlet-reverse-side-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor bride mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10409016/watercolor-bride-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseCoverlet (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070077/coverlet-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor bride mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884619/watercolor-bride-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseTable Scarf (c. 1937) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077565/table-scarf-c-1937-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor bride, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884618/watercolor-bride-editable-remix-designView licenseSampler (c. 1937) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076844/sampler-c-1937-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage paper collage backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517153/editable-vintage-paper-collage-backgroundView licenseCoverlet Detail (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070140/coverlet-detail-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor bride, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884621/watercolor-bride-editable-remix-designView licenseCoverlet (Applique Quilt) (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070130/coverlet-applique-quilt-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor bride, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10360562/watercolor-bride-editable-remix-designView licenseQuilt (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068162/quilt-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain licenseInvitation Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12517160/invitation-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCostume Accessory (Orange Blossoms) (c. 1937) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074025/costume-accessory-orange-blossoms-c-1937-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain licenseThe Trappistine frame background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12541678/png-alphonse-mucha-art-nouveauView licenseCoverlet (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070112/coverlet-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain licenseFloral skincare poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12731078/floral-skincare-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCoverlet (c. 1937) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074040/coverlet-c-1937-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199299/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseCoverlet (Section) (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070132/coverlet-section-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10889884/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseCoverlet (Applique Quilt) (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070128/coverlet-applique-quilt-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain licenseF Champenois background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686249/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseCoverlet Detail (c. 1937) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074098/coverlet-detail-c-1937-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10889924/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseTable Scarf (c. 1937) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077571/table-scarf-c-1937-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman at balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10308505/watercolor-woman-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseQuilted Coverlet (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068216/quilted-coverlet-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10867322/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseHooked Rug (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066439/hooked-rug-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain license