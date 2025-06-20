Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imageanimalfacebirdpatternpersonartpublic domainpaintingsCoverlet (c. 1936) by Cornelius FrazierOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 853 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2911 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarAlphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538182/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCoverlet (Section) (c. 1936) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070129/coverlet-section-c-1936-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Music, floral woman art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563806/png-accessory-adult-alphonse-muchaView licenseJacobean Embroidery (c. 1936) by Lawrence Petersonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066638/jacobean-embroidery-c-1936-lawrence-petersonFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749712/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTable Cover (Chenille) (c. 1936) by Albert Eythhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072038/table-cover-chenille-c-1936-albert-eythFree Image from public domain licenseDrawing class Facebook post template, original art illustration from Julie de Graag, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23254984/png-pencil-drawing-butterflyView licenseCoverlet (c. 1936) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070084/coverlet-c-1936-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12516630/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCoverlet (Section) (c. 1941) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087632/coverlet-section-c-1941-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760008/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHistoric Coverlet (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066382/historic-coverlet-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage border desktop wallpaperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517210/editable-vintage-border-desktop-wallpaperView licenseCoverlet (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070112/coverlet-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage border textured backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517206/editable-vintage-border-textured-backgroundView licenseApplique Quilt (c. 1936) by Cornelius Frazierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064123/applique-quilt-c-1936-cornelius-frazierFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage border textured backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517209/editable-vintage-border-textured-backgroundView licenseEmbroidered Coverlet (c. 1936) by Jules Lefeverehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065865/embroidered-coverlet-c-1936-jules-lefevereFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563235/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCrewel Embroidered Valance (c. 1936) by Lawrence Petersonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070201/crewel-embroidered-valance-c-1936-lawrence-petersonFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseCoverlet (c. 1936) by Albert Eythhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070101/coverlet-c-1936-albert-eythFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12519434/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseEmbroidered Coverlet (c. 1936) by Jules Lefeverehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065867/embroidered-coverlet-c-1936-jules-lefevereFree Image from public domain licenseEditable blue aesthetic vintage collagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517107/editable-blue-aesthetic-vintage-collageView licenseCoverlet (c. 1937) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074061/coverlet-c-1937-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseEditable blue aesthetic vintage collagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517105/editable-blue-aesthetic-vintage-collageView licenseHandcuffs with One Key (c. 1936) by Cornelius Frazierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066266/handcuffs-with-one-key-c-1936-cornelius-frazierFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese ocean wave background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12685384/japanese-ocean-wave-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChintz (c. 1936) by George Loughridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065022/chintz-c-1936-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding flower, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12533302/woman-holding-flower-vintage-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseEmbroidered Picture (c. 1936) by Rex F Bushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065891/embroidered-picture-c-1936-rex-bushFree Image from public domain licenseEphemera pattern desktop wallpaper, editable vintage designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517104/ephemera-pattern-desktop-wallpaper-editable-vintage-designView licenseCrewel Embroidered Chair Seat (c. 1936) by Phyllis Dorrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070193/crewel-embroidered-chair-seat-c-1936-phyllis-dorrFree Image from public domain licenseWoman and bird, vintage illustration by Absinthe Robette. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12532061/woman-and-bird-vintage-illustration-absinthe-robette-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBeaded Bag (c. 1936) by James McLellanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064240/beaded-bag-c-1936-james-mclellanFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese ocean wave background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12685425/japanese-ocean-wave-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCommemorative Coverlet (c. 1939) by John Wilkeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083161/commemorative-coverlet-c-1939-john-wilkesFree Image from public domain licenseSitting Buddha background, Japanese vintage illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715273/sitting-buddha-background-japanese-vintage-illustrationView licenseMaterials from Patchwork Bedspread (c. 1936) by Frances Lichtenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067094/materials-from-patchwork-bedspread-c-1936-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain license