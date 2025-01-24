Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagebookartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsphotorugcc0Coverlet (c. 1936) by Christopher HobbsOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 890 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3037 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarArt & culture magazine editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079956/image-scenery-sea-oceanView licenseCoverlet (c. 1936) by Christopher Hobbshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070103/coverlet-c-1936-christopher-hobbsFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese food poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12731666/japanese-food-poster-templateView licenseWoven Wool Bedspread (c. 1936) by Christopher Hobbshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072723/woven-wool-bedspread-c-1936-christopher-hobbsFree Image from public domain licenseReading nooks Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460438/reading-nooks-facebook-story-templateView licenseDoor Knocker (c. 1936) by Christopher Hobbshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065613/door-knocker-c-1936-christopher-hobbsFree Image from public domain licenseBookworm poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560223/bookworm-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCoverlet (c. 1936) by Rex F Bushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070078/coverlet-c-1936-rex-bushFree Image from public domain licenseBookstore poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597487/bookstore-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseEmbroidered Coverlet (c. 1936) by Jules Lefeverehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065865/embroidered-coverlet-c-1936-jules-lefevereFree Image from public domain licenseSpring festival poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760825/spring-festival-poster-templateView licensePiece of a Coverlet - Cobalt Blue & Rose (c. 1936) by Katherine Hastingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067902/piece-coverlet-cobalt-blue-rose-c-1936-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain licenseReading list poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597474/reading-list-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWoven Coverlet (c. 1936) by Mary Bernerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072727/woven-coverlet-c-1936-mary-bernerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable animal character element design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15278510/editable-animal-character-element-design-setView licenseCoverlet (c. 1936) by Albert Eythhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070110/coverlet-c-1936-albert-eythFree Image from public domain licenseBoutique hotel Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21977212/boutique-hotel-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseEmbroidered Coverlet (c. 1936) by Mae A Clarkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065877/embroidered-coverlet-c-1936-mae-clarkeFree Image from public domain licenseEditable animal character element design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15278509/editable-animal-character-element-design-setView licenseCoverlet (c. 1936) by Ralph Atkinsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070098/coverlet-c-1936-ralph-atkinsonFree Image from public domain licenseMystery book poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13271060/mystery-book-poster-templateView licenseEmbroidered Coverlet (c. 1936) by Jules Lefeverehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065867/embroidered-coverlet-c-1936-jules-lefevereFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView licenseCoverlet (c. 1936) by Albert Eythhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070101/coverlet-c-1936-albert-eythFree Image from public domain licenseEditable animal character element design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15278553/editable-animal-character-element-design-setView licenseCoverlet (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070115/coverlet-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain licenseEditable animal character element design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15278592/editable-animal-character-element-design-setView licenseCoverlet (c. 1936) by Cornelius Frazierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070114/coverlet-c-1936-cornelius-frazierFree Image from public domain licenseInternational Children's Book Day Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460259/international-childrens-book-day-facebook-story-templateView licenseCoverlet (c. 1936) by Katherine Hastingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070093/coverlet-c-1936-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain licenseEditable animal character element design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15278480/editable-animal-character-element-design-setView licenseWoven Coverlet (c. 1937) by Helen Bronsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078340/woven-coverlet-c-1937-helen-bronsonFree Image from public domain licenseSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseCoverlet (c. 1937) by Harry Jenningshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074055/coverlet-c-1937-harry-jenningsFree Image from public domain licenseReading & book quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686647/reading-book-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseTyler Coverlet (c. 1941) by Arthur G Merkleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088334/tyler-coverlet-c-1941-arthur-merkleyFree Image from public domain licenseEditable animal character element design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15278600/editable-animal-character-element-design-setView licenseQuilted Applique Coverlet (c. 1936) by Edward L Loperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068194/quilted-applique-coverlet-c-1936-edward-loperFree Image from public domain licenseEditable animal character element design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15278370/editable-animal-character-element-design-setView licenseQuilted Applique Coverlet (c. 1936) by Edward L Loperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068192/quilted-applique-coverlet-c-1936-edward-loperFree Image from public domain license